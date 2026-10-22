Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed AU (Auren Protocol) at 10:00am on Oct 22, 2026 (UTC).

AU (Auren Protocol) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/au_usdt.

About AU (Auren Protocol)

Auren Protocol digitizes and validates the world's books across all languages and dialects, providing raw, high-quality data to AI companies.

Why AU (Auren Protocol)

Auren Protocol is building a decentralized knowledge infrastructure designed to address the growing demand for high-quality, diverse AI training data. By combining blockchain technology, crowdsourced data collection, and its Proof of Knowledge (PoK) validation mechanism, AUREN aims to transform physical books, historical documents, and underrepresented linguistic resources into verified, AI-ready datasets. The project introduces a token-incentivized ecosystem that rewards contributors and validators, while enabling AI companies to access structured knowledge through enterprise APIs. With a business model incorporating data monetization, token buybacks, and burns, AUREN presents an interesting approach to connecting decentralized infrastructure with the expanding AI data economy.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Auren Protocol

Auren Protocol Token Symbol: AU

AU Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Community Rewards: 40%

Team & Founders: 20%

Presale & Public Sale: 15%

Marketing & Ecosystem Fund: 15%

Liquidity: 10%

Learn More About AU (Auren Protocol)

Website: https://www.aurenprotocol.com/

X: https://x.com/auren_protocol

Telegram: https://t.me/auren_protocol

Whitepaper: https://www.aurenprotocol.com/Auren_Whitepaper.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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