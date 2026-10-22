IFS industrial AI bookings triple as ARR passes €1.3 billion

YTD Q3 2026 highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): over €1.3bln, up 24% YoY

Industrial AI bookings: more than 3x full-year 2025, with a quarter still to go

Recurring Revenue Mix: 85% of total revenue

LONDON, 22 October 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today reported that Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) passed €1.3 billion at the end of Q3, up 24% year on year. New Industrial AI bookings for the first nine months of 2026 are already more than three times those for the whole of 2025.

YTD Q3 2026 highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): over €1.3bln, up 24% YoY

Industrial AI bookings: more than 3x full-year 2025, with a quarter still to go

Recurring Revenue Mix: 85% of total revenue

Industrial AI moves into live operations

Customers across manufacturing, asset maintenance, field service and supply chain are moving Industrial AI out of pilots and into daily operations, with industry-specific AI use cases the leading driver of IFS's growth.

Customers selecting IFS Industrial AI in Q3 for asset lifecycle management, field service, aviation maintenance and manufacturing included Tesco, LATAM Airlines, Yeo Valley, Mitsubishi Electric and Eight Group.

IFS Intelligence: digital workers at the point of work

IFS launched IFS Intelligence at IFS Unleashed in October, bringing Industrial AI to the point of work. Supported by the Industrial AI Harness, it lets people ask questions, act and delegate workflows to digital workers, within the rules and permissions set by their business.

At the release event in Orlando last week, over 100 customers signed up to pilot IFS Intelligence and its digital workers during Q3, ahead of its launch.

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, IFS, commented:

"Customers are moving beyond testing AI and buying our Industrial AI at scale. Bookings so far this year already exceed three times last year's full-year total. That demand is driving material growth for IFS, with ARR now above €1.3 billion, up 24% year on year. Our focus now is on expanding adoption of IFS Intelligence to help customers improve performance across more of their operations."

Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer, IFS, commented:

"Every industrial organization has capacity it isn't using, and the people running it know where it is. Our customers want AI that understands their equipment, their safety rules and how the work actually gets done, and AI that can act on a live job without putting anything at risk. That is what we have spent decades building, and it is why our AI bookings have tripled in just nine months."

Eric Newmark, Group Vice President at IDC added:

"Industrial organizations have moved past AI pilots toward operational deployment, but remain laser focused on ensuring it can be trusted in live operations. Building an AI agent is easy. Turning it into a digital worker you can trust in an industrial production environment is the hard part. Buyers want AI that acts on real operational data, while securely staying within the controls that their business sets. Vendors with deep industry specialization are best suited to meet that demand, and IFS' focus on asset-intensive industries positions them well for this transition to production-grade AI."

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

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