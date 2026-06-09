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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 09:50
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Actusnews Wire
09.06.2026 08:53 Uhr
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APPLE REFERENCES ATEME AT WWDC26

Paris, June 9, 2026 - Ateme (Euronext - FR0011992700), a global leader in video compression and delivery solutions, today announced that its support for Apple Immersive workflows was referenced by Apple during its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference.

The Ateme solution can manage the complete immersive signal chain from acquisition to delivery to end users, leveraging its TITAN and NEA product lines. Specifically, the SMPTE ST 2110-22 format with Apple ProRes payload can now be used to feed the encoder with unprecedented resolution and frame-rate. This is a transformative milestone in content fidelity that involved significant collaborative efforts with all the ecosystem partners.

"Being referenced at WWDC26 as part of Apple Immersive Video's industry-leading broadcast ecosystem reflects Ateme's commitment to delivering premium immersive experiences at scale to worldwide audiences, live and on-demand." said Mickael Raulet, CTO, Ateme.

The immersive workflow involves Multiview HEVC (MV-HEVC) compression and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) packaging. It leverages the Emmy-award winning Ateme AI-powered encoding technology to preserve the visual accuracy required to transport audiences. A collaboration with NVIDIA helped address the massive pixel processing needs. On the audio side, the solution integrates Apple Spatial Audio Format (ASAF) with Apple Positional Audio Codec (APAC). Finally, NEA can also unlock new ad insertion opportunities, enabling monetization of the immersive experience, as previously highlighted by Mickael Raulet during the IETF HLS Interest Day hosted by Apple.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98669-pr_ateme_apple-wwdc2026_20260609_en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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