SKIL Simplifies Holiday Shopping with Gifts for Every Kind of DIYer

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / SKIL, a trusted leader in power tools with more than 100 years of innovation, is helping take the guesswork out of holiday shopping this year with practical gifts for everyone from first-time tool owners to seasoned DIYers. From compact tools for everyday fixes to workshop upgrades and outdoor power equipment, SKIL has options to take on projects big and small.

For the one building their essentials toolkit

Small enough to stash in a drawer, backpack or even a glove box, SKIL's new PWRCORE GO collection puts useful, everyday tools into compact, grab-and-go designs. Featuring convenient USB-C charging, the collection makes a practical gift for new homeowners, apartment dwellers, college students and anyone who likes having the right tool within reach. The PWRCORE GO collection includes:

PWRCORE GO Rechargeable Hex Key ($49.99)



The industry's first powered hex key eliminates repetitive hand repositioning with forward and reverse operation at the push of a button for furniture assembly, bicycle maintenance and home repairs. PWRCORE GO Power Driver ($49.99)



A versatile 3-in-1 tool that combines impact driving, drilling and screwdriving capabilities for everything from installing shelves to assembling furniture. PWRCORE GO Dual Ratchet Wrench ($49.99)



From bits to nuts and bolts, this 2-in-1 electric ratchet wrench is designed to make quicker work of automotive projects, bicycle maintenance, furniture assembly and everyday fixes. PWRCORE GO Precision Screwdriver ($59.99)



Designed for smaller fixes that require more finesse, this compact tool is ideal for electronics, computers, eyeglasses, toy battery replacement and other detailed tasks. PWRCORE GO Compact Inflator ($39.99)



High-performance cordless air compressor inflates a 195/65 R15 vehicle tire from 30 to 36 PSI in under 60 seconds, minimizing downtime and getting you back on the road faster.

For the DIY enthusiast

The SKIL 12V/20V Brushless Flip Drill ($99.99) allows DIYers to quickly switch between drilling holes and driving screws with a two-in-one double collet flip head. The cordless flip drill features a slim, compact design for use in hard-to-reach spaces and its electronically controlled torque settings plus drill mode are easy to adapt to the task at hand.

Other gifts for the DIY enthusiast include the compact 20V Brushless 1/2-In. Drill Driver ($109.99) for everyday household projects, the 20V Brushless 1/4-In. Compact Hex Impact Driver ($109.99) for demanding fastening jobs, the 20V Brushless 7-1/4-In. Circular Saw ($139.99) for smooth, accurate cordless cuts and the 20V Brushless 18Ga Brad Nailer Kit ($219.99) for trim, molding and other finish work.

For the workshop builder

SKIL's 15-Amp 10-Inch Table Saw with Folding Stand ($329.99) delivers the power and accuracy to turn raw lumber into something worth showing off. From custom dining tables to bookshelves, cabinetry or other made-from-scratch creations, it gives DIYers a versatile centerpiece for their workshop. A convenient folding stand also makes it both portable and easy to store when the day's project is done.

For even more ways to upgrade the workshop, SKIL offers the Benchtop Drill Press ($219.99) for greater drilling control and precision, the Benchtop Band Saw ($219.99) for irregular cuts and intricate woodworking projects, and the Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw ($279.99) for quick, accurate cuts across furniture builds, trim work and home renovations.

For the one who wants to make quick work of outdoor chores

The SKIL 40V 20-Inch Single Stage Snow Blower ($499.99) helps take the hassle out of snow-covered driveways, throwing snow up to 30 feet out of the way without the fuss of a gas-powered machine. LED headlights provide added visibility for those early-morning cleanups, while the quick-fold steel handle makes it easy to tuck away once the driveway is clear.

Other outdoor gifts include the 40V 14-Inch Chainsaw ($199.99), which delivers the power and performance of a 30cc gas chainsaw without the hassle and fumes; the compact 40V 12-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw ($179.99), with power equivalent to a 27cc gas engine; and the 40V 650 CFM Leaf Blower ($178) for fast leaf removal, patio cleanup and everyday outdoor maintenance.

Whatever project is next, SKIL offers practical holiday gifts designed to help recipients spend less time wrestling with the job and more time enjoying what they've accomplished. To learn more, visit www.skil.com.

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About SKIL

As the inventor of the handheld circular saw, SKIL has been building innovative products for over 100 years. With easy-to-use tools and smart technology, SKIL gives you the power to take on anything. For more information, visit skil.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Passmore, Mower Agency, M: 585.557.1035, epassmore@mower.com

SOURCE: SKIL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/skil-simplifies-holiday-shopping-with-gifts-for-every-kind-of-diyer-1239990