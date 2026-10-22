Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Dr. Carlos Sanchez and Calmara Beverage to Be Featured at Sip - Smoke - Savor in San Diego

Physician-Founded Functional Beverage Brand Brings Wellness-First Innovation to FMCG's Exclusive Lifestyle Event

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (FMCG) along with Keg N Bottle are proud to announce the latest installment of its experiential tasting series, Sip • Smoke • Savor, taking place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KnB Bistro in San Diego, California. The event will bring together discerning consumers, spirits enthusiasts and cigar aficionados for an elevated evening of premium indulgence and brand discovery.

The event will showcase selections from Calmara Beverage, including the highly anticipated spirits line presented by Keg n Bottle, paired with gourmet cuisine and premium cigars in a sophisticated and intimate setting. Guests will have the opportunity to explore distinctive flavor profiles, meet fellow enthusiasts and experience a curated lifestyle event designed around craftsmanship, quality and enjoyment.

"We're excited to introduce Calmara to consumers attending Sip • Smoke • Savor," said Dr. Carlos Sanchez. "Calmara was inspired by the belief that wellness is intentional and that thoughtful everyday choices contribute to long-term health and well-being. Events like this provide an opportunity to connect directly with consumers and share the vision behind the brand."

Founded by Dr. Carlos Sanchez, a practicing interventional cardiologist with a professional background in cardiovascular medicine and a longstanding interest in preventive health, lifestyle, and longevity, Calmara was created to reflect a broader wellness-minded philosophy. The company's debut flavor, Pineapple Zen, is a 12-ounce functional beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine sourced from green tea and green coffee bean.

Beyond its beverage formulation, Calmara has developed a distinctive brand identity inspired by Japanese anime and manga culture. Each Calmara flavor is associated with an original character and visual story. Pineapple Zen features Painappuru ("Pain"), the guardian character of the brand's first release, creating a unique consumer experience that combines wellness, creativity, and storytelling.

Calmara recently expanded its retail presence through a purchase order from Keg N Bottle, placing the brand in stores throughout San Diego County while continuing to build its direct-to-consumer business through DrinkCalmara.com and TikTok Shop.

"Dr. Sanchez has created a truly differentiated consumer brand," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "Calmara combines a physician founder's perspective, a wellness-first philosophy, and distinctive branding that stands apart in the marketplace. Sip • Smoke • Savor allows consumers to meet the founder, experience the brand firsthand, and learn why Calmara is generating interest within the rapidly growing functional beverage category."

The event is sponsored by Keg N Bottle, KnB Bistro, and Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc., reflecting a shared commitment to introducing consumers to innovative brands and premium experiences.

Event Details

What: Sip • Smoke • Savor Series

When: Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Featured Guest: Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Founder of Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

Where: KnB Bistro, 6380 Del Cerro Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92120

Presented By: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sponsors: Keg N Bottle, KnB Bistro, and Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/events/2003553641877/dashboard/?eid=2003553641877

About Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. is a physician-founded beverage company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded by interventional cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Calmara was created around the belief that wellness is intentional and that everyday lifestyle choices play an important role in health and well-being. The company's debut flavor, Pineapple Zen, is a 12-ounce functional beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine from green tea and green coffee bean. Calmara products are available through DrinkCalmara.com and TikTok Shop.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching, and scaling of consumer brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides product development, manufacturing, retail sales management, TikTok Live Selling, wholesale distribution management, and brand-building services. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

Media Contact

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer

(619) 975-6556

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

www.fmcgstock.com

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

info@DrinkCalmara.com

www.drinkcalmara.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-carlos-sanchez-and-calmara-beverage-to-be-featured-at-sip-sm-1240004