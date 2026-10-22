

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed fears about stretched AI valuations as well as the spike in crude oil prices roiled sentiment in global markets. Globally, stocks are trading with heavy losses while Nasdaq Composite has plunged around 1.5 percent.



Wall Street Futures too are trading in the red as corporate earnings failed to improve investor sentiment. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading with heavy losses. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a significantly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields mostly eased but in France, it spiked.



Crude oil prices jumped around 3 percent amidst escalation in tensions in the Middle East. Gold plunged more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies declined heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,572.10, down 0.54% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,684.90, down 0.94% Germany's DAX at 25,512.38, down 0.52% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,737.11, down 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 7,838.30, down 1.05% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,123.05, down 1.36% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 62,907.84, down 2.65% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,793.20, down 0.43% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,658.03, down 1.48% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,934.68, down 3.03% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,533.77, down 3.52%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.81, up 0.02% EUR/USD at 1.1199, down 0.30% GBP/USD at 1.3373, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 157.30, down 0.52% USD/CHF at 0.8241, down 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.7013, down 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.034%, down 2.23% Germany at 3.3607%, down 1.61% France at 5.064%, up 1.40% U.K. at 5.3728%, down 0.21% Japan at 2.868%, down 0.49%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $112.46, up 3.34% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $99.94, up 2.87% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,087.77, down 1.50% Silver Futures (Dec) at $55.58, down 3.70%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $81,578.65, down 2.56% Ethereum at $2,395.35, down 3.86% BNB at $731.78, down 2.00% XRP at $1.32, down 2.92% Solana at $104.27, down 2.92%



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