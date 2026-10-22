EQS-News: Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Tech

PXG Unveils the Next Evolution of Its Secret Weapon Mini Driver



22.10.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



A Thinner Face and Optimized Weighting Advance Speed, Forgiveness, and Control off the Tee or Turf SCOTTSDALE, AZ - October 22, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG today introduced the next evolution of its Secret Weapon Mini Driver, designed to deliver driver distance with fairway wood control. Drawing on technologies also featured in PXG's celebrated Lightning lineup, the new model combines a thinner face, refined internal sole structure, and optimized weighting in a compact, 300cc clubhead to generate faster ball speeds and tighter dispersion. "The original Secret Weapon was my favorite club in the bag, so I had high expectations for this one," said PGA TOUR professional Jake Knapp. "I absolutely love it. It has everything I liked about the original, with more speed and forgiveness. Putting it in the bag was an easy decision." The new Secret Weapon's face is more than 4-percent thinner than the previous generation. This allows greater deflection at impact for more efficient energy transfer and faster ball speeds across a larger portion of the face. Using advanced finite element analysis, PXG engineers refined the internal sole structure to support the thinner face while distributing impact stress throughout the clubhead. Mass saved from the thinner face was repositioned around the perimeter to increase moment of inertia, helping the clubhead resist twisting and preserve distance and directional control on off-center strikes. A lightweight carbon fiber crown further allows additional mass to sit lower and deeper in the clubhead. "The thinner face and refined sole structure work together," said Caleb Kroloff, PXG Director of Woods Research & Development. "We reinforced the areas that needed support and moved saved weight to the perimeter. That helps us deliver more speed with more consistent performance when golfers miss the center of the face." PXG's Precision Weighting Technology features four adjustable weight locations in the sole at the heel, toe, front, and back. Initially equipped with two 7.5-gram weights and two 2.5-gram weights, the technology enables golfers to fine-tune shot shape, spin, and swing weight. An adjustable hosel provides additional control over launch and trajectory. The PXG Secret Weapon Mini Driver is offered in right- and left-handed configurations with 13 degrees of loft and a standard length of 43.25 inches. To learn more, purchase online, or book a fitting, visit www.PXG.com . About Parsons Xtreme Golf Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from golf clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, Lauren Olivares, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Leela Brennan

Press@pxg.com

News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf





22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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