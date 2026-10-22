Solar tracker and foundation solution provider PV Hardware USA (PVH USA) has announced a major expansion of its original Houston, Texas, manufacturing facility. The expansion adds approximately 3,180 m2 of manufacturing space, increasing the company's overall Houston footprint capacity by 42%. The company said the added space will support a 35% increase in the production of pre-assembled tracker components. The move is designed to shift complex component assembly away from outdoor construction jobsites and into a controlled factory environment. "We are investing in additional domestic manufacturing ...

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