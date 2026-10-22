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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 16:49 Uhr
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Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Higher sales and improved margins strengthen third quarter results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2026, reflecting higher sales, improved margins and significantly stronger profitability as the Company continues to benefit from its strategic focus on its core boiler business.

As with previous 2026 filings, the financial statement presentation has been adjusted to reflect the previously completed divestiture of its subsidiaries Thermo Products, LLC (TP) and Norwood Manufacturing, Inc. (NMI) as discontinued operations.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Strong Top-Line Revenue Growth: Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 reached $74.6 million, up 27.9% ($16.3 million) compared to net sales of $58.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net sales for the first nine months of 2026 climbed to $197.4 million, compared to $167.0 million for the first nine months of 2025.
  • Improved Gross Profit Margins: Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 21.5%, compared to 19.6% in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, year-to-date gross profit margin reached 23.7%, compared to 21.9% in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations: Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $7.8 million ($1.62 per diluted share), compared with $4.4 million ($0.92 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2025.
  • Enhanced Profitability Metrics: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.8 million (9.2% of net sales), compared to $5.2 million (8.9% of net sales) in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months, year-to-date adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations reached $16.6 million (8.4% of net sales), compared to $9.9 million (5.9% of net sales) for the first nine months of 2025.
  • Balance Sheet and Revolving Credit Facility: Total outstanding debt was $21.5 million as of September 27, 2026, compared to $14.7 million as of September 28, 2025. Prior year debt levels were impacted by the sale of TP and NMI as cash received was applied to outstanding debt; adjusted debt at September 28, 2025, would have been $38.4 million. Total borrowing remains in line with typical seasonal working capital needs and planned inventory investments to support upcoming peak heating season demand. The Company previously announced a new $130.0 million revolving credit facility on August 6, 2026. In conjunction with the new facility, the Company capitalized approximately $1.0 million of costs incurred with the new facility and will amortize them over the life of the five-year facility. U.S. Boiler Company, LLC and Thermal Solutions Products, LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries, completed approximately $2.7 million of below-market financing through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support investments in real estate improvements and machinery and equipment associated with the Condensing Center of Excellence in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania as further detailed in the Company's October 22, 2025 press release.

During the third quarter of 2026, BHI expanded its product offerings to include chilled water buffer tanks for data center cooling systems, applying its manufacturing expertise to a new application within the broader thermal solutions market.

"Our third-quarter sales growth, margin improvement and strong profitability demonstrate the strength of our go to market strategy," said Chris Drew, President and CEO of Burnham Holdings. "Looking ahead, our product development investments are focused on expanding our core portfolio, with a focus on developing new high efficiency and condensing products for residential and commercial customers that we plan to launch in 2027. In addition, at the request of our current customer base, we are adding chilled water buffer tanks for data center cooling systems to our offerings. Together, these initiatives build on our boiler and thermal solutions expertise and create additional opportunities for growth."

Crown Boiler: As previously disclosed, Burnham Holdings continues to monitor Crown Boiler

Company's voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings. While there have been no material developments in terms of a confirmed bankruptcy plan, the Company incurred approximately $1.5 million in related expenses during the quarter. The Company will provide updates as appropriate.

Subsidiary Litigation Update: As previously disclosed, on October 21, 2025, the New York Court of Appeals denied Burnham LLC's, at that time a wholly owned subsidiary of BHI, petition for leave to appeal the verdict that was entered against the company in Maffei v. A.O. Smith Water Prods. Co. (In re N.Y.C. Asbestos Litigation) matter. On November 6, 2025, the insurer paid the full amount of the award, including punitive damages totaling $7.9 million after accounting for pre- and post-judgment interest. The Company continues to proactively engage in good faith negotiations with the insurers, and the parties will participate in a settlement conference with a United States Magistrate Judge on November 24, 2026 (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Burnham, LLC, Civil Action No. 2:25-cv-06301-PD). During the third quarter of 2026, the reserve for this matter remained at $5.8 million. As previously disclosed, in the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of BHI have been named, and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions, including claims for damages alleging exposure to asbestos from products of the Company's subsidiaries (former and current) or their predecessors.

Dividend: At its meeting on October 22, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share on Class A and Class B Common Stock, and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, payable on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2026.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.:

BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers for residential applications. Additionally, through its various subsidiaries, it serves the commercial/industrial boiler markets with a variety of boiler products, rental trailers, and boiler room services. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Other reports, letters, press releases, and investor presentations distributed or made available by the Company may also contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and you should therefore not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, variations in weather, changes in the regulatory environment, litigation, customer preferences, general economic conditions, technology, product performance, raw material costs, and increased competition.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 27,


September 28,


September 27,


September 28,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net sales


$ 74,583


$ 58,327


$ 197,361


$ 167,035

Cost of goods sold


58,571


46,901


150,622


130,523

Gross profit


16,012


11,426


46,739


36,512

Selling, general and administrative expenses


12,771


10,472


36,242


31,380

Impairment loss


-


181


-


3,318

Operating income


3,241


773


10,497


1,814

Other (expense) / income:









Non-service related pension credit


12


50


37


150

Gain on derivative mark to market


25


-


-


-

Interest and investment (loss) gain


(358)


372


520


864

Interest expense


(179)


(121)


(843)


(465)

Other (expense) / income


(500)


301


(286)


549

Income from continuing operations before income tax


2,741


1,074


10,211


2,363

Income tax expense


657


247


2,450


542

Income from continuing operations


2,084


827


7,761


1,821










Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


-


-


1,066

Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax


-


801


(307)


7,028

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


801


(307)


8,094










Net income


$ 2,084


$ 1,628


$ 7,454


$ 9,915










Earnings per share:









Basic









Income from continuing operations


$ 0.44


$ 0.18


$ 1.64


$ 0.39

Income (loss) from discontinued operations


-


0.17


(0.06)


1.73

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.44


$ 0.35


$ 1.58


$ 2.12










Diluted









Income from continuing operations


$ 0.44


$ 0.17


$ 1.62


$ 0.38

Income (loss) from discontinued operations


-


0.17


(0.06)


1.72

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.44


$ 0.34


$ 1.56


$ 2.10










Cash dividends per share


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.69


$ 0.69

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)






September 27,


December 31,


September 28,


ASSETS


2026


2025


2025


Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 9,118


$ 7,657


$ 7,154



Trade accounts receivable, net


28,223


29,065


22,839



Inventories, net


46,035


37,442


54,768



Costs in excess of billings


69


507


563



Prepaid expenses and other current assets


2,254


6,556


3,539




Total Current Assets


85,699


81,227


88,863












Property, plant and equipment, net


69,007


69,306


70,183


Lease assets


5,729


6,014


5,559


Other long-term assets


18,931


18,772


20,497




Total Assets


$ 179,366


$ 175,319


$ 185,102












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current Liabilities









Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 30,709


$ 41,243


$ 29,631



Billings in excess of costs


606


261


602



Current portion of:









Long-term liabilities


87


87


72



Lease liabilities


1,743


1,571


1,426



Long-term debt


-


184


184




Total Current Liabilities


33,145


43,346


31,915












Long-term debt


21,509


11,373


14,540


Lease liabilities


3,986


4,443


4,133


Other long-term liabilities


4,744


4,860


5,051


Deferred income taxes


7,731


7,710


9,659


Shareholders' Equity









Preferred Stock


530


530


530



Class A Common Stock


3,695


3,654


3,654



Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,254


1,293


1,293



Additional paid-in capital


9,238


10,055


9,929



Retained earnings


107,147


103,031


135,491



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(5,229)


(5,280)


(21,320)



Treasury stock, at cost


(8,384)


(9,696)


(9,773)




Total Shareholders' Equity


108,251


103,587


119,804




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 179,366


$ 175,319


$ 185,102


Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



September 27,


September 28,



2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$ 7,454


$ 9,915

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax


(307)


8,094

Income from continuing operations


$ 7,761


$ 1,821

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations





to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation


5,587


3,790

Amortization of debt issuance costs


104


-

Impairment loss


-


3,318

Deferred income taxes


8


44

Provision for long-term employee benefits


(323)


(171)

Share-based compensation expense


593


474

Other reserves and allowances


366


(1,995)

Changes in current assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net


(507)


979

Increase in inventories, net


(8,593)


(9,255)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets


2,379


(172)

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses


(7,248)


(2,217)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations


127


(3,384)

Net cash used by operating activities of discontinued operations


-


(30)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities


127


(3,414)






Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(5,183)


(8,358)

Net cash used by investing activities of continuing operations


(5,183)


(8,358)

Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations


-


7

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations


-


23,687

Net cash (used) provided by investing activities


(5,183)


15,336






Cash flows from financing activities:





Net activity from revolving credit facility


14,192


(7,641)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs


(968)


-

Repayment of term loan


(3,273)


(92)

Share-based compensation activity


(96)


(56)

Dividends paid


(3,338)


(3,308)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities


6,517


(11,097)






Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,461


$ 825






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


$ 7,657


$ 6,329

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


1,461


825

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 9,118


$ 7,154

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
























Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2024


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 10,799


$ 128,884


$ (20,820)


$ (11,058)


$ 113,279


















Net income


-


-


-


-


3,371


-


-


3,371

Other comprehensive loss,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(208)


-


(208)

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.23 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,072)


-


-


(1,072)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


119


-


-


-


119

Conversion of common stock


-


9


(9)


-


-


-


-


-


















Balance at March 30, 2025


$ 530


$ 3,642


$ 1,302


$ 10,918


$ 131,183


$ (21,028)


$ (11,058)


$ 115,489


















Net income


-


-


-


-


4,916


-


-


4,916

Other comprehensive loss,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(209)


-


(209)

Cash dividends declared:

















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)

Common stock - ($0.23 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,147)


-


-


(1,147)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


160


-


-


-


160

Issuance of vested shares


-


-


-


(1,393)


-


-


1,285


(108)


















Balance at June 29, 2025


$ 530


$ 3,642


$ 1,302


$ 9,685


$ 134,943


$ (21,237)


$ (9,773)


$ 119,092


















Net income


-


-


-


-


1,628


-


-


1,628

Other comprehensive loss,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(83)


-


(83)

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.23 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,080)


-


-


(1,080)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


195


-


-


-


195

Issuance of vested shares


-


3


-


49


-


-


-


52

Conversion of common stock


-


9


(9)


-


-


-


-


-


















Balance at September 28, 2025


$ 530


$ 3,654


$ 1,293


$ 9,929


$ 135,491


$ (21,320)


$ (9,773)


$ 119,804









































Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2025


$ 530


$ 3,654


$ 1,293


$ 10,055


$ 103,031


$ (5,280)


$ (9,696)


$ 103,587


















Net income


-


-


-


-


3,438


-


-


3,438

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


72


-


72

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.23 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,080)


-


-


(1,080)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


195


-


-


-


195


















Balance at March 29, 2026


$ 530


$ 3,654


$ 1,293


$ 10,250


$ 105,389


$ (5,208)


$ (9,696)


$ 106,212


















Net income


-


-


-


-


1,932


-


-


1,932

Other comprehensive loss,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(29)


-


(29)

Cash dividends declared:

















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)

Common stock - ($0.23 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,160)


-


-


(1,160)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


200


-


-


-


200

Issuance of vested shares


-


2


-


(1,410)


-


-


1,312


(96)

Conversion of common stock


-


1


(1)


-


-


-


-


-


















Balance at June 28, 2026


$ 530


$ 3,657


$ 1,292


$ 9,040


$ 106,152


$ (5,237)


$ (8,384)


$ 107,050


















Net income


-


-


-


-


2,084


-


-


2,084

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


8


-


8

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.23 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,089)


-


-


(1,089)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


198


-


-


-


198

Conversion of common stock


-


38


(38)


-


-


-


-


-


















Balance at September 27, 2026


$ 530


$ 3,695


$ 1,254


$ 9,238


$ 107,147


$ (5,229)


$ (8,384)


$ 108,251

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 27,


September 28,


September 27,


September 28,




2026


2025


2026


2025


Net sales of continuing operations


$ 74,583


$ 58,327


$ 197,361


$ 167,035












Income from continuing operations, net of tax


$ 2,084


$ 827


$ 7,761


$ 1,821


Exclude:










Income tax expense


657


247


2,450


542


Interest expense


179


121


843


465


Depreciation and amortization


3,945


3,790


5,587


3,790


EBITDA


$ 6,865


$ 4,985


$ 16,641


$ 6,618












EBITDA as a percent of net sales


9.2 %


8.5 %


8.4 %


4.0 %












EBITDA


$ 6,865


$ 4,985


$ 16,641


$ 6,618


Adjustments:










Gain on derivative mark to market


(25)


-


-


-


Impairment loss


-


181


-


3,318


Adjusted EBITDA


$ 6,840


$ 5,166


$ 16,641


$ 9,936












Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales


9.2 %


8.9 %


8.4 %


5.9 %














Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 27,


September 28,


September 27,


September 28,




2026


2025


2026


2025


Income from continuing operations


$ 2,084


$ 827


$ 7,761


$ 1,821


Adjustments, net of tax


(19)


140


-


2,555


Adjusted income from continuing operations


$ 2,065


$ 967


$ 7,761


$ 4,376












Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding


4,781


4,731


4,777


4,722












Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 0.44


$ 0.17


$ 1.62


$ 0.38


Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 0.44


$ 0.21


$ 1.62


$ 0.92
























September 27


September 28,








2026


2025






Total debt


$ 21,509


$ 14,724






Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations


-


23,687






Adjusted total debt


$ 21,509


$ 38,411






SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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