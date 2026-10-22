AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: Allstar Opens Elite Soccer Training for Players 12 to 19

The Allstar coaching team will run every camp in person, in a one-week series built for the years that decide whether a young player has a future in the game

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Allstar Health Brands today opened registration for Allstar Elite Training, a series of one-week performance camps for soccer players aged 12 to 19, designed and led by international coaches with national-team experience and staffed on site by the Allstar coaching team.

The first camp runs March 8-12, 2027, in Toronto, with three further camps scheduled in Miami and Houston over the following twelve months. Places are open both to players already inside competitive clubs and to players who have never trained in a performance environment.

The program at a glance

Ages 12 to 19, grouped by age and stage rather than by club or school year Format One-week camps: five days, two pitch sessions a day, plus classroom and video work Run by Allstar's own coaching staff, on site for the full week Where Toronto, Miami and Houston - four camps across North America in year one First camp March 8-12, 2027 - Toronto Places Capped at 50 players per camp, with a limited number of assisted places

It is the company's first program built around the 12-to-19 window - the years in which technical habits harden, growth spurts rearrange a young body, and the gap between a recreational player and a professional-track one opens fastest.

Five days, two sessions a day, one written assessment

Each camp runs five days, Monday to Friday, with technical work in the morning and tactical and small-sided game work in the afternoon, alongside classroom sessions, individual video review and a goalkeeper-specific stream. Groups are set by age and stage rather than by club, and every player is watched by the full staff across the week rather than by one coach in one session.

The week ends with a written assessment rather than a trophy. Parents receive a summary of what their child does well, what is holding them back and what the next six months of training should look like, and players leave with an individual development plan to work from with their club coach.

The Allstar team runs every camp

Allstar Elite Training is staffed and supervised by Allstar's own coaching team. A camp director from that staff is on site for the full week, and every session is delivered by coaches working to a single curriculum and a single assessment standard, whether the camp is in Toronto, Miami or Houston.

No camp is handed to a local operator. Allstar's technical staff write the syllabus, appoint and brief the coaches, and review each player's assessment before it reaches a parent, so a family in Houston receives the same document, measured the same way, as a family in Toronto. Allstar reviews every camp once it closes and adjusts the curriculum before the next one opens.

Area coaches and partner academy staff are welcome to observe sessions, and each development plan is written to be handed on to the player's own club coach.

Led by international coaches

The curriculum was written by ALLSTAR ELITE COACHES and is delivered by 1 licensed coach at a player to coach ratio of 15-1.

The players who reach the top are rarely the ones who were best at twelve. They are the ones who were coached properly between twelve and nineteen - every week, by people who would tell them the truth. It is a privilege to work with players at this age, and the standard we hold them to is the standard we hold ourselves to. Allstar Elite Training

Where the camps fit

The camps sit inside a wider North American build-out at Allstar that includes academy partnerships and a longer-term ambition to operate a professional women's team. They are intended to become the top of a pathway running from entry-level coaching to a professional-track environment, and to give partner academies a consistent standard to send their strongest players into.

Most of the players who will be good enough to play at the top level in ten years are already in a club somewhere, and almost nobody is watching them closely. We are putting our own coaches on the pitch with them for a full week, and we expect to come away knowing which of them are ready for the next step and what each one must fix first. Peter Wanner, CEO Allstar Health Brands

Registration is open via email to petewanner@gmail.com. Places are capped at 50 per camp, with a limited number of assisted places for players referred by partner clubs and community programs. Media are invited to the first camp in Toronto on March 8, 2027; interviews and filming access can be arranged through the contact below.

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About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands is the parent company behind a North American soccer pathway that runs from youth development to the professional game. AllStar Elite is based in Miami and was formed in 2026.

Media contact

PETER WANNER, Allstar Health Brands

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding proposed acquisitions, land purchase, and stadium construction timelines. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, and construction conditions, and actual results may differ materially. The Academy undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media & Investor Contact. www.allstarglobalbrands.net

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com

https://x.com/alst_allstar

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstar-opens-elite-soccer-training-for-players-12-to-19-1239994