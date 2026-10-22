From ESS News TCL SunPower has launched a new hybrid energy storage cabinet for the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment in Europe. The X5 has a base unit rated at 50 kW/100 kWh and scaled to 400 kWh by connecting up to four units in parallel. TCL SunPower's new C&I cabinet integrates a 50 kW inverter and is delivered as a factory-assembled, pre-wired solution, which the manufacturer claims can reduce installation costs by up to 60% compared with systems assembled on site. The cabinet is 1.9 m tall, has a 1.37 m2 footprint and weighs 1,200 kg. The X5 is rated IP66 for the inverter and IP 55 ...

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