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JM

WKN: A2PLNY | ISIN: SE0012481364 | Ticker-Symbol: 4R5
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:17
4,745 Euro
-0,21 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MATTSON FASTIGHETSFORETAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
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JOHN MATTSON FASTIGHETSFORETAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
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4,7455,07018:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 17:00 Uhr
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John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: John Mattson's Board of Directors resolves on a new, higher financial growth target

The Board of Directors of John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) has resolved to revise the company's financial target for growth in long-term net asset value per share from 7 per cent to 10 per cent per year. The target of 10 per cent annual growth in income from property management per share remains unchanged.

The decision is based on the strong operational performance and the company's assessment of future value-creation opportunities. John Mattson sees good potential to increase growth through apartment upgrades, development of building rights and the execution of tenant-ownership projects in cooperation with property developers.

Long-term net asset value per share has developed strongly as a result of the successful execution of the company's growth plan.

- Work on our growth plan has been successful, with long-term net asset value per share increasing by just over 9 per cent annually since the first quarter of 2024. In light of the positive development of the business and the opportunities we see ahead, we are raising our ambition for the company's future growth, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.


Revised financial targets

Growth in long-term net asset value per share

  • New target: Average annual growth in long-term net asset value per share of at least 10 per cent, including distributions to shareholders, over a business cycle.

Growth in income from property management per share

  • Unchanged target: Average annual growth in income from property management per share of at least 10 per cent over a business cycle.


The Board of Directors' resolution applies as of 22 October 2026.

This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 22 October 16:45 CEST.

Lidingö, 22 October 2026
John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, CEO, John Mattson
+46 (0)8 613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

Lars Ingman, Interim CFO, John Mattson
+46 (0)79-115 69 50, lars.ingman@johnmattson.se


About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)
John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,573 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka, Upplands Väsby and Uppsala. As of 30 June 2026, the property value was SEK 15.6 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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