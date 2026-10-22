InHand Networks ODU12 5G Outdoor Router Receives Verizon Open Development Certification

The Verizon-certified ODU12 combines 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and an all-in-one outdoor design to simplify connectivity deployments for businesses.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / InHand Networks, a provider of IoT connectivity and edge computing solutions, announced today that its ODU12 5G outdoor router has received Verizon Open Development certification. The approval confirms that the certified ODU12 configuration has completed Verizon's certification process and is approved for operation on its wireless network.

The certification gives U.S. businesses and solution providers another option for outdoor 5G connectivity, particularly in locations where building materials can weaken indoor cellular reception.

How Does the ODU12 Simplify Outdoor 5G Deployment?

Walls, metal structures, and other building materials can weaken cellular signals before they reach an indoor router. Installing a 5G router outdoors can help reduce this signal loss by placing the device outside these physical barriers.

The InHand ODU12 combines 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, and two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports in a compact, IP67-rated enclosure. Its dust-tight, water-resistant design helps protect the device against outdoor conditions.

Integrated omnidirectional antennas eliminate the need to install or align external antennas, while IEEE 802.3at Power over Ethernet (PoE) delivers power and data through a single Ethernet cable. Together, these features help simplify installation and reduce cabling requirements.

Flexible mounting options accommodate different installation environments. InHand's InCloud Manager platform also enables remote monitoring and configuration, helping businesses manage devices across multiple locations.

Outdoor 5G Connectivity for Commercial Applications

The ODU12 supports a range of commercial networking applications, including outdoor cafés and restaurants, resorts and campgrounds, retail locations, and enterprise branch offices.

Its combination of outdoor protection, simplified installation, and centralized management makes it a practical option for businesses and solution providers deploying 5G connectivity across commercial sites.

Availability

The InHand Networks ODU12 is available for purchase in the United States.

For detailed specifications and purchasing inquiries, visit the InHand Networks ODU12 product page.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a global provider of IoT connectivity and edge computing solutions. Its portfolio includes cellular routers, IoT gateways, edge computers, and cloud management services, supporting digital transformation across business networking, industrial IoT, energy, smart commerce, and mobility.

For more information, visit www.inhand.com.

Media Contact

InHand Networks

Marketing Communications

marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-odu12-5g-outdoor-router-receives-verizon-open-dev-1239247