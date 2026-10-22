Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Yacht Charter Market to Reach USD 12.69 Billion by 2031 as Luxury Travel Demand Grows, Says Mordor Intelligence

Yacht Charter Market to Reach USD 12.69 Billion by 2031 as Luxury Travel Demand Grows, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the yacht charter market size is projected to grow from USD 9.80 billion in 2026 to USD 12.69 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.32%. Rising wealth in Asia and the Middle East, greater accessibility through digital booking platforms, and growing interest in premium leisure experiences are supporting this growth. Motor yachts continue to lead revenue, while catamarans and sustainable sailing options are attracting new customers. Short-duration and cabin charters are making yacht experiences accessible to a broader range of travelers, while corporate events are creating opportunities for larger vessels.

Yacht Charter Market Trends and Drivers

Online Booking Platforms Increase Yacht Charter Utilization Across Europe

Online booking platforms are making yacht charters across Europe easier to access by connecting boat owners with a wider range of travelers. These services help reduce vessel downtime, simplify reservations, and attract younger customers who may not use traditional brokers. Popular sailing destinations such as Croatia and Greece are also benefiting as digital platforms make it easier for travelers to compare options and find trips that suit their budgets and preferences.

Rising UHNWIs in Asia and the Middle East Drive First-Time Yacht Charters

Growing wealth among high-net-worth individuals in Asia and the Middle East is bringing more first-time customers into the yacht charter market. Many are seeking exclusive leisure experiences and personalized services, prompting charter operators to adapt their onboard amenities, travel options, and hospitality to suit diverse customer preferences.

"Reliable yacht charter market analysis requires a clear view of demand patterns, customer preferences, and competitive positioning. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research approach to market sizing, segmentation, and forecasting, supporting business decisions with structured, evidence-based industry insights." says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Yacht Charter Market Share by Region

Asia's yacht charter market is expected to grow steadily, supported by rising wealth, marina development, and easier access through online booking platforms. Growing demand for private leisure trips, corporate events, and family holidays is attracting first-time charterers, while government incentives are encouraging investment in marina infrastructure across the region.

Europe remains a key hub for yacht charters, supported by established marina networks and clear booking regulations. Destinations such as Greece and Croatia attract a range of customers, while rising crew costs and limited berthing during peak season put pressure on operators. Online booking platforms are also helping travelers discover lesser-known ports and encouraging demand beyond the busiest travel months.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/yacht-charter-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Yacht Charter Industry Segmentation

By Charter Type

Bareboat

Cabin

Crewed

By Yacht Type

Sailing Yacht

Motor Yacht

Catamaran and Others

By Yacht Size

Less than 24 Meters

24 to 40 Meters

40 to 60 Meters

More than 60 Meters

By Booking Channel

Broker-Assisted Offline

Online Marketplace

By Charter Duration

Daily

Weekly

Monthly/Seasonal

By End-user

Private and Leisure

Corporate and MICE

Government and Institutional

Yacht Charter Companies

Dream Yacht Worldwide

The Moorings

Sunsail

Burgess

Ocean Independence

Northrop and Johnson (MarineMax, Inc.)

Y.CO (THE YACHT COMPANY)

Fraser Yachts (MarineMax, Inc.)

Imperial Yachts

Camper and Nicholsons

Edmiston

Bluewater Yachting

CharterWorld

Boatsetter

GetMyBoat

Zizoo

Navtours

Asta Yachting

Yachtico

OceanBLUE Yachts Ltd.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com

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