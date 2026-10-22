SensoRy AI: The Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority and SensoRyAI Sign Contract to Deploy Wildfire Risk Intelligence System Around Malibu

Partnership brings together conservation leadership, advanced sensing, and artificial intelligence to support wildfire prevention and regional resilience.

MALIBU, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / SensoRyAI today announced a signed contract with The Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) to deploy SensoRyAI's Wildfire Risk Intelligence System at locations around the City of Malibu.

Recognizing the region's extreme wildfire risk and the devastating consequences of catastrophic fires, the parties are excited to announce a partnership that applies technology and artificial intelligence to help reduce wildfire risk and protect communities and natural landscapes. The deployment is intended to strengthen awareness of changing wildfire conditions, support early detection, and provide actionable information for prevention and preparedness. By combining environmental sensing with AI-driven analysis and wildfire modeling, SensoRyAI's system is designed to help identify elevated risk before ignition and improve situational awareness when a fire begins.

"Malibu has experienced the devastating consequences of wildfire, and we need to turn better information into earlier action," said Ryan Honary, Founder of SensoRyAI. "Our goal is to help identify where risk is increasing before a fire starts and provide timely intelligence when an ignition occurs. We are excited to partner with the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority to bring these capabilities to a region where protecting communities and natural landscapes is so closely connected."

The partnership connects the MRCA's regional conservation priorities with SensoRyAI's technology to support a more proactive approach to wildfire resilience. Information from the system can help inform targeted risk reduction efforts and provide a clearer understanding of how local conditions affect wildfire potential.

"Protecting the Santa Monica Mountains requires us to address the growing threat of wildfire with every effective tool available," said Rorie Skei, Chief Deputy Executive Officer of The Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority. "We are excited to partner with SensoRyAI to bring advanced technology and artificial intelligence to this effort. Better information about emerging wildfire risk can help guide prevention, strengthen preparedness, and protect the communities and natural resources that make this region so important." The pilot program marks a concrete step toward bringing additional wildfire intelligence capabilities to the Malibu area. The partnership's focus is to translate observations and analysis into information that supports practical decisions before and during wildfire events.

About the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) is a local government public entity exercising joint powers with the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, Conejo Recreation and Park District, and Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District. The MRCA is dedicated to preserving and managing local open space and parkland, wildlife habitat, coastal access, watershed lands, and trails in both wilderness and urban settings, while ensuring public access to these lands. The MRCA works with the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and local government partners on land acquisition, planning, wildfire resilience, habitat connectivity, and other efforts to protect and enhance public lands. The MRCA manages more than 85,000 acres, including land it owns and land owned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

About SensoRyAI

SensoRyAI develops wildfire risk intelligence technology that combines advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, and environmental modeling to support pre-ignition risk assessment, early wildfire detection, and situational awareness. Founded by Ryan Honary, the company helps communities and land managers turn environmental data into actionable information for wildfire resilience.

Media Contacts

Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA)

Dash Stolarz

Director of Public Affairs

Email: dash.stolarz@mrca.ca.gov

SensoRyAI

Payani Media | Public Relations

Email: info@payanimedia.com

Phone: +1 (747) 201-7711

SOURCE: SensoRy AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/the-mountain-recreation-and-conservation-authority-and-sensoryai-sign-contract-to-1239235