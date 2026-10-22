Polaris Market Research: Physical AI Market to Reach USD 27.74 Billion by 2034 as Automotive Leads with 56.42% Share

Physical AI Market to Reach USD 27.74 Billion by 2034 as Automotive Leads with 56.42% Share

Automakers accounted for 56.42% of physical AI demand in 2025, while logistics and warehousing is the fastest-growing end use, according to Polaris Market Research.

DOVER, Del., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global physical AI market was valued at USD 0.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.74 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 46.33% from 2026 to 2034, according to Polaris Market Research. Physical AI, also known as embodied AI, combines models, simulation platforms, and computing infrastructure that enable machines to perceive, reason, and act in the physical world.

Physical AI Market Gains Enterprise Attention

At CES 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang described physical AI as the next wave of AI. IDC's May 2026 research also ranked physical AI as the second-highest enterprise AI investment priority for the following 24 months. Physical AI follows generative AI assistants and copilots in IDC's investment priority research. The above developments reflect increasing interest in AI technologies capable of interacting with the real world.

Industrial Applications Extend Beyond Humanoids

Industrial and warehouse automation accounted for 35.72% of the application segment in 2025. The humanoid robotics segment is projected to record the fastest application growth, with a CAGR of 50.84% through 2034. Specialized robots are already used for defined tasks in factories and warehouses. The environmental parameters are more controlled in these areas. Humanoid robots have a wider scope for applications. However, their use in commercial environments is still evolving.

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Key Growth Drivers

Foundation and vision-language-action models: These models let robots learn tasks from data and instructions instead of fixed programs.

These models let robots learn tasks from data and instructions instead of fixed programs. Simulation and digital twins: Virtual testing finds issues early and shortens robot deployment time.

Virtual testing finds issues early and shortens robot deployment time. Edge AI chips: GPUs and SoCs process data on-device, reducing inference costs and response time.

GPUs and SoCs process data on-device, reducing inference costs and response time. Labor shortages: Physical AI automates routine tasks when workers are hard to find.

Segment and Regional Outlook

Polaris breaks down the physical AI market size by component, application, end use industry, and region.

By Component: Robot foundation models and vision-language-action (VLA) models held the largest share, at 31.74% in 2025. These models connect perception, language, reasoning, and planning to physical action, giving developers one software intelligence layer that can run across different robot platforms and tasks. World foundation models are projected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 52.64% through 2034. They simulate physical environments and generate training scenarios, so developers can train and test AI systems before real-world deployment. The report also covers simulation and digital twin platforms and compute infrastructure.

Robot foundation models and vision-language-action (VLA) models held the largest share, at 31.74% in 2025. These models connect perception, language, reasoning, and planning to physical action, giving developers one software intelligence layer that can run across different robot platforms and tasks. World foundation models are projected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 52.64% through 2034. They simulate physical environments and generate training scenarios, so developers can train and test AI systems before real-world deployment. The report also covers simulation and digital twin platforms and compute infrastructure. By End Use Industry: Automotive led with a 56.42% share in 2025, as automakers apply physical AI across autonomous driving, smart manufacturing, simulation, and factory robotics. Logistics and warehousing is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 49.78% through 2034, driven by demand for flexible robotic systems, including autonomous mobile robots, in material handling, warehouse operations, and logistics workflows.

Automotive led with a 56.42% share in 2025, as automakers apply physical AI across autonomous driving, smart manufacturing, simulation, and factory robotics. Logistics and warehousing is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 49.78% through 2034, driven by demand for flexible robotic systems, including autonomous mobile robots, in material handling, warehouse operations, and logistics workflows. By Region: North America held 31.12% of the market in 2025, supported by the US base of AI platform companies, robotics startups, compute infrastructure, and venture-funded physical AI developers. Europe accounted for 24.38%, backed by industrial AI, robotics development, digital twin adoption, and investment in humanoid and embodied AI companies. Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 51.83% through 2034, as the region combines large manufacturing bases, robotics ecosystems, semiconductor capabilities, and national embodied AI initiatives. Japan is expanding physical AI in industrial production, while China has a large base of robotics developers and manufacturers.

Market Restraints

Safety certification and integration costs can slow physical AI deployment. Robots also need diverse real-world training data, and limited data can hurt performance and add testing before commercial use.

Analyst Perspective

"Humanoid robots are one part of the physical AI market, but they do not represent the entire opportunity. Our analysis points to demand across the models, simulation tools, and computing systems that make machines more adaptable. Commercial progress will depend on how reliably these technologies perform in real operating environments," said Apurva Agarwal, Senior Analyst, Polaris Market Research.

Key Companies

Leading physical AI companies profiled in the report include:

Agility Robotics, Inc.

Apptronik, Inc.

Boston Dynamics, Inc.

DeepMind Technologies Limited (Google DeepMind)

Field AI, Inc.

Figure AI, Inc.

Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co., Ltd. (Unitree Robotics)

NVIDIA Corporation

Physical Intelligence, Inc.

Skild AI, Inc.

Related Research: Humanoid Robot as a Service Market | Neural Processor Market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that publishes 5,000+ reports across 20+ industry verticals. The company provides market insights, industry forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic research to help businesses, investors, and decision-makers understand market dynamics, assess emerging trends, and identify growth opportunities.

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