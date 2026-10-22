Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Orange Coast Magazine, Raising Cane's and OPHORA Water Join SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest

The Oct. 24 Irvine festival will feature a VIP lounge, returning spirits brands, live entertainment, and community activities

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest welcomes Orange Coast magazine as its official media partner, Raising Cane's as its community sponsor, and OPHORA Water as its official water sponsor. The partnerships will support the guest experience as the festival returns for its third year on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Gillette House in Irvine.

As the official media partner, Orange Coast magazine will present the Orange Coast magazine VIP Lounge, one of the event's signature experiences. VIP guests will enjoy premium hospitality, including a caviar experience and unlimited spirits tastings. The lounge will offer consumers, industry professionals, and brand representatives a place to connect and discover award-winning spirits. Orange Coast magazine will also feature the lounge in its event coverage.

The festival welcomes the continued support of returning partners that have helped shape the event's growth over the past three years. They include:

La Tequila Club (LATC), returning for its third consecutive year

NEAT Glass, returning for its third consecutive year

Castaway Photobooths, returning as the festival's photo activation partner

Louie's Liquor, returning as the on-site retail sales partner, where attendees can purchase participating products featured at the event

Several brands registered for the 2026 festival also participated in the 2025 event. Returning exhibitors include:

Casa Maestri, represented by Platinum Brands

Cazcanes Tequila

Matiari Tequila, represented by Sans Wine & Spirits

Hacienda Vieja Tequila, represented by NAFTA Distributors

The returning exhibitors include producers, importers, distributors and spirits brands seeking to connect with consumers, bartenders, buyers and industry professionals.

"The continued support of our partners and returning exhibitors is a testament to the value and impact of SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest," said Paul Hashimi, CEO of the SIP Awards. "From Orange Coast magazine's VIP Lounge experience and Raising Cane's community involvement to OPHORA Water's support and the commitment of our returning exhibitors, these relationships help create an event that celebrates innovation, craftsmanship and connection across the spirits industry."

Now in its third year, SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest features unlimited tastings, live music by AURA, a red-carpet experience, a 360-degree photo booth, permanent jewelry activations, live pet adoption opportunities, and a silent auction benefiting MeoowzResQ. All silent auction proceeds will go directly to the organization.

For tickets and event information, visit https://sipawards.com/cocktail-spirits-fest/.

EVENT DETAILS

SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Location: Gillette House, 17475 Gillette Ave., Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614

VIP admission: 5 p.m. PT

General admission: 6 p.m. PT

Tickets and information: https://sipawards.com/cocktail-spirits-fest/

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Bennett

Bennett Unlimited PR

949-463-6383

kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com

ABOUT SOCAL COCKTAIL AND SPIRITS FEST

SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest brings together consumers, bartenders, brand founders, distributors, retailers, and hospitality professionals for a tasting experience featuring award-winning spirits and beverage industry innovation. The festival includes tastings, educational and networking opportunities, and interactive activities designed to connect brands with consumers and industry decision-makers.

ABOUT FAST MOVING CONSUMER GOODS, INC.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (FMCG) supports founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors in developing and scaling brands in the beverage, beauty, nutritional supplement, and spirits categories. Its services include product development and formulation, manufacturing, retail sales, wholesale distribution management, and TikTok live selling.

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/orange-coast-magazine-raising-canes-and-ophora-water-join-socal-1239995