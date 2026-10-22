EcoEngineers Names Brad Pleima Chief Executive Officer

The Longtime President Will Oversee the Energy Transition Advisory Firm and Further Expand the Company's International Operations in Partnership With LRQA

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoEngineers, an audit and advisory firm focused exclusively on the energy transition, today announced the promotion of Brad Pleima to Chief Executive Officer. Pleima, who has served as President of EcoEngineers since 2021, succeeds retiring Shashi Menon.

Menon co-founded EcoEngineers in 2009, and under his leadership, built the company into a recognised leader in low-carbon fuels, carbon markets and energy transition consulting and auditing. He played an instrumental role in guiding EcoEngineers through its acquisition by LRQA and the subsequent integration, positioning the company for continued growth under Pleima's leadership.

Ian Spaulding, Chief Executive Officer of LRQA, said:

"Brad has been a driving force behind EcoEngineers' success since he joined in 2017, working alongside Shashi and the broader team to shape the company into the trusted adviser it is today. Brad combines deep technical expertise with a practical understanding of our clients' challenges and opportunities. As CEO, Brad is the right leader to build on EcoEngineers' strong foundation and expand its impact across LRQA's global client base."

As CEO, Pleima will continue to oversee EcoEngineers' transition into LRQA, which acquired EcoEngineers in March 2025. The acquisition added nearly 100 sustainability experts to LRQA and expanded its capabilities in carbon accounting, emissions verification, climate regulation and carbon markets.

Pleima's focus is to continue serving EcoEngineers' core clients, while also bringing the company's low-carbon fuel and energy transition expertise to LRQA Climate's global client base. He also leads strategic growth initiatives to help clients enter new global markets and pursue emerging opportunities in areas such as maritime, methane management and forestry, while continuing to deliver EcoEngineers' foundational auditing and advisory services.

EcoEngineers' accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB) has enabled the company to provide independent auditing, validation, verification and assurance services across clean fuels, energy transition, sustainability and carbon markets. These services include greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory verification, U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Quality Assurance Program (QAP) audits, federal and state clean fuel program verification, Section 45Z and 45V tax credit verification, carbon offset project verification, and voluntary and compliance carbon market assurance services. EcoEngineers is also an approved auditor under the Ammonia Energy Association (AEA) Ammonia Certification System, an approved verifier for Green-e programs, and a recognized reporting entity under CleanCounts. Together with LRQA, EcoEngineers provides Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) certification services, including Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the European Union Renewable Energy Directive (EU RED) certifications, and is pursuing International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) certification body status as it expands its global certification and verification capabilities across Europe, Asia and other international markets.

Brad Pleima, Chief Executive Officer of EcoEngineers said:

"I'm honoured to lead EcoEngineers into its next chapter and continue the work Shashi and his co-founder Jim Ramm started. Our team has built its reputation on science-based, credible work, and joining LRQA has given us the scale and reach to take that further. My priority is making sure our clients and our people feel the benefits of this combination every day, while we keep delivering the rigour, accuracy, auditing and advisory services EcoEngineers is known for."

Pleima has more than 20 years of leadership experience in renewable energy and engineering. Since joining EcoEngineers, he has led strategic planning, operations and the executive team while advising more than 300 renewable energy facilities and supporting over $5 billion in renewable energy projects. His expertise spans the planning, design and construction of water, wastewater and renewable energy projects, including renewable natural gas (RNG), ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, renewable electricity and emerging fuels. He also advises utilities, energy companies, project developers and investors on clean fuel programs and voluntary carbon markets worldwide. Pleima serves as Vice Chair on the board of directors of the American Biogas Council and has led the Water Environment Federation's Biofuels Task Force.

About EcoEngineers

EcoEngineers, an LRQA company, is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonisation. EcoEngineers helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change working at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit www.ecoengineers.us.

About LRQA

LRQA is the leading global risk management partner. Through its connected risk management solutions, LRQA helps clients navigate an evolving global landscape to keep organisations one step ahead. From quality assurance to safety, cybersecurity, climate performance and responsible sourcing, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. LRQA's team of experts then creates smart, scalable solutions, tailored to help organisations prepare, prevent and protect against risk.

Through relentless client focus, backed by decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground specialists across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, LRQA supports organisations in more than 150 countries. More: https://www.lrqa.com

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