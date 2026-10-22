Press Release: WISeQey Launches WISMind.AI, a Trusted Platform for Autonomous AI Agents

WISeQey Launches WISMind.AI, a Trusted Platform for Autonomous AI Agents

WISMind.AI Platform provides cryptographically verifiable identities, post-quantum protection and auditable permissions, anchored in the OISTE/WISeQey Root of Trust

Global Developer Program planned to open in the coming months, enabling developers to integrate their AI agent applications with WISMind.AI

Geneva, Switzerland -- October 22, 2026 -- WISeQey Corp. (formerly known as WISeKey International Holding AG, "WISeQey") (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company, today announced the launch of WISMind.AI, a trust platform built for the age of autonomous AI agents. WISMind.AI is designed to help enterprises, governments and developers verify which AI agent is acting, on whose authority, under which rules, and whether its output can be trusted.

In the coming months, WISeQey plans to open access to AI agent developers so they can integrate their applications with WISMind.AI and build on its identity, security and provenance services. The WISeQey Group of companies will also progressively integrate WISMind.AI across its own operations, on its path to becoming an Intelligent Company.

Trust infrastructure for the AI agent economy

AI agents are moving from answering questions to taking action: booking, buying, signing, negotiating and transacting with each other. Each of those actions raises a question that today's AI stacks cannot answer reliably: who is this agent, who authorized it, and can its output be trusted?

WISMind.AI answers that question with "Know Your AI" (KYAI) and "Know your Agent" (KYA). The platform builds on WISeKey's August 2026 strategy to extend WISeID to autonomous AI agents, through its flagship project Keystone (keystone.wiseid.com), and brings together the Group's core technologies in a single layer designed for developers:

-- WISeID and Keystone for cryptographically verifiable identities for AI agents, humans and devices -- The OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust, the Swiss-based cryptographic anchor trusted for more than 25 years -- SEALSQ post-quantum secure semiconductors for hardware-protected, quantum-resistant credentials -- WISeQey PKI for certificate issuance, lifecycle management and digital signatures -- WeCan KYC for compliance and regulated flows

"The internet was built without an identity layer, and we spent twenty-five years fixing that for people and devices," said Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WISeQey. "AI agents are now becoming economic actors in their own right. Before we let agents spend money, sign contracts or talk to other machines on our behalf, we must know exactly who they are, who they represent and what they are authorized to do. WISMind.AI puts that trust at the core, protected against tomorrow's quantum threats. We plan to open developer access in the coming months to help developers build the next generation of AI agents, while keeping humans under control."

What WISMind.AI gives AI agents

-- Verifiable agent identity: each agent receives a unique WISeID Keystone credential linking it to its developer, its operator and the person or organization on whose behalf it acts. -- Delegated authority and permissions: agents carry signed, scoped mandates that define what they may do, with real-time revocation. -- Signed outputs and provenance: agents digitally sign their outputs and transactions, so recipients can verify their origin and detect tampering. -- Trusted agent-to-agent transactions: agents authenticate each other before exchanging data, value or instructions. -- Post-quantum protection: credentials can be anchored in SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ") post-quantum secure hardware to resist "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks. -- Auditable consent: agent actions are recorded ina tamper-evident trail that enterprises and regulators can review. -- Privacy by design: selective-disclosure credentials let agents prove what they need to prove without exposing personal data, in line with the Digital Human Rights principles of the OISTE.ORG Foundation.

Building the Intelligent Company: WISMind.AI across the WISeQey Group

The WISeQey Group of companies will gradually integrate WISMind.AI into all of its activities, making the Group its first and largest user. The goal is to build an Intelligent Company, in which trusted AI agents work alongside employees under clear human oversight.

The rollout will cover WISeQey and its subsidiaries, SEALSQ (including Mireax, Wecan), WISeSat.Space (Nasdaq: SAIQ) ("WISeSat.Space"), SEALCOIN, extend to its special purpose technology vehicle Quantisimo, and SEALQuantumSovereign Vertical Stack investment allocation initiative, and will include:

-- Staff training: programs to equip employees across the Group to work with AI agents safely and effectively. -- Adoption of the latest AI agent technologies: deploying advanced AI agents in engineering, operations, sales, finance and customer support, each with a verified WISMind.AI identity and scoped permissions. -- Trusted internal workflows: using signed outputs and auditable consent so every agent action across the Group can be traced and reviewed. -- A living reference deployment: lessons from the Group's own transformation will feed back into WISMind.AI and be shared with developers and customers.

The integration will proceed in phases, starting with pilot functions and expanding across the Group as results are measured.

How AI agents make a company more efficient

AI agents raise efficiency by automating multi-step workflows, pulling together data that sits in separate systems, and carrying out tasks on their own, while people keep oversight of critical decisions. The WISeQey Group will focus first on five areas:

-- Customer service and support: answering common inquiries, routing tickets and resolving multi-turn requests faster -- IT operations: triaging and fixing incidents, resetting passwords and provisioning software, and assisting service desk staff in real time -- Finance and accounting: reconciling data, maintaining compliance logs, handling vendor communications and speeding up reporting -- Supply chain and logistics: correlating maintenance schedules, predicting inventory or network anomalies, and optimizing workflows across systems -- Knowledge work and research: searching internal knowledge bases and drafting analyses and content, cutting time spent gathering information

The Group's rollout will follow four principles:

1. Start with a specific bottleneck: begin with one repetitive, high-friction workflow rather than a company-wide launch. 2. Fit existing systems and permissions: integrate agents through APIs into current tools and respect each user's existing security permissions, enforced through WISMind.AI identities. 3. Keep humans in the loop: set review checkpoints, decision logs and override rules so people guide high-stakes decisions. 4. Measure real returns: track handoff rates between agents and staff, error reduction, speed of execution and resolution times, not just the volume of automated tasks.

Call to AI agent developers: the upcoming WISMind.AI Developer Program

In the coming months, WISeQey plan to open the WISMind.AI Developer Program to developers, startups, enterprises and research teams building AI agents, so they can integrate their applications with WISMind.AI. Integration is designed to work with existing agent frameworks and to require no change to the underlying AI model.

As it opens, the program is expected to offer:

-- Access to WISMind.AI APIs and SDKs to register agents, issue credentials and sign outputs -- A sandbox environment with test credentials -- Technical documentation, reference integrations and support from WISeQey engineers -- Co-marketing opportunities and a listing in the WISMind.AI directory of trusted agents

Further details on the program, including how to take part, will be shared in the coming months. WISeQey plans to share more on WISMind.AI and the program at Quantum Days in Cannes in November 2026.

About WISeQey

WISeQey Corp. ("WISeQey"), is a British Virgin Islands holding company focused on post quantum cybersecurity, digital identity, space technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its operating subsidiaries and technology platforms address distinct parts of this portfolio:

1. SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) develops secure semiconductors, public key infrastructure (PKI) and post-quantum security products. 2. WISeSat.Space (Nasdaq: SIAQ) develops space technology and secure satellite communications, particularly for IoT applications. 3. WISeID provides digital identity, authentication, secure access and digital signing for individuals, enterprises and connected devices. 4. WISe.ART Corp operates the WISe.ART marketplace, which uses blockchain technology to support trusted digital asset and NFT transactions. 5. SEALCOIN AG develops decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) technology and the SEALCOIN platform.

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October 22, 2026 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)