The Best Liposuction in Seattle Is by Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Patients searching for the best liposuction in Seattle are looking for more than fat removal. They want smooth contours, tight skin, visible muscle definition, and a surgeon who can safely deliver dramatic results in a single operation. That search leads to Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic in Seattle, Washington, a plastic surgeon who combines Renuvion skin tightening , VASER ultrasound-assisted liposuction , power-assisted liposuction , high-definition ab etching , and single-stage fat transfer into one comprehensive body-contouring approach.

With advanced training in the United States and Colombia, no BMI limits for qualified candidates, and the ability to safely remove up to 8 liters of fat in one surgery, Dr. Sajan performs what many patients call the best liposuction Seattle has to offer. He is one of those surgeons in the city who has received more than 1,100 positive reviews on Google with a 4.38 rating.

Why Dr. Sajan Performs the Best Liposuction in Seattle

Liposuction in Seattle is a medical procedure that removes high volumes of fat, tightens loose skin, sculpts visible muscle, and uses that same fat to build the body elsewhere is not. Dr. Sajan's results come from layering five techniques most surgeons use in isolation:

Technique What It Does Why It Matters Renuvion Helium plasma + radiofrequency skin tightening Treats loose skin that liposuction alone leaves behind VASER Ultrasound energy liquefies fat before removal Smoother contours, less bruising, better skin retraction, muscle definition Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Vibrating cannula removes fat efficiently and evenly Maximum fat removal with smooth, consistent results Tumescent technique Anesthetic/vasoconstrictive solution infused before suction Minimal bleeding, safer high-volume removal - up to 8 liters Single-stage fat transfer Harvested fat re-injected to abs, deltoids, pecs, hips, buttocks Full body transformation in one surgery

"Taking fat out is only half the job. The best liposuction tightens the skin, defines the muscle, and puts that fat where it belongs," Said Dr. Javad Sajan

Renuvion in Seattle: Skin Tightening With Liposuction

The most common complaint after liposuction is loose skin. Fat is removed, but the skin above it does not snap back, leaving a deflated or crepey appearance. Dr. Sajan solves this with Renuvion.

Renuvion is an FDA-cleared technology that delivers a combination of helium plasma and radiofrequency energy beneath the skin to contract subcutaneous tissue and tighten loose skin. It is FDA-cleared for use following liposuction for aesthetic body contouring, as well as for tightening lax tissue in the neck and submental area. Dr. Sajan performs Renuvion in Seattle in the same session as liposuction, through the same tiny incisions with skin protective ports, so patients get fat removal and skin tightening in one procedure with no additional downtime.

Renuvion is ideal for patients who:

Have mild to moderate skin laxity in the abdomen, arms, thighs, back, flanks, or neck

Want to avoid the long scars of a tummy tuck, arm lift, or thigh lift

Are losing weight and want their skin to keep pace with their new shape

Have had liposuction elsewhere and were left with loose skin

Patients searching for Renuvion in Seattle will find it integrated into Dr. Sajan's liposuction protocol rather than offered as an afterthought.

VASER Liposuction: Precision Sculpting and Smoother Results

Dr. Sajan performs liposuction with VASER, an ultrasound-assisted technology that liquefies fat cells before they are removed. Because the fat is emulsified rather than torn away, VASER offers several advantages over traditional liposuction:

Smoother, more even contours - less risk of lumps, dents, or irregularities

- less risk of lumps, dents, or irregularities Less trauma to surrounding tissue - reduced bruising, swelling, and discomfort

- reduced bruising, swelling, and discomfort Better skin retraction - ultrasound energy stimulates the skin to tighten

- ultrasound energy stimulates the skin to tighten Superficial precision - allows fat to be removed just beneath the skin for muscle definition

- allows fat to be removed just beneath the skin for muscle definition Preserved fat viability - VASER-harvested fat is ideal for fat transfer

VASER is the foundation of Dr. Sajan's high-definition liposuction and ab etching work.

Power-Assisted Liposuction: Maximum Fat Removal, Smoothly

After VASER prepares the fat, Dr. Sajan uses power-assisted liposuction (PAL) to remove it. PAL uses a cannula that vibrates rapidly, allowing the surgeon to move through fibrous fat with less force and greater control. The result is more complete fat removal with smoother, more consistent results, especially in dense, difficult areas like the back, flanks, and male chest.

Power-assisted liposuction is a key reason Dr. Sajan can remove high volumes of fat in a single surgery without sacrificing the smooth contours patients expect from the best liposuction in Seattle.

Safe High-Volume Liposuction: Up to 8 Liters in One Surgery

Dr. Sajan performs tumescent liposuction, infusing the treatment area with a dilute solution of local anesthetic and epinephrine before suction. This constricts blood vessels, minimizes blood loss, reduces post-operative pain, and allows large volumes of fat to be removed safely.

Using the tumescent technique in his state-licensed surgical center, Dr. Sajan has safely removed up to 8 liters of fat in a single surgery for appropriately selected patients. Candidates for high-volume liposuction are evaluated with a comprehensive medical assessment, and procedures are performed with full anesthesia monitoring.

No BMI Limits: Liposuction for Patients With a BMI Over 50

Most Seattle liposuction surgeons turn patients away above a BMI of 30 to 35. Dr. Sajan has no BMI limit.

Dr. Sajan has safely performed liposuction on patients with a BMI greater than 50 when they are a medical candidate. Candidacy is determined by health, cardiovascular status, labs, medical history, and anesthesia risk, not by a number on a scale. For higher-BMI patients, high-volume tumescent liposuction combined with Renuvion skin tightening can deliver a transformation that no non-surgical option can match.

Ab Etching and High-Definition Liposuction: Sculpting a Six-Pack

Dr. Sajan does not just remove fat - he sculpts muscle. Using VASER and precise superficial liposuction, he performs ab etching to reveal the six-pack beneath the fat, carving definition along the rectus abdominis, the linea alba, and the obliques.

Dr. Sajan has created six-packs for patients and has defined and etched muscles in the:

Abdomen - six-pack, obliques, and the V-line

- six-pack, obliques, and the V-line Arms - biceps, triceps, and deltoid separation

- biceps, triceps, and deltoid separation Back - lats, erector spinae, and the lower-back "dimples of Venus"

- lats, erector spinae, and the lower-back "dimples of Venus" Legs - quadriceps and hamstring definition

To master these techniques, Dr. Sajan trained in high-definition liposuction in the United States and traveled to Colombia, the birthplace of modern high-definition body sculpting, to learn from the pioneers of the technique. This dual training ensures smooth contours and consistent results even while removing high volumes of fat.

Single-Stage Liposuction With Fat Transfer: Dramatic Body Transformations

The fat Dr. Sajan removes does not go to waste. In a single surgery, he purifies the harvested fat and transfers it to the areas that enhance a sculpted physique:

Transfer Site Goal Abdomen Augment the six-pack and rectus definition Arms Enhance the deltoids for a broader, athletic shoulder line Pectoral muscles Add masculine fullness and definition to the chest Hips Smooth hip dips and create a balanced silhouette Buttocks Lift, round, and project (Brazilian Butt Lift)

Combining liposuction with fat transfer in one stage allows dramatic body transformations. Removing fat from where it is unwanted and adding it where it builds shape, with one anesthesia, one recovery, and one result.

Liposuction Treatment Areas

Dr. Sajan performs liposuction in Seattle on the abdomen, flanks, hips, back, arms, chest, neck and chin, thighs, calves, and ankles. The cost of liposuction with him starts at $2, 995 for the first area. Procedure time ranges from 1 to 4 hours depending on the number of areas treated and the volume removed. Most patients return to desk work within a few days and resume full activity in 2 to 3 weeks.

The Best Liposuction in Seattle

The best liposuction in Seattle is not defined by fat removal alone. It is defined by what is left behind: tight skin, smooth contours, visible muscle, and a transformed shape. With Renuvion skin tightening, VASER and power-assisted liposuction, safe high-volume tumescent removal of up to 8 liters, no BMI limits for qualified candidates, high-definition ab etching trained in the U.S. and Colombia, and single-stage fat transfer, Dr. Javad Sajan performs the best liposuction in Seattle.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and the founder of Allure Esthetic in Seattle, Washington. He is an internationally recognized body-contouring surgeon who has trained in high-definition liposuction in the United States and Colombia. Dr. Sajan combines Renuvion, VASER, power-assisted liposuction, tumescent technique, ab etching, and single-stage fat transfer to deliver comprehensive body transformations in licensed surgical centers. He is the host of the Plastic Surgeon Podcast and creator of the realdrseattle documentary series. Follow him on social media @realdrseattle.

About Allure Esthetic

Allure Esthetic is a Seattle-based plastic surgery practice specializing in body contouring, gender-affirming surgery, breast surgery, and facial procedures. The practice offers in-person and virtual consultations for patients across Washington State, nationwide, and internationally.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

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