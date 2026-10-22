NAHF to distribute one Housing Share for every 1,000 common shares as part of a strategy to expand the Housing Share market and grow its residential housing portfolio.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) (CSE: NAHF.PR.A) ("NAHF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the Company's first in-kind preferred share dividend to holders of NAHF common shares.

As a result of continued progress within the Company's housing portfolio, including development progress at Saanich Ridge, the Board has approved a stock dividend consisting of one Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Share, known as a "Housing Share," for every 1,000 NAHF common shares held by an eligible shareholder. This will result in another 86,758 Housing Shares outstanding.

Housing Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol NAHF.PR.A.

The ex-dividend date is expected to be November 12, 2026, and the Housing Shares payable pursuant to the dividend are expected to be distributed to eligible common shareholders through DRS Advice statements on or before November 30, 2026.

Event Expected Date Ex-Dividend Date November 12, 2026 Record Date November 12, 2026 Distribution Date On or before November 30, 2026

The dividend represents the first distribution by NAHF of Housing Shares directly to its common shareholders and is intended both to recognize shareholders' participation in the growth of the Company and to broaden the ownership and public market for Housing Shares.

Sharing Growth in the Housing Portfolio

NAHF created Housing Shares as a separate preferred share class designed to participate in the equity value of income-producing residential housing assets.

As the equity within NAHF's housing platform grows through development completion, acquisitions made at bulk pricing, and increases in residential property values, the Company may from time to time consider additional distributions of Housing Shares to common shareholders.

"The progress we have made building the housing portfolio is beginning to create opportunities to share some of that growth directly with our common shareholders," said George Lawton, Chief Executive Officer of NAHF.

"This first Housing Share dividend is intended to do two things. It is intended to reward the shareholders who have supported the development of NAHF, and at the same time it will help us broaden the shareholder base and increase the market capitalization of Housing Shares - both of which are important to the next stage of our growth strategy."

Building the Housing Share Market

Increasing the market capitalization, shareholder base and trading liquidity of Housing Shares is an important strategic objective for NAHF.

The Company believes that a larger and more liquid market for Housing Shares can increase their usefulness as a form of consideration for acquiring residential real estate.

NAHF has developed a strategy under which Housing Shares may be issued as part of the consideration paid to residential developers, rental property owners and other housing counterparties in exchange for income-producing residential assets.

Unlike an issuance of additional common shares, the issuance of Housing Shares as acquisition consideration will not increase the number of NAHF common shares outstanding. This is expected to provide the Company with another potential source of equity capital for acquiring housing while preserving the ownership percentage of existing common shareholders from dilution through additional common share issuance.

Management believes this structure can become increasingly valuable as the Housing Share market develops.

Creating a Housing Acquisition "Flywheel"

NAHF's longer-term objective is to create a reinforcing cycle - or "flywheel" - between the growth of its housing portfolio and the growth of the Housing Share market.

The strategy is intended to operate as follows:

Housing Shares can be issued to acquire additional income-producing residential properties;

Those newly acquired properties can begin generating rental income and adding diversification to the underlying housing portfolio;

A portion of available free cash flow may be allocated, when appropriate, to NAHF's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") for Housing Shares;

for Housing Shares; The NCIB, together with market-making, investor relations and broader ownership of Housing Shares, is intended to contribute to an increasingly active and liquid market;

Greater liquidity and a more diversified underlying housing portfolio may make Housing Shares more attractive to developers and rental property owners considering accepting Housing Shares as part of the consideration for selling real estate to NAHF; and

This, in turn, can create additional opportunities for NAHF to acquire housing and continue the cycle.

Management believes that as the portfolio grows, its diversification increases and the public market for Housing Shares develops, the ability to use Housing Shares as acquisition consideration may become an increasingly important competitive advantage for the Company.

"Our objective is to make Housing Shares increasingly useful as a currency for acquiring housing," said Lawton. "If a developer or rental property owner can sell a property to NAHF and receive a liquid, publicly traded security representing exposure to a diversified housing portfolio, we believe that can create a compelling alternative to an entirely cash transaction."

About Housing Shares

Housing Shares are the Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares of North America Home Finance Inc. and trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol NAHF.PR.A.

Housing Shares are backed by an equal number of HY Units of NAHF Real Estate Trust and are designed to provide investors with participation in the long-term equity value of a portfolio of residential housing assets.

The Housing Share structure is also intended to provide NAHF with a scalable source of equity capital that may be used in connection with the acquisition of additional income-producing residential housing.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is identified by terms and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions, and includes, without limitation, statements relating to: the expected ex-dividend date, record date and distribution date for the Housing Share dividend; the expected issuance of Housing Shares to qualifying common shareholders; the Company's housing growth strategy and portfolio expansion objectives; the expected development of a liquid public market for Housing Shares; the anticipated use of Housing Shares as consideration for future residential property acquisitions; the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid for Housing Shares; the potential for additional distributions of Housing Shares to common shareholders; and the expected benefits of the Company's Housing Share "flywheel" strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments. The material assumptions include, among others: that the Company will be able to complete the distribution of Housing Shares to qualifying common shareholders on the timeline described herein; that the CSE will approve the listing of additional Housing Shares issued pursuant to the dividend; that the Company's housing portfolio will continue to develop consistently with management's current expectations; that market conditions will remain conducive to the Company's housing equity strategy; that Housing Shares will become increasingly useful as a form of consideration for acquiring residential real estate; and that applicable securities laws and CSE policies will not change in a manner that materially affects the Company's strategy.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the risk that the Housing Share dividend may not be completed on the timeline described herein; the risk that the CSE may not approve the listing of additional Housing Shares; the risk that a liquid public market for Housing Shares may not develop as anticipated; the risk that Housing Shares may not be accepted as consideration for residential property acquisitions; the risk that the Company may not be able to grow its housing portfolio as anticipated; general risks associated with the residential real estate market in Canada, including changes in interest rates, housing prices and government policy; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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