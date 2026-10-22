BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) issued the following statement clarifying recent news reports about a potential investment in Poland:

While BWXT has been in discussions with government and industry in Poland regarding the deployment of microreactors and small modular reactors, no investment decision has been made and any investment would depend on firm orders and the extent of the opportunity. As Poland pursues energy security and resiliency, BWXT looks forward to continuing this dialogue.

Forward-Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to potential investments in microreactors and small modular reactors. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.

For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedInXFacebookandInstagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022310683/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

John Dobken

Senior Manager, Media Public Relations

202.428.6913

jcdobken@bwxt.com

Investor Contact

Chase Jacobson

Vice President, Investor Relations

980.365.4300

investors@bwxt.com