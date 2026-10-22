ATEME: THIRD QUARTER 2026 REVENUES

THIRD QUARTER REVENUES UP 18% (+15% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

NINE MONTHS REVENUES UP 19% (+22% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

MRR UP 21% YEAR-ON-YEAR

Revenue (IFRS)

In € thousands 2025 2026 Change Like-for-like[1] Q1 18,413 19,938 +8% +14% Q2 23,535 30,430 +29% +34% Q3 20,866 24,551 +18% +15% 9 months 62,815 74,919 +19% +22%

Q3 and 9 months figures are unaudited

Revenue (IFRS)

In € thousands 9 months

2025 9 months

2026 Change Like-for-like1 EMEA 28,442 33,119 +16% +18% USA / Canada 17,796 24,178 +36% +40% Latin America 7,112 7,895 +11% +17% Asia Pacific 9,465 9,728 +3% +4% TOTAL 62,815 74,919 +19% +22%

9 months figures are unaudited

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

In € thousands October

2025 October

2026 Change Monthly Recurring Revenue[2] 2,735 3,311 +21%

Alternative performance indicator, not subject to Ateme's statutory auditors' review

Paris, October 22, 2026 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) generated revenues of €24.6 million in Q3 2026, up 18% year-on-year (+15% like-for-like).

At the end of the first nine months of 2026, revenues were up 19% year-on-year (+22% like-for-like).

By region, the following performances were recorded:

EMEA revenues were up 16% (+18% like-for-like) at €33,1 million. The region remains the Group's largest market, representing 44% of revenues;

revenues were up 16% (+18% like-for-like) at €33,1 million. The region remains the Group's largest market, representing 44% of revenues; The USA/Canada region generated revenues of €24,2 million, an increase of 36% (+40% on a like-for-like basis);

region generated revenues of €24,2 million, an increase of 36% (+40% on a like-for-like basis); Latin America revenues were up 11% (+17% like-for-like) to €7.9 million;

revenues were up 11% (+17% like-for-like) to €7.9 million; Asia Pacific revenues were up 3% (+4% like-for-like) to €9.7 million.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR[3]) rose from €3,245K in July 2026 to €3,311K in October 2026, up 2% sequentially. Year-on-year, MRR is now up 21% (vs. October 2025). This October 2026 MRR now translates into an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €39.7 million.

Recent business news

Ateme continued to strengthen its leadership in premium live video delivery through new collaborations with Comcast Technology Solutions, M2A Media, Alpha Networks and iKO Media Group, expanding its reach across cloud-based video workflows, large-scale sports streaming and low-latency OTT services for broadcasters, streaming platforms and rights holders.

In monetization, a strategic partnership with Viamedia combines Ateme's end-to-end monetization platform with Viamedia's ViaSSP supply platform and advertiser demand, opening programmatic TV advertising to independent and regional operators.

The company also advanced its innovation roadmap in AI and immersive media. Ateme announced the integration of its sports media platform with Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise, combining Gemini Enterprise's multimodal capabilities with Ateme's proprietary video AI and workflow intelligence to enable personalized sports experiences such as dynamic highlights, tailored recaps and multilingual commentary. At IBC 2026, Ateme also collaborated with Gravity Media, Focal Point VR, Bluebell Opticom and Blackmagic Design to showcase a production-grade immersive live workflow for sports and entertainment content.

At the same time, the selection of Ateme's TITAN Edge platform by RTVE for new mobile production units highlights the continued demand for the company's broadcast infrastructure and contribution solutions among leading media organizations.

Outlook & Financial objectives

After nine months, revenue growth remains robust at +19%. Together with disciplined cost management, this trajectory supports the delivery of the 2026 EBITDA target of €15 million.

MRR grew by 21% year-on-year. Given the stronger momentum typically observed in the 4th quarter, MRR is now expected to reach approximately €3.5 million at the beginning of 2027, compared with around €3.0 million at the beginning of 2026.

As a result, the Group would enter 2027 with an ARR base of approximately €42 million, versus €36 million at the start of 2026. As this recurring revenue carries a very high gross margin, most of this incremental €6 million ARR should translate into additional gross profit, and a significant portion of the growth required to increase EBITDA from €15 million in 2026 to €22 million in 2027 would already be embedded in the recurring revenue backlog at the start of the year.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, comments: " Q3 confirms the excellent start to the fiscal year. We continue to see strong momentum across our markets, particularly in the United States, where growth remains very strong. Supported by a favorable competitive landscape, Ateme's technology is increasingly being embedded into the offerings of system integrators and managed service providers, creating a powerful multiplier effect on market access."

Next events:

January 2 1st, 2027: Full Year 2026 Revenues

March 11th, 2027: Full Year 2026 Results

Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ateme, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning Ateme's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding Atemes' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

Ateme expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (CAPEX), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

[3] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

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