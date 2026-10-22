Bodor Laser will showcase two new premium tube laser cutting machines at EuroBLECH 2026, making their European debut at the world's leading sheet metal working trade fair. The event runs October 20-23 in Hannover, with Bodor Laser at Hall 13, Booths A181 and A182, across more than 1,400 m² of exhibition space.

The two new machines offer distinct paths to greater tube processing productivity. The four-chuck series features a fully floating chuck configuration with unrestricted rotation. Compared with conventional three-chuck machines, its dual-process mode significantly improves heavy-tube efficiency. The system automatically matches chuck logic to tube and part length, while intelligent stepless retraction allows short tubes to be loaded without re-homing, further boosting loading speed.

The brand new double-chuck series integrates cutting, drilling and tapping on a single platform with an optional 14-position tool magazine, reducing workpiece transfers, repeated setups and inter-process waiting. Laser scanning, visual recognition and intelligent sensors work together to detect tube contours, weld seams and processing conditions in real time, enabling dynamic cutting-centre adjustment for greater stability.

Bodor Laser will also display its full metal fabrication portfolio. Three sheet laser cutting machines the P6 60 kW, P3+Automation-12 kW and i3 6 kW will be on show, with the P Series delivering up to 4G acceleration and 200 m/min speed. The automated system integrates sheet handling with raw material and finished-part storage for continuous production flow. Bending and welding solutions, including the 3 kW robotic laser welder and the Pro 1.5 kW handheld laser welder, complete the workflow from cutting to finishing.

German-speaking technical specialists will be on site to demonstrate capabilities and discuss applications. The booth ranks among the five largest at the show and is the largest among Chinese exhibitors.

About Bodor Laser

Bodor Laser operates service centres in Germany and Hungary with over 10 locally based professionals, and serves customers in 180+ countries through 20+ service centres and 500+ service locations worldwide. According to FORWARD Business Information Co., Ltd., Shenzhen, Bodor Laser ranked No. 1 globally in sales of 1 kW+ laser cutting machines for seven consecutive years, 2019-2025.

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Media Contact:

www.bodor.com

Jack Thompson

info@bodor.com