Avel eCare Awarded Grant to Expand EMS Telemedicine

$1.36 million Investment will bring next-generation telehealth technology to more South Dakota ambulances

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Avel eCare, the nation's leading virtual health system, has received a $1.36 million Rural Health Transformation Program award from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) to expand virtual EMS technology through the state's Telemedicine in Motion program.

"We are incredibly grateful to the South Dakota Department of Health for its continued partnership and investment in EMS across our state," said Becky VandeKieft, Vice President and General Manager for Emergency and EMS Services at Avel eCare.

Through Avel eCare EMS, local ambulance teams connect with experienced emergency physicians, nurses and paramedics through 2-way audio and video while caring for patients in the field and during transport. The investment includes hardware and technology upgrades, annual licensing and connectivity, warranties, and implementation and installation for participating EMS units.

Telemedicine in Motion has demonstrated meaningful clinical impact while helping EMS teams work more efficiently. Over nearly 2,500 patient encounters that last a median of 22 minutes, this innovation in virtual care supports timely triage and critical care decisions for patients with a median age of 60 in rural, remote, and frontier areas of the state. The program also strengthens coordination across regional healthcare networks by helping arrange local hospitals statewide. Acting as an extension of local pre-hospital teams, Avel eCare's virtual EMS clinicians assist with real-time documentation, EKG review, care coordination, aircraft dispatch, and decisions about the most appropriate destination for each patient. These physician-supported interventions show how expanding the program can strengthen emergency response and improve patient outcomes across South Dakota.

"It can be a very lonely feeling for an EMT or medic in the back of an ambulance, especially as there are fewer and fewer people available to serve," said VandeKieft. "We can ride with them from a virtual aspect and provide that reassurance, second opinion and second set of eyes, all from the perspective of improving pre-hospital or post-crash care for our state's citizens."

For EMS agencies already participating in Telemedicine in Motion, that connection can also help coordinate care between the ambulance and the receiving emergency department.

"It has been an amazing system for us to use in Mobridge with the three-way calling with the ER," said Stephanie Dame, National Registered Paramedic and Director of Mobridge Ambulance. "It has made a big difference for our ER in preparing for the incoming patient. It is a great tool for us to use to enhance treatment of our patients."

The $1,360,983 award represents the approved portion of Avel eCare's proposal and is specifically designated for Generation 2 telehealth technology, including hardware and technology upgrades, annual licensing and connectivity, warranties, and implementation and installation. The project is supported through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation initiative. Final scope, budget, deliverables and timing remain subject to completion of the applicable agreement and written authorization to proceed.

About Avel eCare

Founded in 1993 as the nation's first virtual health system, Avel eCare provides virtual emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, clinic, senior care, and behavioral health services to healthcare partners across the U.S. The organization specializes in expanding access, improving outcomes, and supporting care delivery throughout the country.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a financial assistance award totaling $1,360,983, with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of Avel eCare and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Media Contact

Jessica Gaikowski

Director of Marketing & Communications

Avel eCare

media@avelecare.com

605.606.0150

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-awarded-grant-to-expand-ems-telemedicine-1240008