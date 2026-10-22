Hilco Trading, LLC: Hilco Global Unmasks First Super Hero Identities, Franchise Details for Sale of the Omniverse Collection, Created by the Legendary Stan Lee

Hilco Global Unmasks First Super Hero Identities, Franchise Details for Sale of the Omniverse Collection, Created by the Legendary Stan Lee

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global IP Services practice today officially released the first additional details about its offering of the Omniverse Collection, created by Stan Lee. The portfolio includes more than 200 characters, story worlds, trademarks and other largely unexploited creative assets. Three properties will stand out for many buyers: The Femizons, Slam-Girl, and The Accuser. Offers are due by 12:00 noon ET, December 8, 2026. The firm was engaged by Stan Lee Holdings, Ltd. (SLH) to conduct the sale.

The Collection captures Stan Lee's visionary effort to reinvent super hero entertainment for the Internet age through original characters, connected digital worlds and audience participation. A buyer has an opportunity to extend Lee's historic creative legacy by developing new characters, expanding existing worlds and creating interactive experiences for global audiences.

The Femizons is a female-led franchise introduced by Stan Lee in 1971 and rebooted in 1991. The franchise of heroes and villains includes more than 40 characters, is set in a world where women hold dominant societal power, and carries a heritage and modern-day relevance that few properties can match.

Slam-Girl, created by Stan Lee with animation director Will Meugniot in 2000 as the internet-age super hero for the new millennium, is a reluctant, budding feminist heroine with a twist on the classic origin story. Shirrel Rhoades, the former Marvel Entertainment executive vice president and Stan Lee confidant advising SLH, calls her Stan's intended next generation super hero.

The Accuser, also created by Lee in 2000, is a former attorney turned super hero. Paralyzed by a horrific attack that also killed his wife, a mysterious benefactor then gifts him a wheelchair which transforms into mechanized armor capable of moving his legs. The Collection includes 22 webisodes, a TV script, and an opportunity to evolve a character with a special connection to differently abled people globally.

"The Omniverse Collection constitutes original IP with meaningful creator provenance, substantial creative flexibility, and room for a new owner to define the canon, audience, and commercial strategy," said Eric Hurwitz, Senior Director of the Hilco Global IP Services practice. "This is a compelling value proposition for a studio, publisher, game company, licensing business, entertainment operator, or strategic investor."

"These are pieces of a living universe in which characters can be created, experienced, and expanded across every form of media," added Shirrel Rhoades, Stan Lee Collaborator and Former EVP at Marvel Entertainment. "I look forward to seeing how the Collection's acquirer applies their own vision to achieve, and even surpass, the future that my friend and colleague, Stan Lee, imagined for these creations."

Parties can contact Eric Hurwitz at ehurwitz@hilcoglobal.com or Stella Silverstein at ssilverstein@hilcoglobal.com to register interest and access collection documentation in the official data room. More details are forthcoming.

About Hilco Global:

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

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