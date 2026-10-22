Digital Substation Market worth $23.39 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the digital substation market is projected to be valued at USD 15.62 billion in 2026 and USD 23.39 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Substation Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Digital Substation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 15.62 billion

USD 15.62 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 23.39 billion

USD 23.39 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 7.0%

Digital Substation Market Trends & Insights:

The digital substation market is expected to grow significantly as utilities and grid operators increase investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, smart grids, and transmission and distribution infrastructure. The market is further driven by rising demand for real-time monitoring, automated protection and control, predictive maintenance, asset management, and improved grid reliability. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as Hitachi Energy, Siemens Energy, ABB, Schneider Electric, GE Vernova, Eaton, and Mitsubishi Electric, including advancements in IEC 61850, intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), digital protection, process-bus communication, digital twins, AI-enabled monitoring, and cybersecurity, are further strengthening adoption across modern power-grid applications.

By module, the SCADA systems segment is expected to record a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

By type, the transmission substation segment is likely to register a CAGR of ~7.6% between 2026 and 2032.

By installation type, the new installation segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of ~8.9% during the forecast period.

By architecture type, the AIS (air-insulated substation) segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By vertical, the utility segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the digital substation market with a share of ~38.6%, in terms of value, in 2025.

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The global market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for grid modernization, real-time monitoring, automated protection and control, and reliable power transmission and distribution across utilities, renewable energy, industrial, transportation, and infrastructure applications. The growing emphasis on smart grids, renewable energy integration, distributed energy resources, battery storage, and aging-grid replacement is supporting the adoption of digital substations. Advancements in technologies including IEC 61850, intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), process-bus communication, digital protection and control, SCADA, digital monitoring, and fiber-optic communication are improving interoperability, response time, operational visibility, and grid reliability. In addition, the increasing deployment of digital substations across transmission networks, distribution networks, renewable power projects, and industrial facilities is creating new avenues for market expansion. Investments in smart-grid infrastructure, renewable-energy interconnection, grid automation, and modernization of conventional substations are further contributing to market growth, while the integration of digital substations with AI, IoT platforms, digital twins, cloud-based monitoring, cybersecurity, and predictive-maintenance technologies is enabling real-time asset health assessment, automated fault detection, remote operation, and intelligent grid management.

220-550 kV segment to account for the largest share of the digital substation market in 2032

Based on voltage, the 220-550 kV segment is expected to capture the largest market in 2032, driven by increasing deployment of digital substation solutions across high-voltage transmission networks, utilities, renewable energy projects, and large-scale power infrastructure. Digital substations within this voltage range enable efficient monitoring, protection, control, and automation of high-voltage power networks, supporting reliable electricity transmission and integration of renewable energy sources. Their growing use in long-distance transmission networks, renewable power interconnections, and grid expansion projects is further supporting segment growth. Additionally, the modernization of conventional substations with IEC 61850-based communication, intelligent electronic devices, SCADA, digital protection and control, and remote monitoring systems is expanding their functionality across high-voltage applications. The growing need for grid reliability, transmission capacity, automation, and renewable-energy integration is creating new opportunities for digital substation providers. Continuous advancements in process-bus technology, digital monitoring, cybersecurity, AI-enabled asset management, and predictive maintenance, along with investments in high-voltage grid modernization, are expected to further strengthen this segment globally.

GIS (gas-insulated substation) segment to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032

Based on architecture type, the GIS (gas-insulated substation) segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the digital substation industry during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for compact, reliable, and digitally enabled substations in space-constrained urban and high-voltage applications. GIS integrates switchgear and other critical substation components within an insulated enclosure, enabling reduced footprint, improved operational reliability, and enhanced protection against environmental conditions. Additionally, the integration of GIS with IEC 61850-based communication, intelligent electronic devices, digital protection and control, and advanced monitoring systems is expanding its use across transmission networks, renewable energy projects, and urban grid modernization initiatives. The growing need for reliable high-voltage infrastructure, efficient land utilization, renewable energy integration, and grid resilience is further supporting demand for GIS-based digital substations.

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Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the digital substation market from 2026 to 2032

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid grid modernization, expanding electricity demand, increasing renewable energy integration, and investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia. The region is witnessing rising demand for digital substation solutions across utilities, renewable energy projects, industrial facilities, and smart-grid applications. The strong expansion of power-generation capacity and increasing deployment of solar, wind, battery storage, and distributed energy resources are supporting regional market growth. In addition, government-led investments in grid modernization, transmission-network expansion, rural electrification, and smart-grid infrastructure are creating opportunities for digital protection, automation, monitoring, and control technologies. Investments in IEC 61850-based substation automation, SCADA, intelligent electronic devices, process-bus systems, remote monitoring, and digital protection and control are further encouraging the modernization of conventional substations. Furthermore, advancements in AI-enabled asset monitoring, digital twins, IoT connectivity, cybersecurity, and predictive maintenance, along with the replacement of aging grid infrastructure and increasing electricity consumption, are expected to strengthen the adoption of digital substations across the region.

Key Players

The digital substation companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including Hitachi Energy (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), GE Vernova (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US), among others. These players have a strong market presence in digital substation technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

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