DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Hyperhidrosis Market: Over 60% of Treated Axillary Patients in Japan Discontinue Therapy, Creating an Opening for Topical Pipeline | DelveInsight

Hyperhidrosis Market: Over 60% of Treated Axillary Patients in Japan Discontinue Therapy, Creating an Opening for Topical Pipeline | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's report sizes the hyperhidrosis market at USD 545 million across the 7MM in 2025, with a 6.6% CAGR forecast through 2036. Only 0.7% of patients with primary focal hyperhidrosis in Japan remained under active medical care, and 62.3% of patients with previously treated primary axillary hyperhidrosis had discontinued treatment, according to DelveInsight's latest Hyperhidrosis Market report. That gap points to a large unmet need that emerging therapies are being developed to address, including ET-01 (Eirion Therapeutics), DMT410 (Dermata Therapeutics/Revance Therapeutics), AT-5214 (dexmecamylamine HCl; Atacama Therapeutics), Oxybutynin/Pilocarpine (ANHYDRIX; Theravida), and others.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Hyperhidrosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hyperhidrosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Hyperhidrosis Market Summary

The market size for hyperhidrosis was found to be USD 545 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for about 51% of the 7MM market in 2025, the largest share of any market covered.

of the 7MM market in 2025, the largest share of any market covered. The 7MM had about 13.6 million diagnosed prevalent cases of hyperhidrosis in 2025; Japan had the highest number.

diagnosed prevalent cases of hyperhidrosis in 2025; Japan had the highest number. Leading hyperhidrosis companies, such as Eirion Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, Atacama Therapeutics, Theravida, and others, are developing new hyperhidrosis treatment drugs that can be available in the hyperhidrosis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new hyperhidrosis treatment drugs that can be available in the hyperhidrosis market in the coming years. The promising hyperhidrosis therapies in clinical trials include ET-01, DMT410, AT-5214 (dexmecamylamine HCl), Oxybutynin/Pilocarpine (ANHYDRIX), and others.

Discover new treatments for hyperhidrosis @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hyperhidrosis-market

As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, "ET-01 continues to strengthen its position within Eirion Therapeutics' dermatology pipeline, supported by sustained corporate investment, strategic collaborations, and ongoing clinical development. ET-01's noninvasive topical delivery platform has the potential to address the limitations of injectable botulinum therapies."

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hyperhidrosis Market

Rising Prevalence of Hyperhidrosis: Growing recognition of primary focal and secondary hyperhidrosis is expanding the addressable patient population. Increasing diagnosis of excessive sweating, particularly axillary, palmar, plantar, and craniofacial hyperhidrosis, is supporting market demand.

Growing recognition of primary focal and secondary hyperhidrosis is expanding the addressable patient population. Increasing diagnosis of excessive sweating, particularly axillary, palmar, plantar, and craniofacial hyperhidrosis, is supporting market demand. Advancements in Topical Therapies: Development of newer topical formulations with targeted mechanisms and improved convenience is creating alternatives to conventional antiperspirants. These therapies may encourage treatment initiation among patients seeking non-invasive management options.

Development of newer topical formulations with targeted mechanisms and improved convenience is creating alternatives to conventional antiperspirants. These therapies may encourage treatment initiation among patients seeking non-invasive management options. Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Increasing use of botulinum toxin injections and device-based treatments is supporting market expansion, particularly among patients with moderate-to-severe focal hyperhidrosis. Preference for outpatient and minimally invasive approaches is further driving procedural adoption.

Increasing use of botulinum toxin injections and device-based treatments is supporting market expansion, particularly among patients with moderate-to-severe focal hyperhidrosis. Preference for outpatient and minimally invasive approaches is further driving procedural adoption. Launch of Emerging Hyperhidrosis Drugs: The dynamics of the hyperhidrosis market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as ET-01 (Eirion Therapeutics), DMT410 (Dermata Therapeutics/Revance Therapeutics), AT-5214 (dexmecamylamine HCl; Atacama Therapeutics), Oxybutynin/Pilocarpine (ANHYDRIX; Theravida), and others.

Download the report to understand the top emerging hyperhidrosis drugs @ Hyperhidrosis Clinical Trials

Hyperhidrosis Market Analysis

The management of hyperhidrosis remains challenging due to the limited durability of available treatments, adverse effects associated with systemic therapies, and differences in treatment efficacy across various anatomical sites.

Treatment persistence continues to represent a significant challenge in the Japanese market. Despite the availability of treatment options, only 0.7% of patients with primary focal hyperhidrosis remained under active medical care, while 62.3% of patients with previously treated primary axillary hyperhidrosis had discontinued treatment.

These findings highlight a substantial unmet need for improving treatment continuation and long-term patient engagement.

In July 2018, the U.S. FDA approved glycopyrronium (QBREXZA) for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in both pediatric and adult patients.

for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in both pediatric and adult patients. Subsequently, in February 2022, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved QBREXZA for the same indication under the brand name RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5% (glycopyrronium tosylate hydrate), with Maruho serving as the exclusive licensing partner.

Currently approved therapies for hyperhidrosis include sofpironium (SOFDRA) topical gel and glycopyrronium (QBREXZA) , both indicated for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

topical gel and , both indicated for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The hyperhidrosis pipeline comprises several key assets currently under development, with major players including Theravida, Eirion Therapeutics, and others.

and others. Notable emerging therapies include oxybutynin/pilocarpine (ANHYDRIX) , being developed for primary focal hyperhidrosis, and topical ET-01 for primary axillary hyperhidrosis, among other candidates.

, being developed for primary focal hyperhidrosis, and for primary axillary hyperhidrosis, among other candidates. The emergence of these novel therapies is anticipated to support a positive evolution of the hyperhidrosis treatment landscape by expanding therapeutic options and addressing limitations associated with existing treatments.

Hyperhidrosis Competitive Landscape

Some of the hyperhidrosis drugs under development include ET-01 (Eirion Therapeutics), DMT410 (Dermata Therapeutics/Revance Therapeutics), AT-5214 (dexmecamylamine HCl; Atacama Therapeutics), Oxybutynin/Pilocarpine (ANHYDRIX; Theravida), and others.

Eirion Therapeutics' ET-01 is an investigational topical botulinum toxin formulation being developed by Eirion Therapeutics for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The product employs a proprietary nanoemulsion-based transdermal delivery technology intended to facilitate the passage of botulinum toxin through the skin. This approach may eliminate the pain, bleeding, and bruising commonly associated with injectable botulinum toxin therapies.

ET-01 is currently undergoing Phase II development for primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Its mechanism of action involves blocking acetylcholine release from cholinergic nerve terminals, thereby decreasing stimulation of the eccrine sweat glands and reducing excessive sweating.

Dermata Therapeutics/Revance Therapeutics' DMT410 is an investigational, needle-free topical botulinum toxin delivery platform being developed by Dermata Therapeutics in collaboration with Revance Therapeutics for primary axillary hyperhidrosis (AHH). The treatment integrates Dermata's proprietary XYNGARI technology with Revance's botulinum toxin product, DAXXIFY, to facilitate the topical transport of botulinum toxin across the skin.

DMT410 is being developed as a non-invasive alternative to injectable botulinum toxin treatments, with the potential to reduce injection-related pain, bruising, and discomfort. Preliminary clinical studies have shown promising efficacy and a favorable safety profile, supporting further development of DMT410 as a potential treatment for patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Theravida's Oxybutynin/pilocarpine is an investigational oral, systemically acting therapy being developed for primary focal hyperhidrosis (PFH), with Phase II clinical development completed. The treatment is formulated as a fixed-dose combination of oxybutynin, a muscarinic receptor antagonist, and pilocarpine, a muscarinic receptor agonist, using proprietary controlled-release technology intended to improve tolerability without compromising efficacy.

The combination is designed to mitigate oxybutynin-associated adverse effects, particularly dry mouth, through the precisely timed release of pilocarpine. By addressing this tolerability concern, oxybutynin/pilocarpine aims to improve treatment adherence and clinical outcomes. In Phase II studies, the therapy demonstrated efficacy across multiple endpoints and produced a statistically significant reduction in dry mouth compared with oxybutynin alone.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the hyperhidrosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the hyperhidrosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

See the hyperhidrosis pipeline by phase and company @ Hyperhidrosis Medications

Hyperhidrosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Hyperhidrosis Market CAGR 6.6 % Hyperhidrosis Market Size in 2025 USD 545 Million Key Hyperhidrosis Companies Eirion Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, Atacama Therapeutics, Theravida, Journey Medical Corporation/ Maruho, Dr. Wolff Group, Axunio Pharma GmbH, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Kaken Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, Allergan, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, and others Key Hyperhidrosis Therapies ET-01, DMT410, AT-5214 (dexmecamylamine HCl), Oxybutynin/Pilocarpine (ANHYDRIX), QBREXZA /RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5%, AXHIDROX, SOFDRA/ECCLOCK Gel, BOTOX, APOHIDE Lotion 20%, and others

What's the Hyperhidrosis Market Report Includes?

DelveInsight's Hyperhidrosis Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology (total, diagnosed, type-, gender-, age- and site-specific prevalent cases), treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

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Table of Contents

1 Hyperhidrosis Market Key Insights 2 Hyperhidrosis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Hyperhidrosis 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Hyperhidrosis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hyperhidrosis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2026 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hyperhidrosis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3 Causes and Risk Factors 7.4 Sign and symptoms of Hyperhidrosis 7.5 Pathophysiology of Hyperhidrosis 7.6 Histology 7.7 Diagnosis 7.8 Diagnostic Algorithm of Hyperhidrosis 7.9 Differential Diagnosis of Hyperhidrosis 7.10 Diagnostic guidelines of Hyperhidrosis 7.11 Treatment of Hyperhidrosis 7.12 Types of Treatment for Axillary Hyperhidrosis 7.13 Treatment Algorithm of Hyperhidrosis 7.14 Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.2.1 Total Prevalence Rate of Hyperhidrosis 8.2.2 Type-specific Prevalence Rate of Hyperhidrosis 8.2.3 Age-specific Prevalence Rate of Hyperhidrosis 8.2.4 Gender-specific Prevalence Rate of Hyperhidrosis 8.2.5 Site-specific Prevalence Rate of Hyperhidrosis 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis in the US 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis in the US 8.4.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis in the US 8.4.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis in the US 8.4.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis in the US 8.4.6 Site-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Marketed Drugs Competitive Landscape 10.2 QBREXZA /RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5% (glycopyrronium): Journey Medical Corporation/Maruho 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst's Views 10.3 AXHIDROX (glycopyrronium bromide): Dr. Wolff Group/ Axunio Pharma GmbH 10.4 SOFDRA/ ECCLOCK Gel (sofpironium bromide): Botanix Pharmaceuticals/Kaken Pharmaceutical 10.5 BOTOX (OnabotulinumtoxinA): AbbVie 10.6 APOHIDE Lotion 20% (oxybutynin hydrochloride): Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical List to be continued in Final report… 11 Emerging Hyperhidrosis Drugs 11.1 Emerging Drugs Competitive Landscape 11.2 Topical ET-01: Eirion Therapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Analyst Views 11.3 DMT410: Dermata Therapeutics/Revance Therapeutics List to be continued in Final report… 12 Hyperhidrosis Market: The 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Hyperhidrosis Market Outlook 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 Key Hyperhidrosis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Market Size of Hyperhidrosis in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Hyperhidrosis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Hyperhidrosis Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Hyperhidrosis in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of Hyperhidrosis by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Hyperhidrosis Market Size 12.9 Japan Hyperhidrosis Market Size 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Hyperhidrosis Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Hyperhidrosis Market Report Methodology

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