Frost & Sullivan: Grid Constraints Emerge as the Binding Limit on Industrial Heat Electrification

With all five core technologies now commercially proven, connection queues and financing conditions have replaced equipment readiness as the main brake on deployment

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The technologies required to electrify industrial process heat are no longer the obstacle. Resistance heating, electric boilers, electric arc furnaces, industrial heat pumps and induction heating have all reached commercial readiness, with improved thermal efficiency, digital controls and power electronics integration. The constraint has moved off the equipment and onto the infrastructure that supplies it.

Frost & Sullivan's latest growth opportunity analysis finds the global industrial electrification technologies market close to doubling, from $13.76 billion in 2025 to $26.81 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%. That figure is itself a constrained one, held below what underlying demand would otherwise support by limited access to credit, capital expenditure hurdles and uncertainty over future electricity prices.

Connection Queues Defer Revenue Rather Than Destroy Demand

Grid capacity has become the harder of the two constraints. Multi-year interconnection queues across India, Southeast Asia and several United States jurisdictions are pushing projects to the right rather than cancelling them, which gives the forecast an unusual shape. Steady growth through the remainder of this decade is followed by a back-loaded acceleration as transmission expansion, industrial microgrids and grid-interactive demand management come online and release the backlog.

"Nobody in this industry is waiting on a technological breakthrough any more. They are waiting on an interconnection date," said Agustin Claret, Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan. "That changes what a supplier actually has to sell. The decisive capability is no longer thermal performance on a specification sheet, but the ability to take a plant from signed order to running process heat without a multi-year gap in the middle."

The Product Mix Runs Counter to Expectations

The largest technology segment is also the slowest-growing, while the fastest-growing one expands from a comparatively small base. High-temperature systems are expected to account for a rising share of the total after 2030, as emissions standards tighten and readiness at the upper end of the range improves. That is also where the steeper part of the revenue curve sits.

Demand is being pulled by sectors where thermal and electrical loads are both rising, including chemicals, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and metals. Corporate net-zero roadmaps and mandatory emissions reporting are driving the replacement of fossil-fired burners, furnaces and boilers, and that cycle is among the largest contributors to the long-run step up in revenue.

North America Sits on Both Sides of the Equation

Onshoring and friendshoring are concentrating new industrial capacity in jurisdictions with active decarbonization policy. North America leads electric arc furnace demand alongside the European Union, on the strength of mature scrap markets and low-carbon steelmaking incentives. At the same time, several United States jurisdictions carry the same multi-year connection queues slowing projects in Asia, and policy asymmetry across the hemisphere means adoption will remain uneven well into the decade.

The study counts around 120 active competitors, with the top 50 together accounting for just over half of total revenue. It finds that the leading suppliers succeed by removing risk for the customer rather than by competing on equipment margin, pairing application-specific hardware with integration depth across controls and power quality compliance, reliable delivery, and service networks dense enough to shorten commissioning and keep plants running.

"The commercial opportunity over the next three years sits in digitalization, in reshoring-driven capacity, and in helping buyers who want to move now rather than wait for perfect conditions," Claret added. "Those who can package financing, grid interface and commissioning into a single proposition will convert far more of the pipeline than those selling the machine alone."

For more insights into the industrial electrification technologies market and the growth opportunities Frost & Sullivan has identified, click here.

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Editor's Note

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Faustino Mercadal

Marketing & Communications

Americas, Frost & Sullivan

faustino.mercadal@frost.com

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