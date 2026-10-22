As South Florida's Wet Season Ends, Softwash Nation Urges Homeowners to Treat Roof Algae at the Source

With the wet season bringing 60 to 70 percent of the region's yearly rainfall, Softwash Nation explains why black roof streaks return after pressure washing and how soft wash roof cleaning removes the growth at the root for homes in Coral Springs and across Broward County.

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / As South Florida's wet season comes to a close, Softwash Nation, a soft wash roof and exterior cleaning company based in Davie, Florida, is urging homeowners in Coral Springs and across Broward County to treat roof algae at the source before it spreads further through the winter months. According to the National Weather Service in Miami, the wet season runs from May 15 to October 15 and brings 60 to 70 percent of South Florida's average yearly rainfall. After five months of heat, humidity, and frequent rain, many roofs in the region now show black streaks, green algae, and mildew.

According to the company, the black streaks common on South Florida roofs are usually caused by algae, most often a species known as Gloeocapsa magma, rather than dirt. The algae is carried by the wind, settles where moisture collects, and feeds on minerals in roofing materials, darkening over time as it forms a protective outer layer. A season of heavy rain provides the moisture it needs, and in the region's climate, the growth continues to spread unless it is treated.

Softwash Nation notes that many roof cleaning services rely on high-pressure washing, which removes visible staining but can leave the root of the growth in porous tile and shingles, allowing streaks to return. High pressure can also crack tile and strip the protective granules from asphalt shingles. Softwash Nation's Roof Wash service instead applies a cleaning solution at low pressure to kill algae, mold, mildew, and bacteria at the root before rinsing. Because the method treats the growth rather than only the staining, the company says results last longer, and the same approach can be used on tile, shingle, metal, stucco, and pavers.

"By October, most roofs in Broward County have had a full rainy season feeding whatever was already growing on them," said Oscar Tello, owner of Softwash Nation. "Pressure washing makes a roof look clean for a while. Soft washing kills the growth, which is why the stains don't come right back."

The same rainfall that feeds roof algae also leaves algae and mildew on exterior walls, driveways, pool decks, and walkways. Alongside Roof Wash, Softwash Nation uses the same low-pressure method for its Exterior Wash service on stucco and painted surfaces, as well as Driveway Wash, Patio & Pool Deck, and Walkways & Entrances cleaning.

Since its founding, Softwash Nation has cleaned 1,943 homes across Coral Springs, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Parkland, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Southwest Ranches, and Weston. Homeowners can request an instant online quote that uses property details, such as roof type and square footage, to calculate pricing without an in-home estimate. Coral Springs and Broward County homeowners can learn more about soft wash roof cleaning from Softwash Nation .

About Softwash Nation

Softwash Nation is a soft wash roof and exterior cleaning company based in Davie, Florida, that serves homeowners across Broward County. Founded in 2017, the company has a team of 35 professional staff providing roof, exterior house, driveway, patio and pool deck, and walkway cleaning, using low-pressure methods designed to protect roofing materials and surrounding landscaping. For more information, visit www.softwashnation.com .

Contact:

(954) 903-9377

info@softwashnation.com

SOURCE: Softwash Nation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/as-south-floridas-wet-season-ends-softwash-nation-urges-homeowners-to-treat-roof-a-1239915