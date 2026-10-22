The Fibroid Foundation Outlines Priorities Following Women's Health Executive Order

Calls for research funding, stronger medical education, and patient input

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / The Fibroid Foundation today outlined priorities for uterine fibroid research, medical education, and patient participation following the October 19, 2026 Executive Order - Advancing Women's Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life. The order identifies fibroids among the conditions needing additional research, directs the creation of a Women's Health Division within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and establishes a White House Women's Health Task Force.

"The inclusion of fibroids in this executive order is a much needed step toward addressing a condition that has caused debilitating symptoms for generations of women, many of whom have suffered in silence," said Sateria Venable, Founder and CEO of The Fibroid Foundation. "We look forward to seeing this recognition translate into sustained research investment, stronger medical education, and care that reflects the needs and experiences of our community."

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous tumors that can profoundly affect health and quality of life. They are the most common tumors of the female reproductive system , affecting an estimated 26 million women ages 15 to 50 in the United States and contributing to an annual economic burden estimated at up to $42 billion. Fibroid complications can impact perimenopause and menopause as well. Despite their prevalence, significant gaps remain in treatment options, research, medical education, and access to care. Fibroids continue to be the leading reason for hysterectomy, with estimates attributing approximately 300,000 hysterectomies annually to the condition. Uterine fibroids can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, anemia, pain, and pressure symptoms, and may impact heart health and cause pregnancy complications.

The Fibroid Foundation has established the following list of priorities for meeting the needs of this vast community:

Medical Education and Training : Strengthen fibroid education in medical schools and continuing clinical education, including recognition of symptoms, equitable and timely diagnosis, shared decision-making, and the full range of treatment options. Expanding training in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and uterine-sparing procedures to support informed, individualized care, is essential to expanding patient options and reducing avoidable procedures.

: Strengthen fibroid education in medical schools and continuing clinical education, including recognition of symptoms, equitable and timely diagnosis, shared decision-making, and the full range of treatment options. Expanding training in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and uterine-sparing procedures to support informed, individualized care, is essential to expanding patient options and reducing avoidable procedures. Research Funding : An annual multi-billion dollar investment is appropriate to begin to uncover the etiology of a diagnosis that has plagued generations of women of all ethnicities. Investment in understanding uterine fibroids could reduce the $42 billion annual burden of this health concern. This comparison underscores the need for sustained, dedicated funding that reflects the scale of the condition and supports meaningful scientific progress. Adding uterine fibroids to the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) would also be a meaningful step in support of our military service members and veterans.

: An annual multi-billion dollar investment is appropriate to begin to uncover the etiology of a diagnosis that has plagued generations of women of all ethnicities. Investment in understanding uterine fibroids could reduce the $42 billion annual burden of this health concern. This comparison underscores the need for sustained, dedicated funding that reflects the scale of the condition and supports meaningful scientific progress. Adding uterine fibroids to the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) would also be a meaningful step in support of our military service members and veterans. Policy : The Foundation further encourages the advancement of existing federal fibroid legislation such as the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act , first introduced in 2020, the Uterine Fibroid Intervention and Gynecological Health Treatment Act (U-FIGHT Act) and the passage of the National Menstrual Health Awareness Month Resolution , first introduced in May 2024. These efforts are essential to the Foundation's overarching goal of better understanding the causes of uterine fibroids, advancing effective treatment options, and ultimately finding an accessible cure.

: The Foundation further encourages the advancement of existing federal fibroid legislation such as the , first introduced in 2020, the and the passage of the , first introduced in May 2024. These efforts are essential to the Foundation's overarching goal of better understanding the causes of uterine fibroids, advancing effective treatment options, and ultimately finding an accessible cure. Patient Participation : Ensure that women living with fibroids and patient advocacy organizations are part of the Task Force, help to shape research priorities, identify gaps in care, and evaluate whether implementation is improving patients' lives.

The Fibroid Foundation remains committed to supporting the work of NICHD and the NIH Office of Research on Women's Health to advance research and improve care for women living with fibroids. As a supporting partner of the National Strategy to Close the Women's Health Gap-the Women's Health Moonshot , the Foundation also contributes to broader efforts to advance women's health.

Drawing on a 13-year history of advocating for community perspectives, scientific contributions to fibroid research, development of policy and the expertise of its Medical Advisory Board, the Foundation stands ready to work with policymakers, federal health agencies, researchers, and clinicians to ensure that implementation of this executive order reflects patients' needs. Through these collaborations, the Foundation will advocate for measurable progress in research, treatment access, and patient care.

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women living with uterine fibroids. Through education, advocacy, and patient-centered support, The Fibroid Foundation works to reduce disparities in care, advance research, and accelerate progress toward better interventions and outcomes.

For Press & Media Inquiries:

Contact Lili Gordon

lili@fibroidfoundation.org

SOURCE: The Fibroid Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-fibroid-foundation-outlines-priorities-following-womens-health-ex-1239806