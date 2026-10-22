Sports Analytics Market worth $5.19 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Sports Analytics Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.70 billion in 2026 to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sports Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Sports Analytics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 2.29 billion

USD 2.29 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.70 billion

USD 2.70 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.19 billion

USD 5.19 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 14.0%

Sports Analytics Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is being supported by increasing adoption of player and ball tracking, AI-powered computer vision, wearable and biometric technologies, real-time performance analytics, predictive modeling, and integrated sports data platforms across professional sports, collegiate athletics, sports media, betting and fantasy sports, and athlete development.

By offering, solutions are estimated to account for 65.0% of the Sports Analytics Market in 2026.

By application, the on-field segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2026 to 2031.

By deployment mode, hybrid deployment is expected to dominate due to its balance of cloud scalability and on-premises security.

North America is estimated to account for the largest regional share of 34.5% in 2026.

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The Sports Analytics Market is expanding rapidly as organizations prioritize data-driven strategies to gain competitive, operational, and commercial advantages. Key drivers include the push to operationalize advanced analytics for enhancing player performance, injury prevention, and game tactics. Additionally, teams and leagues are increasingly leveraging fan data to personalize engagement, optimize content delivery, and unlock new monetization streams. This combined emphasis on athletic performance and business growth is accelerating the integration of analytics throughout the sports landscape.

Based on offering, the solutions segment is positioned to dominate the market in 2026.

Based on offering, the solutions segment is positioned to dominate the Sports Analytics Market in 2026. Performance analytics software is expected to account for a significant share of the market, supported by increasing adoption of data-driven tools for player performance, workload monitoring, movement analysis, tactical evaluation, and training optimization. These solutions integrate player, match, tracking, and historical performance data to generate actionable insights for coaches and performance teams. During the 2026-2031 forecast period, growing adoption of AI-powered analytics and real-time performance monitoring is expected to further strengthen demand for performance analytics software across professional teams, leagues, academies, and other sports organizations.

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Sports leagues & governing bodies to emerge as the fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by increasing demand for player monitoring and performance management.

Sports leagues & governing bodies are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end-user segment during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of sports analytics for player monitoring, performance management, data-driven decision-making, and risk assessment. These organizations are increasingly using player, team, matches, tracking, and competition data to monitor performance, evaluate player workloads, identify performance trends, and support strategic decisions. The growing adoption of AI-powered analytics and real-time data platforms is further enabling more efficient performance monitoring, benchmarking, and evidence-based decision-making across leagues and governing bodies.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest Sports Analytics Market in 2026.

By region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the Sports Analytics Market in 2026, supported by the established sports ecosystem, high technology adoption, and substantial investments in data-driven performance management across professional leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. The region benefits from widespread deployment of player tracking, video analytics, AI, predictive analytics, and real-time performance technologies across teams, leagues, broadcasters, and sports organizations. Strong digital infrastructure, mature sports commercialization, and increasing emphasis on player performance, fan engagement, and data-driven decision-making are expected to sustain North America's market leadership throughout the 2026-2031 forecast period.

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Top Companies in Sports Analytics Market:

The Top Companies in Sports Analytics Market are IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), HCL Technologies (India), Salesforce (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Catapult (Australia), EXL (US), Chyron (US), GlobalStep (US), Stats Perform (UK), Exasol (Germany), DataArt (US), TruMedia Networks (US), Orreco (Ireland), Sportradar (Switzerland), WHOOP (US), Kitman Labs (Ireland), Hudl (US), Trace (US), Kinduct Technologies (Canada), Oracle (US), Uplift Labs (US), SportLogiq (Canada), L2P Limited (UK), Quant4Sport (Italy), Veo Technologies (Denmark), Carv (UK), Real Sports AI (India), Vekta (US), Zone14 (Austria), SportAI (Canada), BodyPro (US), HIT Coach (US), PULSE (Amsterdam), PunchLab (Italy), Marelli (Italy), MoTeC (Australia), Race Technology (UK), and PandaScore (France).

Sports Analytics Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the Sports Analytics Market is increasingly focused on technologies that convert player, team, match, tracking, video, and biometric data into actionable performance intelligence. Funding is being directed toward AI-powered sports analytics, computer vision, athlete monitoring, performance optimization, real-time tracking, and integrated sports data platforms. In March 2026, WHOOP (US) announced a USD 575 million Series G financing at a USD 10.1 billion valuation, with participation from institutional investors and prominent athletes, highlighting continued investor interest in technologies focused on human performance, health, and sports applications.

Funding is also supporting specialized sports analytics companies developing AI and computer-vision capabilities. In July 2026, Marquee (US) raised USD 6.5 million to expand its AI sports intelligence platform for professional football and basketball organizations. In June 2025, SportsVisio (US) secured an additional USD 3.2 million, bringing its total capital raised to USD 9 million, to expand its AI-based sports solution across basketball and volleyball. ReSpo.Vision (Poland) also raised USD 5 million in June 2025 to scale its AI-powered 3D tracking and visualization technology for football, broadcasters, leagues, and federations. These investments indicate growing investor preference for scalable AI, automated tracking, and data-driven performance solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue generation in the Sports Analytics Market is progressively shifting from standalone performance-statistics and video-analysis tools toward recurring software platforms, integrated sports-data ecosystems, AI-powered decision-support systems, and application-specific analytics solutions. The market is expected to expand from USD 2.70 billion in 2026 to USD 5.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.0%. Vendors are increasingly combining video analysis, player tracking, athlete monitoring, predictive analytics, scouting, and real-time data within unified platforms. Catapult (Australia) reported USD 116.5 million in FY2025 revenue, representing 19% year-over-year growth, while its annualized contract value exceeded USD 100 million, reflecting the increasing importance of recurring SaaS-based sports analytics revenue.

The shift toward integrated platforms is also evident among larger sports-data providers. Sportradar (Switzerland) reported USD 1,457.70 million in total revenue for 2025, including USD 274.48 million from Sports Content, Technology & Services, which grew 22% year-over-year. Within this segment, Sports Performance generated USD 49.38 million in 2025. This demonstrates the increasing commercialization of sports data, analytics, performance solutions, media services, and technology across the broader sports ecosystem.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Direct M&A among pure-play sports analytics vendors remains relatively selective, but acquisition activity is increasingly being used to consolidate complementary capabilities such as athlete monitoring, video analytics, tracking, sports data, and performance intelligence. Major transactions have included Catapult's acquisition of Perch (US) in June 2025, adding computer-vision and AI-based strength-training monitoring capabilities; Hudl's (US) acquisition of SportContract (Switzerland) in August 2025, strengthening its hockey video, data, and performance-analysis capabilities; Sportradar's acquisition of IMG ARENA (UK) in November 2025, adding a large portfolio of sports data and audiovisual betting rights; and Hudl's acquisition of Athletic Data Innovations (ADI) (New Zealand) in October 2025, adding multidirectional athlete-performance and workload analytics. Acquisition activity continued to strengthen the integration of video, tracking, data, and analytics capabilities. Catapult acquired IMPECT (Germany) in October 2025 to strengthen its soccer analytics capabilities in scouting and tactical analysis. The transaction included total contractual consideration of up to approximately USD 90.6 million, while the provisional fair value recognized at acquisition was USD 50.2 million. This acquisition strengthens Catapult's sports analytics portfolio by integrating IMPECT's football intelligence and proprietary Packing metrics with its performance technology ecosystem. Hudl also completed its acquisition of Titan Sports (US) in June 2025, integrating GPS player tracking with its video-analysis platform. These transactions indicate that vendors are increasingly pursuing platform consolidation to provide teams with a more complete view of athlete and team performance.

SPORTS ANALYTICS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Acquisition Hudl (US) TeamUp (US) Hudl acquired TeamUp, a gamified fundraising platform for sports organizations, expanding Hudl's broader sports-operations and fan-engagement ecosystem. November 2025 Acquisition Sportradar (Switzerland) IMG ARENA (UK) Sportradar completed its acquisition of IMG ARENA and its global sports betting rights portfolio, adding relationships with more than 70 rights holders and approximately 38,000 official data events across 14 sports. October 2025 Acquisition Catapult (Australia) IMPECT (Germany) Catapult acquired IMPECT for upfront consideration of €40 million plus up to €38 million in deferred and contingent consideration, adding football scouting, tactical analysis, and proprietary Packing metrics to Catapult's platform. October 2025 Acquisition Hudl (US) Athletic Data Innovations (ADI) (New Zealand) Hudl acquired ADI, an athlete-monitoring and sports-science platform that integrates GPS and optical tracking data to quantify multidirectional athlete workload and performance. August 2025 Acquisition Hudl (US) SportContract (Switzerland) Hudl acquired SportContract, a hockey-focused platform for video, data, communication, performance analysis, and player recruitment, strengthening its hockey analytics capabilities. June 2025 Acquisition Catapult (Australia) Perch (US) Catapult acquired Perch, strengthening its athlete-performance offering with technology for measuring and analyzing strength-training performance. June 2025 Acquisition Hudl (US) Titan Sports (US) Hudl acquired Titan Sports, adding GPS-based player tracking and performance data to its video-analysis ecosystem and enabling teams to combine physical-performance data with video. February 2025 Acquisition Hudl (US) Balltime (Israel) Hudl acquired Balltime, expanding its volleyball technology and video-analysis capabilities and strengthening its offering for volleyball teams and athletes.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five companies account for approximately 29.8% of the Sports Analytics Market in 2025. The leading group comprises Sportradar, Stats Perform (US), Catapult, and Hudl, reflecting their strong presence across sports performance analytics, video analysis, sports data, athlete tracking, scouting, and AI-powered sports intelligence. The top ten vendors account for approximately 43% of the market, with the remaining market comprising specialized sports analytics, athlete monitoring, tracking, computer vision, and sports-data providers. The leading companies differentiate themselves through their breadth of analytics capabilities, proprietary data assets, AI and computer-vision technologies, player-tracking capabilities, and integration with sports workflows. Catapult and Hudl have strong positions in athlete performance and video analytics, while Sportradar and Stats Perform benefit from extensive real-time sports data and analytics capabilities. SAP (Germany) and other enterprise technology providers contribute through integrated data, AI, cloud, and sports-management platforms. Kitman Labs (Ireland), Sportlogiq (Canada), StatsBomb (UK), Second Spectrum (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Orreco (Ireland), and other specialized providers further strengthen the competitive landscape through focused capabilities in athlete monitoring, scouting, tracking, performance analytics, and predictive intelligence.

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