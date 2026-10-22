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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 15:26 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CORIS Monitoring: CORIS to Showcase Continuous Lab Asset Monitoring Solutions at Future Labs Live

Company will demonstrate monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities critical to maintaining oversight and compliance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / CORIS Monitoring, a provider of cloud-based wireless environmental monitoring solutions for businesses and institutions, will showcase its platform providing wireless sensing and reporting of environmental conditions at Future Labs Live. The event takes place October 28-29, 2026, in Hall E of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. CORIS will demonstrate its resilient lab monitoring solutions that work inside LN2 tanks, ULT freezers, refrigeration and incubation units, and workspaces, in booth 819 throughout the exhibition.

"Advances in lab digitalization and automation are enabling efficiencies such as round-the-clock operation, but they also increase the number of unattended platforms that should be monitored in real time," said Marc Josephson, chief executive officer for CORIS. "Implementing a centralized monitoring ecosystem that provides immediate temperature or out-of-scope performance alerts can make the difference in avoiding a catastrophic loss of research materials. We are looking forward to attending The Future Labs event and discussing how continuous oversight and real-time alerts can ensure smooth operations in any lab setting."

The CORIS platform offers unmatched capabilities for monitoring environmental conditions inside cold storage equipment, as well as ambient environmental conditions in the surrounding lab and storage space. Using LoRaWAN wireless technology that easily penetrates concrete walls, floors, and equipment cabinets, CORIS provides efficient and cost-effective connectivity from wireless sensors to a centralized gateway. Creating a permanent record of all monitored data, the cloud-based platform helps to ensure compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11. In addition, the user-friendly comprehensive dashboard streamlines sensor management through point-and-click establishment of alert thresholds, notification settings, escalation paths, and report generation.

Future Labs Live is a leading marketplace for the entire lab community that is looking to solve the most pressing challenges in automation, connectivity, infrastructure, sustainability, and workflow integration. The conference brings together visionaries from all disciplines to deliver a road map to a truly digital, automated, and sustainable laboratory.

To learn more about CORIS environmental monitoring innovation, please visit http://www.CORISmonitoring.com/.

About CORIS Monitoring

CORIS Monitoring is a leading provider of 24/7 remote environmental monitoring systems. Its state-of-the-art solution empowers businesses, research labs, and cultural institutions to monitor temperature, humidity, air quality, light, sound, physical access, and other attributes. CORIS delivers real-time data access, reports, and customizable alerts via any web-based device or phone. For more information, visit CORISMonitoring.com.

PR Contact:

John Stafford
Parallel Communications Group
+1 515-708-1296
LinkedIn
X: @Parallel_PR
jstafford@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: CORIS Monitoring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/coris-to-showcase-continuous-lab-asset-monitoring-solutions-at-future-l-1239880

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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