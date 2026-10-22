China Eastern Airlines: 2026 North Bund International Aviation Forum Held in Shanghai, Co-building an Open and Collaborative Global Aviation Ecosystem

China Eastern Airlines

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2026 North Bund Forum opened in Shanghai on October 20. As one of the two main forums of this event, the 2026 North Bund International Aviation Forum was held on the same day. Jointly organized by China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Airport Authority, the aviation forum was held under the theme "Harmonious Integration, Resilient Development - Co-building an Open and Collaborative Global Aviation Ecosystem." It brought together more than 300 guests from around the world, including representatives from the Shanghai Municipal Government, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the International Civil Aviation Organization, SkyTeam, and the International Air Transport Association. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on topics related to the forum theme and a series of cutting-edge industry achievements was unveiled.

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The Civil Aviation Administration of China presented the Strategic Plan for the Development of Shanghai as an International Aviation Hub in the New Era. Representatives from major international associations and organizations shared insights into global aviation development trends and perspectives on future cooperation.

China Eastern Airlines unveiled two major integrated service solutions: "Eastern Ease-Journey" and "Aviation+". The first was "Eastern Ease-Journey - An integrated convenient service system for aviation passenger and cargo services". The system represents an innovative approach to diversifying passenger and cargo transport services and making them more convenient, with the aim of building an integrated service model that enables people to enjoy their seamless journeys and goods to move smoothly.

The second was "Aviation+" Strategy for Integrated Development and Ecosystem Expansion". The strategy encompasses a range of models such as Aviation + Cultural Heritage and Museums, Aviation + Business Travel, Aviation + Health, and Aviation + Multimodal Transport, linking more than 100 cross-sector partners, thereby expanding the aviation ecosystem. At the same time, it is exploring new growth opportunities in areas such as the sports events, the ice and snow economy, and AI. These efforts aim to transform aviation from a means of transportation into a provider of diversified experiences, while fostering the development of an integrated Aviation + platform encompassing culture, tourism, commerce, sports, exhibitions, dining, accommodation, transportation, travel, and shopping.

The Civil Aviation University of China presented the findings of Research on the Economic Contribution of the Shanghai Aviation Hub Economy. Shanghai Airport Authority and Airport Authority Hong Kong jointly unveiled the Shanghai-Hong Kong Airport International Aviation Talent Training Center. The forum also showcased a series of collaborative innovations involving different departments, industries, and sectors, reflecting the theme of "Harmonious Integration, Resilient Development."

China Eastern and Fudan University released the University-Industry Collaboration Platform to Promote Brand Internationalization and Enhance Shanghai's City Image. China Eastern and Ruijin Hospital also officially entered Phase 2.0 of their strategic partnership. The two partners will continue to deepen their cooperation on the "Sky-Blue In-Flight Medical Volunteers" project and, building on their comprehensive cooperation in aviation healthcare, jointly explore new initiatives in integrated services for inbound health tourism.

At the forum, Shanghai Hongqiao Inspection Station released One ID-Based Implementation Plan for Seamless Integration of Check-in, Immigration Inspection, and Boarding to Facilitate Efficient Clearance of International Flights and Passengers. Fan Chenggong, Deputy Secretary-General of China Civil Airports Association (CCAA), released the CCAA·2026 China Transport Airports Development Index.

This year's forum brought aviation innovations to the fore, allowing participants to experience up close the results of digital transformation and cross-sector integration in civil aviation. The upgraded version of Yanbao Intelligent Agent was newly launched on China Eastern Airlines' app. China Eastern Airlines, together with Jiushi Group, launched the "Fly & Read Shanghai · Collect Oriental Cloud Seal" campaign, inviting users to collect electronic stamps at locations across the city.

Outside the venue, China Eastern Airlines created an immersive exhibition space closely aligned with the forum's theme and key achievements, featuring sections dedicated to cultural and museum partnerships, digital and intelligent applications, and green aviation (ESG). It also launched the themed cultural and creative product "Harmonious Integration," which combines Chinese cultural heritage with eastern aesthetics, and organized interactive activities on social media.

Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558