ATEME: SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2026 REVENUES

SECOND QUARTER REVENUES UP 29% (+34% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

FIRST HALF REVENUES UP 20% (+25% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

MRR UP 20% YEAR-ON-YEAR AND +4% SEQUENTIALLY

Revenue

In € thousands 2025 2026 Change Like-for-like[1] Q1 18,413 19,938 +8% +14% Q2 23,535 30,430 +29% +34% H1 41,948 50,368 +20% +25%

Q2 and H1 figures are unaudited.

Revenue

In € thousands H1 2025 H1 2026 Change Like-for-like1 EMEA 19,436 21,832 +12% +15% USA / Canada 11,616 15,714 +35% +45% Latin America 4,742 5,906 +25% +33% Asia Pacific 6,154 6,917 +12% +16% TOTAL 41,948 50,368 +20% +25%

Data subject to limited review by Ateme's statutory auditors.

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

In € thousands July 2025 July 2026 Change Monthly Recurring Revenue[2] 2,712 3,245 +20%

Alternative performance indicator, not subject to Ateme's statutory auditors' review.

Paris, July 16, 2026 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) generated revenues of €30.4 million in Q2 2026, up 29% year-on-year (+34% like-for-like).

For H1 2026 as a whole, revenues were up 20% year-on-year (+25% like-for-like).

By region, the following performances were recorded:

EMEA revenues were up 12% (+15% like-for-like) at €21.8 million. The region remains the Group's largest market, representing 43% of revenues;

The USA/Canada region generated revenues of €15.7 million, an increase of 35% (+45% on a like-for-like basis);

Latin America revenues were up 25% (+33% like-for-like) to €5.9 million;

Asia Pacific revenues were up 12% (+16% like-for-like) to €6.9 million.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR[3]) rose from €3,135K in April 2026 to €3,245K in July 2026, up 4% sequentially. Year-on-year, MRR is now up 20%. This July MRR translates into an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €38.9 million.

A new competitive landscape

Recent industry consolidation, such as the merger of MediaKind with Harmonic's video business and Lumine Group's agreement to acquire Synamedia's Video Network Business, underscores the rapid evolution of the video technology landscape.

As major players focus on integration and restructuring, Ateme remains agile and customer-centric, well-positioned to leverage its innovative solutions and deep expertise to meet the evolving needs of the market. This dynamic environment reinforces Ateme's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, flexible, and high-performance video processing and delivery technologies, ensuring our partners and customers continue to benefit from stability, innovation, and tailored support.

Commercial momentum remained strong throughout the quarter, reflecting Ateme's ability to capitalize on the industry's transition toward cloud-native, premium video experiences

Recent wins with Moldtelecom and VTVcab reinforce the company's position as a trusted end-to-end OTT platform provider, while partnerships with BCE, Scaleway and Akamai demonstrate the flexibility of Ateme's infrastructure-agnostic approach, from sovereign European cloud environments to global deployments.

Building on its long-standing leadership in video compression efficiency, Ateme continues to expand its presence in premium sports workflows through major football and cricket projects, as well as collaborations with Eurovision and RTL on advanced frame-rate conversion technologies. This combination of innovation and execution was further recognized when Apple referenced Ateme's immersive video workflow at WWDC26 (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference), highlighting the company's role in shaping the next generation of video experiences. Ateme is also shaping the future of ultra-low latency streaming, with real life experimentation of the new Media-over-Quic standard during a major football event.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, commented: "Our H1 growth has surpassed expectations, with 20% year-on-year growth in revenues (+25% like-for-like) and also 20% in MRR. Our strategic efforts are clearly delivering results in all geographies, and our strengthened competitive positioning is effectively mitigating the impact of global supply chain disruptions. The momentum with major streaming platforms and in the sports industry will be instrumental in supporting significant progress in our financial results, on track to deliver on our medium-term objectives for 2027."

Next events:

September 10th, 2026: First Half 2026 Results

October 22nd, 2026: 2026 Q3 Revenues

Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ateme, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning Ateme's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding Atemes' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

Ateme expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (CAPEX), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

[3] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

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