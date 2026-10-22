Arbor Day Foundation Broadens Its Approach to Tree Recovery In the Immediate Aftermath of Disaster

New strategy enables funding partners to support recovery before replanting is an option

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / The Arbor Day Foundation is accelerating its tree recovery support in the wake of natural disasters.

The tree planting nonprofit has helped restore canopy in disaster-affected forests and communities since 2005. While replanting is a crucial step in recovery following extreme weather events, it's often not the first step. Near-term needs like hazard tree removal and pruning, erosion control, rescue watering, tree health assessments, and seedling procurement are an important part of the tree recovery process and need to be addressed in order for new trees to be planted successfully.

The Arbor Day Foundation's new near-term recovery approach is designed to empower funding partners in the immediate aftermath of disasters of all kinds, helping quickly connect critical resources to where they're needed most.

"In many cases, the road to tree recovery doesn't begin with a tree. It starts with clean up, assessments, maintenance, and preparation. It's important work and our planting partners need help making it happen," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "By fulfilling these near-term needs, we can support the long-term success of trees planted later in the recovery timeline. No matter the kind of disaster or where it hits."

The Foundation noted an increased interest from donors in advancing near-term disaster recovery following the historic Los Angeles-area wildfires in 2025. Trees that survived the flames still needed regular watering to make it through the drought conditions that followed. Several of the Foundation's corporate partners quickly stepped forward to offer support and funded watering and tree health assessments.

Since then, the Foundation has developed near-term strategies for a wide variety of disaster types in both forests and communities.

"When disaster strikes, our supporters and donors always raise their hands to help. They want to replant trees when the time is right, but they also want to help right away. These near-term strategies empower our funding partners and allow them to embrace their role at every stage of recovery," said Lambe. "The immense enthusiasm we've already seen for this work following the Los Angeles wildfires is evidence of how this approach can close the gap of need following disaster."

The Arbor Day Foundation has supported tree recovery following a range of natural disasters including wildfire, floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes. Visit arborday.org to learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation's approach to tree recovery following natural disasters.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-broadens-its-approach-to-tree-recovery-in-t-1240021