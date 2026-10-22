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WKN: 888265 | ISIN: US62944T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NVE
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 07:33
5.295,00 Euro
+0,86 % +45,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NVR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5.210,005.260,0015:58
5.180,005.325,0015:56
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NVR, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $248.6 million, or $89.45 per diluted share. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 27% and 20%, respectively, when compared to 2025 third quarter net income of $342.7 million, or $112.33 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $2.40 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenues were $6.61 billion, a 13% decrease from $7.61 billion reported for the same period of 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $683.4 million, a decrease of 30% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $976.0 million. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $240.54, a decrease of 24% from $315.33 per diluted share for the same period of 2025.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 7% to 4,391 units, when compared to 4,735 units in the third quarter of 2025. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2026 was $442,100, a decrease of 5% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2026 was 21% compared to 19% in the third quarter of 2025. Settlements in the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 7% to 5,268 units, compared to 5,639 units in the third quarter of 2025. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2026 was $445,900, a decrease of 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2026 increased on a unit basis by 10% to 10,121 units and increased on a dollar basis by 4% to $4.59 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2025.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.35 billion in the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 8% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.56 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2026 decreased to 18.3%, from 21.0% in the third quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges and weak consumer sentiment, and by contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $24.8 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $299.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 27% when compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $1.38 billion, a decrease of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $35.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 7% when compared to $32.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, and projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$ 2,349,284


$ 2,560,343


$ 6,463,934


$ 7,459,055

Other income


12,209


22,000


52,353


73,800

Cost of sales


(1,920,068)


(2,021,398)


(5,235,824)


(5,856,756)

Selling, general and administrative


(135,017)


(142,736)


(442,709)


(457,023)

Interest expense


(6,692)


(6,855)


(20,244)


(20,721)

Homebuilding income


299,716


411,354


817,510


1,198,355










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


53,146


49,162


145,915


152,296

Interest income


4,293


4,881


11,905


13,180

Other income


1,271


1,400


3,340


3,794

General and administrative


(23,470)


(22,397)


(72,750)


(73,515)

Interest expense


(268)


(327)


(897)


(900)

Mortgage banking income


34,972


32,719


87,513


94,855










Income before taxes


334,688


444,073


905,023


1,293,210

Income tax expense


(86,083)


(101,385)


(221,601)


(317,209)










Net income


$ 248,605


$ 342,688


$ 683,422


$ 976,001










Basic earnings per share


$ 93.49


$ 119.26


$ 251.99


$ 333.86










Diluted earnings per share


$ 89.45


$ 112.33


$ 240.54


$ 315.33










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


2,659


2,874


2,712


2,923










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


2,779


3,051


2,841


3,095


NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,091,315


$ 1,883,844

Restricted cash


37,549


34,348

Receivables


54,560


32,742

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,941,337


1,410,695

Unsold lots and housing units


384,837


252,029

Land under development


21,792


39,312

Building materials and other


24,821


21,524



2,372,787


1,723,560






Contract land deposits, net


916,747


851,458

Property, plant and equipment, net


109,860


103,770

Operating lease right-of-use assets


120,701


110,535

Other assets


359,355


349,306



5,062,874


5,089,563

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


34,071


32,642

Restricted cash


6,596


6,047

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


346,874


571,596

Property and equipment, net


7,256


7,727

Operating lease right-of-use assets


21,741


23,953

Other assets


86,538


125,402



503,076


767,367

Total assets


$ 5,565,950


$ 5,856,930






NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 365,207


$ 259,244

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


306,013


376,976

Customer deposits


285,364


249,210

Operating lease liabilities


136,289


117,589

Senior notes


907,659


909,160



2,000,532


1,912,179

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


106,690


53,738

Operating lease liabilities


23,735


26,144



130,425


79,882

Total liabilities


2,130,957


1,992,061






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


3,255,240


3,155,367

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


17,070,191


16,386,769

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,911,054 and 17,755,943 shares as of September
30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively


(16,890,644)


(15,677,473)

Total shareholders' equity


3,434,993


3,864,869

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,565,950


$ 5,856,930






NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,641


$ 499.0


1,714


$ 529.7


5,639


$ 499.1


5,510


$ 525.1

North East (2)


232


$ 733.2


433


$ 647.1


1,091


$ 647.5


1,234


$ 664.6

Mid East (3)


891


$ 417.7


931


$ 431.9


3,260


$ 421.0


3,101


$ 425.0

South East (4)


1,627


$ 356.7


1,657


$ 368.6


6,024


$ 356.2


5,614


$ 361.8

Total


4,391


$ 442.1


4,735


$ 464.8


16,014


$ 439.6


15,459


$ 456.8





































Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,786


$ 501.4


2,008


$ 517.9


4,925


$ 510.2


6,159


$ 527.8

North East (2)


477


$ 603.7


420


$ 694.6


1,295


$ 624.9


1,365


$ 651.7

Mid East (3)


1,090


$ 432.5


1,200


$ 423.8


2,868


$ 430.7


3,295


$ 416.1

South East (4)


1,915


$ 362.6


2,011


$ 357.9


5,253


$ 362.9


5,428


$ 358.8

Total


5,268


$ 445.9


5,639


$ 454.0


14,341


$ 450.7


16,247


$ 459.1




















As of September 30,




2026


2025




Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


3,874


$ 508.6


3,419


$ 539.7


North East (2)


769


$ 681.3


924


$ 676.0


Mid East (3)


2,025


$ 419.1


1,851


$ 431.3


South East (4)


3,453


$ 359.7


2,971


$ 379.1


Total


10,121


$ 453.0


9,165


$ 479.5












NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


147


125


135


122

North East (2)


26


34


28


28

Mid East (3)


96


100


97


96

South East (4)


185


191


183


180

Total


454


450


443


426





















Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


21.0 %


19.4 %


16.3 %


17.1 %

Lots controlled at end of period






185,300


175,300










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$ 1,381,742


$ 1,539,781


$ 3,789,439


$ 4,527,982

Capture rate


85 %


86 %


85 %


86 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






2,644,276


2,860,899

Number of shares repurchased


37,088


35,224


181,984


178,178

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 237,218


$ 276,405


$ 1,226,951


$ 1,331,212

(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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