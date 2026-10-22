Persolvent Expands Investment in Enovie, Welcoming Ven Nakarikanti as Principal Architect

Veteran software architect brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology, cloud architecture, AI and modern SaaS solutions

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Persolvent is continuing to invest in Enovie, its software brand serving school-age childcare and community education programs, with the addition of Ven Nakarikanti as Principal Architect. Nakarikanti joins Persolvent's growing development team and will help lead architecture initiatives supporting Enovie and the company's continued technology growth.

Enovie represents the next chapter of Persolvent's more than 20 years of experience developing technology and payment solutions for schools, community education programs and other organizations. The company is investing in technology and talent to deliver modern, intuitive solutions that simplify operations and create better experiences for administrators, staff and families.

"Building great software starts with having the right people and the right technical foundation," said Vince Arnoldi, President of Persolvent and Enovie. "Ven brings tremendous depth in software architecture, AI and emerging technology, along with an understanding that technology is most valuable when it solves real problems for people. That balance is important to how we're building Enovie-using innovative technology to make things simpler and more intuitive, while pairing it with the outstanding human support our customers expect."

Nakarikanti brings more than 20 years of experience in software architecture, enterprise application development and technology consulting. His background includes designing and delivering cloud-based, multi-tenant SaaS platforms and developing solutions that integrate AI, automation and modern cloud technologies. Throughout his career, he has worked across business and technology teams to translate complex requirements into secure, scalable and user-friendly solutions.

"I enjoy understanding a customer's business challenges and turning them into practical technology solutions that create real value," said Nakarikanti. "I'm especially excited about connecting business goals with modern technologies such as AI, cloud and automation, while making sure the solutions are scalable, secure and easy to use. Seeing a solution move from an idea to something that genuinely helps a customer is one of the most rewarding parts of my work."

Nakarikanti will work closely with Persolvent's technology and development teams, helping establish architectural direction and bring together business needs, customer experience and modern technology.

His addition is part of Persolvent's continued investment in Enovie, bringing together innovative technology, outstanding customer service and deep industry expertise around a shared goal: creating intuitive software and exceptional support that make life easier for the organizations, staff and families they serve.

About Enovie

Built by the same team that has spent years working alongside childcare programs in Minnesota and across the country, Enovie represents the next chapter in that work: a modern platform built by focusing on how programs are meant to run, how families engage, and how teams actually need support. It brings the experience of the past forward with a renewed commitment to listening closely, building thoughtfully, and helping community programs thrive. The relationships, trusted conversations, implementation experience, and deep understanding of this market remain at the core of the company. What is new, however, is the opportunity to take a platform forward with more focus, flexibility, and purpose.

About Persolvent

Persolvent is a St. Paul-based technology company dedicated to making life easier through innovation and technology. The company develops modern payment processing and software solutions for schools, government agencies, community education programs, and other organizations that strengthen local communities. Guided by its mission to earn the right to be recommended, Persolvent combines intuitive technology with exceptional customer support while giving back through a commitment to donate 10% of its profits to charitable causes. The company has also been recognized as a Top Place to Work in Minnesota and holds a perfect Glassdoor rating that ranks in the top 10% of over one million companies globally, and 100% employee recommendation and CEO approval scores, Persolvent's culture stands among the highest-rated workplaces on one of the world's largest employer review platforms.

Media Contact

Shannon Dempsey

Marketing Manager

Enovie

Info@enovie.com

651-470-0803

www.enovie.com

SOURCE: Persolvent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/persolvent-expands-investment-in-enovie-welcoming-ven-nakarikanti-1239344