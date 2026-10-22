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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
22.10.26 | 19:32
2,580 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5802,64019:57
2,5802,64019:59
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 18:24 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Designed for Global Expectations: The First LEPAS Global Concept Car, AURA, Makes Its World Premiere

Designed for Global Expectations: The First LEPAS Global Concept Car, AURA, Makes Its World Premiere

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, the World Premiere of the LEPAS Concept Car took place at Global Elegance Night in Luolan Town, Wuhu, during the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week. Unveiled as the brand's first global concept car, AURA brings Next-Generation Evolution and Leopard Aesthetics to life through Future-Inspired Design. Drawing on LEPAS's "Natural Energy" philosophy, the LEPAS All-New Concept Car combines leopard-inspired proportions, flowing surfaces and expressive lighting with a new family design identity and opportunities for personalization, previewing LEPAS's vision for the Future of Elegant Mobility.

"For LEPAS, elegance is a way of life, and a promise we keep through our products," said Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS. "We bring elegance into everyday life through design, technology and experience." AURA expresses this vision through a new design language.

Ivan Dulanovic, Global Chief Designer of LEPAS, explained AURA builds on the brand's core "Natural Energy" design philosophy. Inspired by the leopard, AURA embodies elegance, confidence and mystery. Balanced proportions and flowing surfaces convey composure, while taut shoulder lines and Leopard headlamps, inspired by the eyes of the leopard, evoke the leopard's strength. With a long wheelbase, short overhangs and a wide stance, AURA establishes a distinctive family identity through its new front fascia, signature Leopard headlamps and porcelain finish. Side air vents balance form and aerodynamics, while front and rear light screens enable personalized lighting and animation.

Three new exterior colors were also unveiled: Dawn Pearl, Bacalar Blue and Provence Twilight. Inspired by dawn in Tahiti, midday at Bacalar Lagoon and sunset in Provence, the colors capture three moments of natural light, expressing elegance that is warm, fresh and mysterious.

For the unveiling, LEPAS collaborated with Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners Vassilis Zoulias, a Greek fashion designer, and Pericles Kondylatos, a jewelry designer. Fashion, jewelry and AURA shared the stage, reflecting its elegant character.

"The concept is not the end - it is the inspiration for the future of LEPAS design," said Ivan Dulanovic. AURA's front fascia, lighting, porcelain finish and color explorations will continue to inspire future LEPAS designs. Through evolving design and product experiences, LEPAS will respond to user expectations and bring "Drive Your Elegance" into everyday life.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/designed-for-global-expectations-the-first-lepas-global-concept-car-aura-makes-its-world-premiere-302917217.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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