ATEME: FIRST HALF 2026 RESULTS

REVENUES UP 25% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

GROSS PROFIT UP 22%

EBITDA OF €6.3 MILLION, UP €4.8 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR

EBITDA MARGIN OF 12.5% (VS. 3.7%)

Paris, September 10th, 2026 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the global specialist in video delivery, publishes its financial statements for the Six Months to June 30th, 2026, which were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on September 9th, 2026. The limited review of the company's financial information by its statutory auditors has been completed and the half-year financial report will be issued no later than September 18th, 2026.

Consolidated data (in € million)

IFRS H1 2025

(6 months) H1 2026

(6 months) Change

(H1 2026

vs. H1 2025) FY 2025

(12 months) Revenue 41.9 50.4 +20% 95.6 Margin on direct costs 32.2 37.8 +17% 71.9 Margin / Revenue (%) 77% 75% -2 pts 75% Gross profit 25.4 31.0 +22% 58.2 Gross profit margin (%) 61% 61% = 61% EBITDA[1] 1.5 6.3 +310% 9.2 EBITDA margin (%) 3.7% 12.5% +9 pts 9.7% Operating profit (1.1) 3.6 +€4.7 m 3.9 Financial profit / loss (2.2) (0.1) +€2.1 m (3.0) Income Tax (0.1) (0.6) -€0.5 m 0.0 Group net profit (3.3) 2.9 +€6.2 m 1.0

H1 2026 revenues

For H1 2026, revenues were up 25% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis[2] and by 20% reported.

EMEA revenues were up 12% (+15% like-for-like) at €21.8 million. The region remains the Group's largest market, representing 43% of revenues;

revenues were up 12% (+15% like-for-like) at €21.8 million. The region remains the Group's largest market, representing 43% of revenues; The USA/Canada region generated revenues of €15.7 million, an increase of +35% (+45% on a like-for-like basis);

region generated revenues of €15.7 million, an increase of +35% (+45% on a like-for-like basis); Latin America revenues were up 25% (+33% like-for-like) to €5.9 million;

revenues were up 25% (+33% like-for-like) to €5.9 million; Asia Pacific revenues were up 12% (+16% like-for-like) to €6.9 million.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR[3]) rose from €2.999m in January 2026 to €3.245m in July 2026, up 8% during H1. Year-on-year, MRR was up 20%. The July MRR translates into an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €38.9 million.

H1 2026 Operating results: 12.5% EBITDA

The margin on direct costs was down 2 points to 75% compared with H1 2025 (77%) and stable compared with Full Year 2025. The gross profit margin was also stable at 61%, representing a rise of €5.6 million

(+ 22% year-on-year).

During H1 2026, Ateme pursued its reorganization and rationalization initiatives to contain the rise in operating expenses well below topline growth:

R&D investments fell by €200 k (-1%) versus H1 2025, notably with the reversal of a provision of €968 k relating to Anevia's 2021 Research Tax Credit (CIR);

Sales and Marketing were contained at €300 k (+2%);

G&A expenses were up €800 k (+25%), reflecting H2 2025 headcount increase and an accelerated roadmap to implementing Automation & AI that will translate in savings in all departments.

As a result, Ateme recorded an improvement of €4.8 million in EBITDA, from €1.5 million in H1 2025 to €6.3 million for H1 2026. This level of EBITDA represents a H1 record for Ateme.

The operating result improved by a similar amount (+€4.7 million), to register a profit of €3.6 million versus a loss of €1.1 million last year.

The net financial result was reduced to a loss of €127 k vs a loss of €2.2 million in H1 2025, with the exchange rate gain virtually offsetting interest costs.

After tax of €600 k, the net result stood at €2.9 million compared with a net loss of €3.3 million in H1 2025, equating to a €6.2 million improvement over the period.

Cash position

Ateme generated €9.0 million in operating cash flows during H1 2026, reflecting disciplined working capital management, notably supported by a reduction in trade receivables.

Shareholders' equity stood at €39.1 million as of 30 June 2026.

Available cash stood at €7.1 million, compared to €5.3 million at the end of 2025.

Total financial debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) fell by €3.2 million during the H1 in the absence of new loans, tax credit financing or factoring liabilities. As of 30 June 2026, the Group's net financial debt[4] stood at €16.1 million, including €14.5 million of debt relating to French Research Tax Credit (CIR) pre-financing, compared with €21.0 million (including €14.1 million of debt relating to French Research Tax Credit (CIR) pre-financing) as of 31 December 2025.

New technology developments

At IBC 2026 (11-14 September 2026), Ateme will showcase how its portfolio is evolving to address the media industry's key priorities: audience growth, monetization and operational efficiency. As media companies move beyond content delivery, Ateme is expanding across the entire media value chain, with innovations spanning next-generation video compression, streaming, monetization and AI-powered media operations.

Ateme is seizing the transformative potential of AI to reshape media operations and audience engagement, with demonstrations including agentic AI workflows, automated highlights creation and social-media-ready vertical video production.

Ateme will also highlight its Sovereign Cloud approach, enabling media organizations to combine cloud-scale innovation with full control over their content, data and operations.

Outlook & Financial objectives

As a reminder, Ateme's topline increased by €10 million between H1 and H2 2025, reflecting a well-established seasonal pattern in the business.

This seasonality is also clearly reflected in the EBITDA profile: of the €9.2 million generated in 2025, €1.5 million was delivered in H1 and €7.7 million in H2.

With the same seasonal pattern expected in 2026, Ateme remains fully on track to deliver its growth trajectory, reaching €15 million in EBITDA in 2026 and €22 million in 2027, alongside Monthly Recurring Revenue of €4 million by 2027.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, comments: "Execution in the first half of the year has been very strong. Our teams are moving with real momentum, winning major opportunities with leading streaming platforms and sports players, while our core business with broadcasters and telcos continues to perform very well. At the same time, AI is accelerating our innovation cycle and opening up new opportunities to disrupt the market. We are not standing still - we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible and gaining ground on the competition. I am confident that this momentum will translate into strong, sustainable performance and continued value creation for our shareholders."

Next event:

October 22nd, 2026: Q3 2026 Revenues

(after Euronext market closing)

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ateme, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning Ateme's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding Atemes' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

Ateme expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

[1] EBITDA: earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Underlying EBITDA equals Group pre-tax profit before deduction of interest, depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges on non-current assets, and staff share-based payments, but after impairment of inventories and trade receivables. It shows profit generated by business activities regardless of financing conditions, tax constraints and the upgrading of operating assets. Non-recurring expenses (one-off, unusual or infrequent items) are excluded.

[2] at constant exchange rate and perimeter

[3] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

[4] Nnet financial debt = borrowings (including bank debt relating to French research tax credit (CIR) pre-financing and debt from factoring contract) excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) - cash and cash equivalents.

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