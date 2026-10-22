Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Higher sales and improved margins strengthen third quarter results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2026, reflecting higher sales, improved margins and significantly stronger profitability as the Company continues to benefit from its strategic focus on its core boiler business.

As with previous 2026 filings, the financial statement presentation has been adjusted to reflect the previously completed divestiture of its subsidiaries Thermo Products, LLC (TP) and Norwood Manufacturing, Inc. (NMI) as discontinued operations.

Key Financial Highlights:

Strong Top-Line Revenue Growth: Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 reached $74.6 million, up 27.9% ($16.3 million) compared to net sales of $58.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net sales for the first nine months of 2026 climbed to $197.4 million, compared to $167.0 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 reached $74.6 million, up 27.9% ($16.3 million) compared to net sales of $58.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net sales for the first nine months of 2026 climbed to $197.4 million, compared to $167.0 million for the first nine months of 2025. Improved Gross Profit Margins: Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 21.5%, compared to 19.6% in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, year-to-date gross profit margin reached 23.7%, compared to 21.9% in the prior-year period.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 21.5%, compared to 19.6% in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, year-to-date gross profit margin reached 23.7%, compared to 21.9% in the prior-year period. Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations: Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $7.8 million ($1.62 per diluted share), compared with $4.4 million ($0.92 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2025.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $7.8 million ($1.62 per diluted share), compared with $4.4 million ($0.92 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2025. Enhanced Profitability Metrics: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.8 million (9.2% of net sales), compared to $5.2 million (8.9% of net sales) in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months, year-to-date adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations reached $16.6 million (8.4% of net sales), compared to $9.9 million (5.9% of net sales) for the first nine months of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.8 million (9.2% of net sales), compared to $5.2 million (8.9% of net sales) in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months, year-to-date adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations reached $16.6 million (8.4% of net sales), compared to $9.9 million (5.9% of net sales) for the first nine months of 2025. Balance Sheet and Revolving Credit Facility: Total outstanding debt was $21.5 million as of September 27, 2026, compared to $14.7 million as of September 28, 2025. Prior year debt levels were impacted by the sale of TP and NMI as cash received was applied to outstanding debt; adjusted debt at September 28, 2025, would have been $38.4 million. Total borrowing remains in line with typical seasonal working capital needs and planned inventory investments to support upcoming peak heating season demand. The Company previously announced a new $130.0 million revolving credit facility on August 6, 2026. In conjunction with the new facility, the Company capitalized approximately $1.0 million of costs incurred with the new facility and will amortize them over the life of the five-year facility. U.S. Boiler Company, LLC and Thermal Solutions Products, LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries, completed approximately $2.7 million of below-market financing through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support investments in real estate improvements and machinery and equipment associated with the Condensing Center of Excellence in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania as further detailed in the Company's October 22, 2025 press release.

During the third quarter of 2026, BHI expanded its product offerings to include chilled water buffer tanks for data center cooling systems, applying its manufacturing expertise to a new application within the broader thermal solutions market.

"Our third-quarter sales growth, margin improvement and strong profitability demonstrate the strength of our go to market strategy," said Chris Drew, President and CEO of Burnham Holdings. "Looking ahead, our product development investments are focused on expanding our core portfolio, with a focus on developing new high efficiency and condensing products for residential and commercial customers that we plan to launch in 2027. In addition, at the request of our current customer base, we are adding chilled water buffer tanks for data center cooling systems to our offerings. Together, these initiatives build on our boiler and thermal solutions expertise and create additional opportunities for growth."

Crown Boiler: As previously disclosed, Burnham Holdings continues to monitor Crown Boiler

Company's voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings. While there have been no material developments in terms of a confirmed bankruptcy plan, the Company incurred approximately $1.5 million in related expenses during the quarter. The Company will provide updates as appropriate.

Subsidiary Litigation Update: As previously disclosed, on October 21, 2025, the New York Court of Appeals denied Burnham LLC's, at that time a wholly owned subsidiary of BHI, petition for leave to appeal the verdict that was entered against the company in Maffei v. A.O. Smith Water Prods. Co. (In re N.Y.C. Asbestos Litigation) matter. On November 6, 2025, the insurer paid the full amount of the award, including punitive damages totaling $7.9 million after accounting for pre- and post-judgment interest. The Company continues to proactively engage in good faith negotiations with the insurers, and the parties will participate in a settlement conference with a United States Magistrate Judge on November 24, 2026 (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Burnham, LLC, Civil Action No. 2:25-cv-06301-PD). During the third quarter of 2026, the reserve for this matter remained at $5.8 million. As previously disclosed, in the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of BHI have been named, and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions, including claims for damages alleging exposure to asbestos from products of the Company's subsidiaries (former and current) or their predecessors.

Dividend: At its meeting on October 22, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share on Class A and Class B Common Stock, and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, payable on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2026.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.:

BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers for residential applications. Additionally, through its various subsidiaries, it serves the commercial/industrial boiler markets with a variety of boiler products, rental trailers, and boiler room services. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Other reports, letters, press releases, and investor presentations distributed or made available by the Company may also contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and you should therefore not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, variations in weather, changes in the regulatory environment, litigation, customer preferences, general economic conditions, technology, product performance, raw material costs, and increased competition.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales

$ 74,583

$ 58,327

$ 197,361

$ 167,035 Cost of goods sold

58,571

46,901

150,622

130,523 Gross profit

16,012

11,426

46,739

36,512 Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,771

10,472

36,242

31,380 Impairment loss

-

181

-

3,318 Operating income

3,241

773

10,497

1,814 Other (expense) / income:















Non-service related pension credit

12

50

37

150 Gain on derivative mark to market

25

-

-

- Interest and investment (loss) gain

(358)

372

520

864 Interest expense

(179)

(121)

(843)

(465) Other (expense) / income

(500)

301

(286)

549 Income from continuing operations before income tax

2,741

1,074

10,211

2,363 Income tax expense

657

247

2,450

542 Income from continuing operations

2,084

827

7,761

1,821

















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

-

1,066 Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

-

801

(307)

7,028 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

801

(307)

8,094

















Net income

$ 2,084

$ 1,628

$ 7,454

$ 9,915

















Earnings per share:















Basic















Income from continuing operations

$ 0.44

$ 0.18

$ 1.64

$ 0.39 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

0.17

(0.06)

1.73 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.35

$ 1.58

$ 2.12

















Diluted















Income from continuing operations

$ 0.44

$ 0.17

$ 1.62

$ 0.38 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

0.17

(0.06)

1.72 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.34

$ 1.56

$ 2.10

















Cash dividends per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.69

$ 0.69

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)









September 27,

December 31,

September 28,

ASSETS

2026

2025

2025

Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,118

$ 7,657

$ 7,154



Trade accounts receivable, net

28,223

29,065

22,839



Inventories, net

46,035

37,442

54,768



Costs in excess of billings

69

507

563



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,254

6,556

3,539





Total Current Assets

85,699

81,227

88,863





















Property, plant and equipment, net

69,007

69,306

70,183

Lease assets

5,729

6,014

5,559

Other long-term assets

18,931

18,772

20,497





Total Assets

$ 179,366

$ 175,319

$ 185,102





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities















Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 30,709

$ 41,243

$ 29,631



Billings in excess of costs

606

261

602



Current portion of:















Long-term liabilities

87

87

72



Lease liabilities

1,743

1,571

1,426



Long-term debt

-

184

184





Total Current Liabilities

33,145

43,346

31,915





















Long-term debt

21,509

11,373

14,540

Lease liabilities

3,986

4,443

4,133

Other long-term liabilities

4,744

4,860

5,051

Deferred income taxes

7,731

7,710

9,659

Shareholders' Equity















Preferred Stock

530

530

530



Class A Common Stock

3,695

3,654

3,654



Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,254

1,293

1,293



Additional paid-in capital

9,238

10,055

9,929



Retained earnings

107,147

103,031

135,491



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,229)

(5,280)

(21,320)



Treasury stock, at cost

(8,384)

(9,696)

(9,773)





Total Shareholders' Equity

108,251

103,587

119,804





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 179,366

$ 175,319

$ 185,102



Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



September 27,

September 28,



2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 7,454

$ 9,915 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(307)

8,094 Income from continuing operations

$ 7,761

$ 1,821 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations







to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

5,587

3,790 Amortization of debt issuance costs

104

- Impairment loss

-

3,318 Deferred income taxes

8

44 Provision for long-term employee benefits

(323)

(171) Share-based compensation expense

593

474 Other reserves and allowances

366

(1,995) Changes in current assets and liabilities:







(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net

(507)

979 Increase in inventories, net

(8,593)

(9,255) Decrease (increase) in other current assets

2,379

(172) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(7,248)

(2,217) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations

127

(3,384) Net cash used by operating activities of discontinued operations

-

(30) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

127

(3,414)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(5,183)

(8,358) Net cash used by investing activities of continuing operations

(5,183)

(8,358) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations

-

7 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

-

23,687 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

(5,183)

15,336









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net activity from revolving credit facility

14,192

(7,641) Cash paid for debt issuance costs

(968)

- Repayment of term loan

(3,273)

(92) Share-based compensation activity

(96)

(56) Dividends paid

(3,338)

(3,308) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

6,517

(11,097)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,461

$ 825









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 7,657

$ 6,329 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,461

825 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 9,118

$ 7,154

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)













































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,799

$ 128,884

$ (20,820)

$ (11,058)

$ 113,279

































Net income

-

-

-

-

3,371

-

-

3,371 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(208)

-

(208) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,072)

-

-

(1,072) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

119

-

-

-

119 Conversion of common stock

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at March 30, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,642

$ 1,302

$ 10,918

$ 131,183

$ (21,028)

$ (11,058)

$ 115,489

































Net income

-

-

-

-

4,916

-

-

4,916 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(209)

-

(209) Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,147)

-

-

(1,147) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

160

-

-

-

160 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(1,393)

-

-

1,285

(108)

































Balance at June 29, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,642

$ 1,302

$ 9,685

$ 134,943

$ (21,237)

$ (9,773)

$ 119,092

































Net income

-

-

-

-

1,628

-

-

1,628 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(83)

-

(83) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,080)

-

-

(1,080) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

195

-

-

-

195 Issuance of vested shares

-

3

-

49

-

-

-

52 Conversion of common stock

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at September 28, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,654

$ 1,293

$ 9,929

$ 135,491

$ (21,320)

$ (9,773)

$ 119,804















































































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,654

$ 1,293

$ 10,055

$ 103,031

$ (5,280)

$ (9,696)

$ 103,587

































Net income

-

-

-

-

3,438

-

-

3,438 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

72

-

72 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,080)

-

-

(1,080) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

195

-

-

-

195

































Balance at March 29, 2026

$ 530

$ 3,654

$ 1,293

$ 10,250

$ 105,389

$ (5,208)

$ (9,696)

$ 106,212

































Net income

-

-

-

-

1,932

-

-

1,932 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(29)

-

(29) Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,160)

-

-

(1,160) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

200

-

-

-

200 Issuance of vested shares

-

2

-

(1,410)

-

-

1,312

(96) Conversion of common stock

-

1

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at June 28, 2026

$ 530

$ 3,657

$ 1,292

$ 9,040

$ 106,152

$ (5,237)

$ (8,384)

$ 107,050

































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,084

-

-

2,084 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

8

-

8 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,089)

-

-

(1,089) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

198

-

-

-

198 Conversion of common stock

-

38

(38)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at September 27, 2026

$ 530

$ 3,695

$ 1,254

$ 9,238

$ 107,147

$ (5,229)

$ (8,384)

$ 108,251

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28,





2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales of continuing operations

$ 74,583

$ 58,327

$ 197,361

$ 167,035





















Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,084

$ 827

$ 7,761

$ 1,821

Exclude:

















Income tax expense

657

247

2,450

542

Interest expense

179

121

843

465

Depreciation and amortization

3,945

3,790

5,587

3,790

EBITDA

$ 6,865

$ 4,985

$ 16,641

$ 6,618





















EBITDA as a percent of net sales

9.2 %

8.5 %

8.4 %

4.0 %





















EBITDA

$ 6,865

$ 4,985

$ 16,641

$ 6,618

Adjustments:

















Gain on derivative mark to market

(25)

-

-

-

Impairment loss

-

181

-

3,318

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,840

$ 5,166

$ 16,641

$ 9,936





















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales

9.2 %

8.9 %

8.4 %

5.9 %

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28,





2026

2025

2026

2025

Income from continuing operations

$ 2,084

$ 827

$ 7,761

$ 1,821

Adjustments, net of tax

(19)

140

-

2,555

Adjusted income from continuing operations

$ 2,065

$ 967

$ 7,761

$ 4,376





















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

4,781

4,731

4,777

4,722





















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.44

$ 0.17

$ 1.62

$ 0.38

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.44

$ 0.21

$ 1.62

$ 0.92













































September 27

September 28,













2026

2025









Total debt

$ 21,509

$ 14,724









Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

-

23,687









Adjusted total debt

$ 21,509

$ 38,411











SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.