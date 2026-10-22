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WKN: A42GBH | ISIN: GB00BWQGKH23 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 17:54 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22


BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(LEI:549300MS535KC2WH4082)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

22 October 2026

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is pleased to announce a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 28 February 2027 of 2.225 pence per ordinary share.

In accordance with the Company's revised dividend policy which came into effect at the start of this financial year, and after adjusting for the 5 for 1 sub-division of ordinary shares which was implemented on 1 July 2026, this dividend is in an amount equal to one quarter of the previous financial year's total dividend per ordinary share of 44.5 pence.

The dividend will be payable on 10 December 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 6 November 2026 (ex-dividend date is 5 November 2026). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 19 November 2026.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.