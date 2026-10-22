NVR, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $248.6 million, or $89.45 per diluted share. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 27% and 20%, respectively, when compared to 2025 third quarter net income of $342.7 million, or $112.33 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $2.40 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenues were $6.61 billion, a 13% decrease from $7.61 billion reported for the same period of 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $683.4 million, a decrease of 30% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $976.0 million. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $240.54, a decrease of 24% from $315.33 per diluted share for the same period of 2025.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 7% to 4,391 units, when compared to 4,735 units in the third quarter of 2025. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2026 was $442,100, a decrease of 5% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2026 was 21% compared to 19% in the third quarter of 2025. Settlements in the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 7% to 5,268 units, compared to 5,639 units in the third quarter of 2025. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2026 was $445,900, a decrease of 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2026 increased on a unit basis by 10% to 10,121 units and increased on a dollar basis by 4% to $4.59 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2025.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.35 billion in the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 8% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.56 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2026 decreased to 18.3%, from 21.0% in the third quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges and weak consumer sentiment, and by contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $24.8 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $299.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 27% when compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $1.38 billion, a decrease of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $35.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 7% when compared to $32.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, and projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,349,284

$ 2,560,343

$ 6,463,934

$ 7,459,055 Other income

12,209

22,000

52,353

73,800 Cost of sales

(1,920,068)

(2,021,398)

(5,235,824)

(5,856,756) Selling, general and administrative

(135,017)

(142,736)

(442,709)

(457,023) Interest expense

(6,692)

(6,855)

(20,244)

(20,721) Homebuilding income

299,716

411,354

817,510

1,198,355

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

53,146

49,162

145,915

152,296 Interest income

4,293

4,881

11,905

13,180 Other income

1,271

1,400

3,340

3,794 General and administrative

(23,470)

(22,397)

(72,750)

(73,515) Interest expense

(268)

(327)

(897)

(900) Mortgage banking income

34,972

32,719

87,513

94,855

















Income before taxes

334,688

444,073

905,023

1,293,210 Income tax expense

(86,083)

(101,385)

(221,601)

(317,209)

















Net income

$ 248,605

$ 342,688

$ 683,422

$ 976,001

















Basic earnings per share

$ 93.49

$ 119.26

$ 251.99

$ 333.86

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 89.45

$ 112.33

$ 240.54

$ 315.33

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,659

2,874

2,712

2,923

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

2,779

3,051

2,841

3,095



NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,091,315

$ 1,883,844 Restricted cash

37,549

34,348 Receivables

54,560

32,742 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,941,337

1,410,695 Unsold lots and housing units

384,837

252,029 Land under development

21,792

39,312 Building materials and other

24,821

21,524



2,372,787

1,723,560









Contract land deposits, net

916,747

851,458 Property, plant and equipment, net

109,860

103,770 Operating lease right-of-use assets

120,701

110,535 Other assets

359,355

349,306



5,062,874

5,089,563 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

34,071

32,642 Restricted cash

6,596

6,047 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

346,874

571,596 Property and equipment, net

7,256

7,727 Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,741

23,953 Other assets

86,538

125,402



503,076

767,367 Total assets

$ 5,565,950

$ 5,856,930











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 365,207

$ 259,244 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

306,013

376,976 Customer deposits

285,364

249,210 Operating lease liabilities

136,289

117,589 Senior notes

907,659

909,160



2,000,532

1,912,179 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

106,690

53,738 Operating lease liabilities

23,735

26,144



130,425

79,882 Total liabilities

2,130,957

1,992,061









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,255,240

3,155,367 Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

17,070,191

16,386,769 Less treasury stock at cost - 17,911,054 and 17,755,943 shares as of September

30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(16,890,644)

(15,677,473) Total shareholders' equity

3,434,993

3,864,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,565,950

$ 5,856,930











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,641

$ 499.0

1,714

$ 529.7

5,639

$ 499.1

5,510

$ 525.1 North East (2)

232

$ 733.2

433

$ 647.1

1,091

$ 647.5

1,234

$ 664.6 Mid East (3)

891

$ 417.7

931

$ 431.9

3,260

$ 421.0

3,101

$ 425.0 South East (4)

1,627

$ 356.7

1,657

$ 368.6

6,024

$ 356.2

5,614

$ 361.8 Total

4,391

$ 442.1

4,735

$ 464.8

16,014

$ 439.6

15,459

$ 456.8







































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

1,786

$ 501.4

2,008

$ 517.9

4,925

$ 510.2

6,159

$ 527.8 North East (2)

477

$ 603.7

420

$ 694.6

1,295

$ 624.9

1,365

$ 651.7 Mid East (3)

1,090

$ 432.5

1,200

$ 423.8

2,868

$ 430.7

3,295

$ 416.1 South East (4)

1,915

$ 362.6

2,011

$ 357.9

5,253

$ 362.9

5,428

$ 358.8 Total

5,268

$ 445.9

5,639

$ 454.0

14,341

$ 450.7

16,247

$ 459.1







































As of September 30,





2026

2025





Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

3,874

$ 508.6

3,419

$ 539.7

North East (2)

769

$ 681.3

924

$ 676.0

Mid East (3)

2,025

$ 419.1

1,851

$ 431.3

South East (4)

3,453

$ 359.7

2,971

$ 379.1

Total

10,121

$ 453.0

9,165

$ 479.5























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

147

125

135

122 North East (2)

26

34

28

28 Mid East (3)

96

100

97

96 South East (4)

185

191

183

180 Total

454

450

443

426







































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

21.0 %

19.4 %

16.3 %

17.1 % Lots controlled at end of period









185,300

175,300

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,381,742

$ 1,539,781

$ 3,789,439

$ 4,527,982 Capture rate

85 %

86 %

85 %

86 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









2,644,276

2,860,899 Number of shares repurchased

37,088

35,224

181,984

178,178 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 237,218

$ 276,405

$ 1,226,951

$ 1,331,212

(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.