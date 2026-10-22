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CN

WKN: 923701 | ISIN: US2022171050 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 55.2% Third Quarter Earnings Increase

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL REPORTS 55.2% THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS INCREASE

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company earned $692,000 (or $0.24 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2026 compared to $446,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter of 2025. The Company earned $1,693,000 (or $0.60 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 and $1,328,000 (or $0.46 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

The Company's third-quarter earnings increased 55.2% while nine-month earnings increased 27.5%. Third quarter-end 2026 tax equivalent net interest margin improved to 4.00%. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 83.50% of total deposits which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Federal Home Loan Bank member advances were utilized during late September in facilitating the acquisition of amortizing GNMA mortgage backed pass-through securities to capitalize on the opportunity presented by a multi-decade spike in market yields. Asset quality remained attractive. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at September 30, 2026 were 26.67%, 26.99%, 14.87% and 26.67% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,108,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,792,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio remains impacted by generationally elevated trade, fiscal and monetary macro policy volatility.

On August 20, 2026 the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 114,680 shares of its common stock, representing 4% of the Company's currently outstanding shares. The repurchase program reauthorizes the program adopted on August 19, 2025, which lapsed after its one-year effective period following the repurchase of 28,368 shares of common stock under the program. Since August 19, 2025, the Company has repurchased 52,550 shares of its common stock through September 30, 2026, at an average price of $8.42 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.97% on September 30, 2026.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2026, the Company employed 76 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-eight (28) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, December 31, September 30,
2026 2025 2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
 $6,069 $3,859 $6,345
Interest bearing deposits with banks
 1,715 1,861 3,507
Cash and Cash Equivalents
 7,784 5,720 9,852
Securities available for sale
 189,198 155,781 155,422
Restricted investments in bank stock
 2,392 903 1,367
Loans
 160,136 169,951 174,166
Allowance for credit losses
 (684) (804) (865)
Net loans
 159,452 169,147 173,301
Premises and equipment
 2,606 2,775 2,824
Accrued interest receivable
 2,516 2,226 2,543
Investment in life insurance
 20,021 19,619 19,482
Other assets
 9,814 6,216 7,491
Total assets
 $393,783 $362,387 $372,282
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
 $157,597 $150,531 $156,054
Interest bearing
 148,057 154,975 149,257
Total deposits
 305,654 305,506 305,311
Short-term borrowings
 57,039 17,536 28,746
Other liabilities
 2,394 1,594 1,627
Total liabilities
 365,087 324,636 335,684
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000
shares authorized; 3,600,000 shared issued;
2,808,403, 2,848,446, and 2,858,988 shares outstanding
in September 2026, December 2025,
and September 2025, respectively.
 7,200 7,200 7,200
Retained earnings
 63,645 63,060 62,823
Accumulated other comprehensive income
 (29,162) (19,867) (20,865)
Treasury stock, at cost, totaled 791,597, 751,554
and 741,012 shares at September 2026, December 2025
and September 2025, respectively.
 (12,987) (12,642) (12,560)
Total shareholders' equity
 28,696 37,751 36,598
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 $393,783 $362,387 $372,282

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
 $1,965 $2,007 $5,927 $6,073
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
 1,130 1,074 3,200 3,199
Exempt from federal income taxes
 408 424 1,323 1,324
Other
 26 46 99 147
Total Interest income
 3,529 3,551 10,549 10,743
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
 38 40 113 130
Interest on short-term borrowings
 112 334 475 1,086
Total Interest expense
 150 374 588 1,216
NET INTEREST INCOME
 3,379 3,177 9,961 9,527
Provision for credit losses
 (54) - (74) -
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Credit Losses
 3,433 3,177 10,035 9,527
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Asset management and trust income
 382 385 1,151 1,146
Service charges on deposit accounts
 158 165 453 471
Net Security losses
 (9) (1) (9) (15)
Income from investment in life insurance
 134 133 402 399
Other income
 16 20 77 83
Total other operating income
 681 702 2,074 2,084
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
 2,039 2,053 6,070 5,993
Net occupancy expense
 197 195 657 630
Furniture and equipment
 132 146 453 454
Pennsylvania shares tax
 85 71 250 223
Legal and professional
 176 144 536 443
FDIC Insurance
 41 40 125 128
Other expenses
 752 804 2,368 2,469
Total other operating expenses
 3,422 3,453 10,459 10,340
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
 692 426 1,650 1,271
Income tax benefit
 - (20) (43) (57)
Net income
 $692 $446 $1,693 $1,328
Average Shares Outstanding
 2,831,903 2,860,544 2,839,209 2,860,815
Earnings Per Share
 $0.24 $0.16 $0.60 $0.46

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-55.2-third-quarter-earnings-increase-1239944

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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