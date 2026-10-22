Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: BAC
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 15:50
39,800 Euro
+2,60 % +1,010
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,68039,74015:55
39,69539,74515:55
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:14 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InHand Networks ODU12 5G Outdoor Router Receives Verizon Open Development Certification

The Verizon-certified ODU12 combines 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and an all-in-one outdoor design to simplify connectivity deployments for businesses.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / InHand Networks, a provider of IoT connectivity and edge computing solutions, announced today that its ODU12 5G outdoor router has received Verizon Open Development certification. The approval confirms that the certified ODU12 configuration has completed Verizon's certification process and is approved for operation on its wireless network.

The certification gives U.S. businesses and solution providers another option for outdoor 5G connectivity, particularly in locations where building materials can weaken indoor cellular reception.

How Does the ODU12 Simplify Outdoor 5G Deployment?

Walls, metal structures, and other building materials can weaken cellular signals before they reach an indoor router. Installing a 5G router outdoors can help reduce this signal loss by placing the device outside these physical barriers.

The InHand ODU12 combines 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, and two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports in a compact, IP67-rated enclosure. Its dust-tight, water-resistant design helps protect the device against outdoor conditions.

Integrated omnidirectional antennas eliminate the need to install or align external antennas, while IEEE 802.3at Power over Ethernet (PoE) delivers power and data through a single Ethernet cable. Together, these features help simplify installation and reduce cabling requirements.

Flexible mounting options accommodate different installation environments. InHand's InCloud Manager platform also enables remote monitoring and configuration, helping businesses manage devices across multiple locations.

Outdoor 5G Connectivity for Commercial Applications

The ODU12 supports a range of commercial networking applications, including outdoor cafés and restaurants, resorts and campgrounds, retail locations, and enterprise branch offices.

Its combination of outdoor protection, simplified installation, and centralized management makes it a practical option for businesses and solution providers deploying 5G connectivity across commercial sites.

Availability

The InHand Networks ODU12 is available for purchase in the United States.

For detailed specifications and purchasing inquiries, visit the InHand Networks ODU12 product page.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a global provider of IoT connectivity and edge computing solutions. Its portfolio includes cellular routers, IoT gateways, edge computers, and cloud management services, supporting digital transformation across business networking, industrial IoT, energy, smart commerce, and mobility.

For more information, visit www.inhand.com.

Media Contact
InHand Networks
Marketing Communications
marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks



Related Documents:
  • ODU12_Datasheet_V1.1


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-odu12-5g-outdoor-router-receives-verizon-open-dev-1239247

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.