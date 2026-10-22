The partnership combines Polarise's sovereign AI cloud platform with World Wide Technology's experience in systems integration and the reliable delivery of complex infrastructure projects. The first joint build, Polarise's AI data centre in Oslo, is already under way.

As European enterprises and public institutions move AI into production, a growing number of them need AI infrastructure that stays under European jurisdiction and control.

Polarise, the German provider building sovereign AI Factories across Europe, and World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate that buildout.

The first joint delivery is Polarise's new AI data centre in Oslo, where WWT is serving as systems integrator.

The partnership combines two things Europe's AI buildout needs but rarely gets: capacity that's sovereign, and delivery that's certain. Polarise builds and operates the AI factories. WWT brings the delivery discipline and partner ecosystem proven on some of the world's largest AI infrastructure deployments.

Polarise is a full-stack AI token factory provider: at the Oslo facility, the data centre, cooling, infrastructure, and software platform are all Polarise's own. It's a liquid-cooled deployment built with NVIDIA accelerated computing. The site will house 5 MW of compute capacity.

Polarise deployed its first large AI cluster in Munich as part of the Industrial AI Cloud project. Oslo is the next phase, and WWT will help carry that momentum through a pipeline of further AI Factories across Europe.

"We are building the sovereign AI compute that Germany and Europe will lead on, the infrastructure a European economy running on AI depends on, and we are building it now, not in two or three years," said Michel Boutouil, founder and CEO, Polarise. "Oslo is the next step. Partnering with WWT lets us build at the pace the market demands, with delivery standards our customers can depend on."

"Over the next decade, European enterprises will need sovereign compute on a scale that barely exists today," said Scott O'Mara, SVP of GSP International, WWT. "Our role is to deliver the right architecture, the right partners, and a cluster that goes live when the contract says it will. Demand for European AI capacity is growing, and Polarise is building it. We're backing them with the delivery experience to match."

About Polarise Founded in Germany, Polarise is one of the few European providers to offer a fully integrated AI cloud from a single source. The company operates its own highly efficient data centers known as "AI Factories" at select locations in Germany and Europe. Through its proprietary AI cloud, Polarise provides companies and organizations with access to sovereign AI computing power, for example through its Sovereign Managed Inference platform "Drive".

About World Wide Technology World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider helping organizations make a new world happen by turning ambition into real-world outcomes. Founded in 1990, WWT brings together strategy, deep technical expertise and world-class technology partnerships to help public- and private-sector organizations design, build and scale intelligent AI, digital, cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure solutions. Through its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a collaborative ecosystem featuring state-of-the-art hardware and software, WWT enables clients and partners to conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology and then deploy solutions at scale using its global integration and distribution capabilities. With more than 14,000 team members and over 60 locations worldwide, WWT's culture grounded in core values and leadership philosophies has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work for its commitment to innovation, trust and creating a great place to work for all. WWT provides products and services to large enterprise, global service provider and public sector clients in up to 130 countries across six continents. Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company, supports commercial and SMB markets in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.wwt.com.

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World Wide Technology

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Cheryl.salman@wwt.com

416-583-7552