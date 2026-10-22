JK Tech's JIVA Named Globee Award Winner at the 2026 Awards for Innovation

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a leading AI and data solutions company, announced that JIVA, its enterprise AI platform, has been named a Silver Globee Award Winner and Best of Category in the Generative, Agentic, or Data Intelligence Product or Service of the Year category at the 2026 Globee Awards for Innovation, part of the Golden Bridge Awards program.

JK Tech's winning entry, "JIVA: The Enterprise Brain That Thinks, Knows, and Acts," was recognised in a category that drew strong global participation. JIVA solves three problems: scattered knowledge, person-by-person access, and multi-step business questions. It indexes documents, including scanned files. Connected databases are queried in place and read-only; their rows are not copied into JIVA's index. Each user's permissions are applied inside the search itself, and every answer carries citations to its sources. JIVA runs in the customer's own AWS, Azure or GCP environment, and customers can add their own agents and connect internal systems. For enterprises, this means faster access to trusted answers and multi-step work, such as a report built from several sources, run from one request with its plan shown first.

Commenting on the recognition, Mahesh Ramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, JK Tech, said, "It is good to see that work recognised. Most enterprises already hold the answers to their own questions. Those answers sit across databases, documents, mail and decades of code, and getting at one still means waiting for an analyst to build a report. We want to shorten that path, so that people in the business can ask a question and get an answer drawn from both structured and unstructured data."

Looking ahead, JK Tech will integrate and scale its three flagship platforms- JIVA, Ontologos, and Orbiee, into a connected technology fabric, bringing together Gen AI orchestration, semantic intelligence, engineering capabilities, and hyper-personalised experiences. This vision will accelerate JK Tech's journey toward becoming an AI-first enterprise, embedding AI across everyday operations and business functions.

"The 2026 Globee Awards for Innovation winners represent achievements across industries, functions, and regions," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "We congratulate this year's winners and the teams and professionals behind the achievements recognised through the judging process."

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