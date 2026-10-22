TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink Unveils Chorus to Integrate-Once Across Enterprise and Internet Data Sources with MCP or API Access

TraceLink Unveils Chorus to Integrate-Once Across Enterprise and Internet Data Sources with MCP or API Access

Chorus extends the OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System with governed, real-time access to enterprise and internet data, enabling humans and OPUS Agents to work with information and take approved actions while records remain in their authoritative source systems

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, today announced Chorus, a new capability of the OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System (ASCOS). Chorus extends TraceLink's Integrate-Once approach beyond traditional business transaction exchange, enabling human teams and governed OPUS Agents to access information and perform approved work across enterprise applications, partner systems, and internet data sources through a single agentic operating environment.

Large enterprises operate in increasingly complex technology environments. According to Boston Consulting Group, organizations used an average of more than 1,000 applications throughout the enterprise in 2024, yet only 29% were integrated for data exchange. This fragmentation increases integration costs, slows decision-making, and makes it difficult to coordinate business processes spanning internal systems and external partners.

"Chorus integrates all sources of information into the semantic ontology of the Agentic Supply Chain Operating System, enabling end-to-end intelligence," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "OPUS is the only platform that provides a complete environment for humans and agents to collaboratively perform work with comprehensive end-to-end intelligence across all systems of record and supply chain partners."

Extending Integrate-Once Across Enterprise Environments and Data Sources

TraceLink's Integrate-Once approach enables companies to link once to the TraceLink Network and exchange information spanning systems, transactions, communication channels, and trading partners without rebuilding point-to-point integrations for every partner or process.

Chorus extends this approach by representing external enterprise and internet records as governed Business Objects within ASCOS. With Bridge as its supporting execution layer, Chorus accesses data through application programming interfaces (APIs) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. A canonical, metadata-driven model preserves relationships among these Business Objects, providing consistent operational context without requiring underlying records to be moved from their authoritative source systems.

This approach expands the value of existing enterprise technology investments by making information from otherwise separate systems available to Agentic Business Processes, without requiring organizations to replace those applications or create new point-to-point integrations for each process.

Operational Context for Agentic Business Processes

Once available within ASCOS, external Business Objects can be used by OPUS Agents, OPUS Actions, OPUS Reports and Dashboards, and humans. The OPUS Metadata Model and OPUS Meta-Reasoning capabilities provide shared operational context, enabling these components to interpret relationships among orders, inventory, forecasts, invoices, and compliance records from otherwise separate systems.

Through Bridge, Chorus supports approved query, read, modify, and create operations in external systems using APIs and MCP servers. These operations are governed by defined roles, permissions, and approval requirements, with traceability to support accountability and auditability. This enables OPUS Agents to go beyond retrieving and interpreting information to initiating approved actions within the systems of record.

For example, an OPUS Agent supporting inventory reconciliation can retrieve inventory information from multiple enterprise ERP systems, including SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and NetSuite, compare it with partner-reported inventory from a third-party logistics provider (3PL) or contract manufacturing organization (CMO), identify discrepancies, and initiate approved corrective actions through Bridge within a governed Agentic Business Process. This can accelerate discrepancy identification and resolution while reducing the manual effort required to assemble information from multiple systems.

TraceLink previewed Chorus at FutureLink Barcelona, where attendees explored how the new capability expands the reach of ASCOS and supports more intelligent, coordinated supply chain operations.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, enabling organizations to perform and improve supply chain work across their business and trading partner networks. The OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System brings together Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, governed OPUS Agents, and the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network to link systems, end-to-end business transactions, and collaborative peer-to-peer processes with trusted, real-time operational context. In this agentic environment, humans and agents work together with greater speed, reasoning, control, and accountability to improve organizational productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

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