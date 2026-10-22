SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Developer Conference 2026 Advances Physical AI for Commerce

SUNMI Developer Conference 2026 Advances Physical AI for Commerce

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI today hosted SUNMI Developer Conference 2026 (SDC 2026), under the theme "Hello AI | Together, Powering Commerce with AI." Bringing together global customers, developers and ecosystem partners, the conference showcased SUNMI's latest advances in Physical AI, commercial hardware and real-world AI applications.

As AI moves into physical businesses, SUNMI is evolving from commercial IoT connectivity toward Physical AI for commerce, integrating AI across devices, store operations and business workflows to make offline commerce more intelligent and efficient.

Advancing IoT + AI

SUNMI and Intel unveiled a new family of Windows commercial devices, including FLEX 3 WIN and T3 PRO WIN. Designed for businesses with existing Windows-based systems, the products enable hardware upgrades while retaining established software and workflows, helping reduce migration costs and risks. The launch expands SUNMI's commercial hardware ecosystem across Android and Windows.

SUNMI also introduced Hi SUNMI, an AI agent for commercial environments, demonstrating voice interaction, operational diagnostics, customer traffic analysis and intelligent marketing for physical stores.

Scaling AI Through Global Collaboration

SUNMAX launched its Magic AI agent platform, integrating AI-powered development, business operations and enterprise knowledge capabilities to support software providers from development and localization to global distribution. SUNMAX has helped partners serve nearly 40,000 merchants across more than a dozen countries and regions, with a target of reaching 20 countries and 60,000-80,000 merchants by 2027.

In healthcare, SUNJI's facial-recognition devices for medical insurance services have reached more than 150,000 healthcare institutions across China, with over 350,000 devices deployed cumulatively. The company is advancing AI-assisted patient services and health management with ecosystem partners.

The conference also featured forums on commercial AI, global software development and healthcare IoT + AI, bringing partners together to explore practical industry applications.

SUNMI will continue to develop its AI frameworks, global distribution platforms and industry tools, helping developers build AI applications, software partners expand internationally, and businesses adopt intelligent solutions.

About SUNMI

SUNMI Technology (06810.HK) is a global leader in Physical AI infrastructure for commerce. Driven by its mission to use technology to transform commerce, SUNMI helps businesses make transactions more convenient, operations smarter and everyday business better.

Built on commercial IoT devices, an AI operating system and a cloud platform, SUNMI's technology integrates AI across devices and the cloud, bringing AI from the digital world into physical stores. The company provides digital and intelligent solutions to merchants and developers in more than 200 countries and regions.

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