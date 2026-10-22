Brick Night, the company's first major new product launch since its flagship Brick device, uses Bluetooth technology to automatically block selected apps when you enter your bedroom creating a boundary around late-night and early-morning phone use to protect the moments that matter.

Key Takeaways

Brick introduces Brick Night, a new product that uses Bluetooth to block apps automatically when you enter your bedroom. Set the boundary once; no reminders or repeated tapping required.

Brick Night brings Brick's approach to intentional technology use into a new environment: the bedroom. If Brick helps you build a daily boundary with your phone, Brick Night creates an automatic physical boundary around the space where you sleep protecting the first and last moments of your day.

Brick Night works every night, automatically. Once set up, Bluetooth detects when your phone enters the designated space and activates your selected blocking mode during your chosen hours no remembering, tapping, or willpower required.

Brick, the leading digital wellness tool designed to create a more intentional relationship with your technology, today announced Brick Night, the new physical device that uses Bluetooth to automatically block selected apps upon entering the bedroom. Unlike app blockers that rely on schedules or users remembering to activate them, Brick Night uses physical location to create friction between people and their phones exactly where they want it: the bedroom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022615550/en/

Brick Night marks the company's first major new product launch since the original Brick, bringing its philosophy of designing environments for healthier technology habits into the bedroom with automatic, location-based blocking. It creates a new boundary for the moments when people are most likely to reach for their phones late at night and first thing in the morning.

Screen time in bed has a real cost. Large-scale studies have found that using screens in bed is strongly associated with insomnia and lower sleep duration, regardless of the screen activity. Whether it's scrolling social media before bed or checking emails as soon as the alarm clock goes off, Brick Night helps set a space-specific screen time boundary to protect time to wind down at night and start the morning without immediately reaching for a phone.

Wanting to put your phone down at night is the easy part. Actually doing it every night is hard. Brick Night takes the work out of maintaining that boundary. Using Bluetooth, it automatically detects when your phone enters your bedroom or designated sleep space and activates your chosen Brick mode during your selected hours. When you leave the space, it automatically Unbricks.

"Since Brick's inception, we've been fascinated with the idea of environment design," said Brick Co-founder TJ Driver. "We've learned that changing our relationship with technology isn't about having more discipline, it's about changing the environment around us, leaving us able to focus on what matters. That led us to explore the creation of physical 'spaces' that adapt to our daily lives. Brick Night takes that idea into a crucial space: the bedroom. It creates an automatic boundary, allowing users to seamlessly disconnect where it matters most."

Brick Night can be shared by multiple users in the same bedroom, with each user able to connect their own Brick app and independently choose which apps they want blocked.

Brick was founded by TJ Driver and Zach Nasgowitz, members of the first generation to grow up entirely alongside smartphones. Like many people, they experienced both the benefits and downsides of always-on technology firsthand. After trying everything from app blockers and Screen Time settings to deleting apps altogether, they realized the core problem wasn't a lack of willpower it was an environment designed for distraction.

Brick was built around a simple idea: if technology is designed to remove friction, perhaps healthier technology habits start by intentionally adding some back.

Brick Night is available for $129 USD exclusively at www.getbrick.com starting October 22, 2026. To learn more, follow Brick on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About Brick

Brick is the world's first digital wellness tool designed to turn smartphones back into tools, helping people design their environment for success and take back their time.

A leader in digital wellness, Brick acts as a physical barrier between you and your tech, helping you build a more intentional relationship with your devices so you can do more of what matters, at home, at work, outdoors, wherever you spend your time.

Today, Brick is used in over 180 countries by more than hundreds of thousands of professionals, students, and families seeking to reclaim their time, focus, and attention. Whether for deep work, meaningful connection, or everyday presence, Brick helps people do more of what matters.

Founded in 2023 by Thomas "TJ" Driver and Zach Nasgowitz, graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brick was born from a shared realization: even those building technology were struggling to control it. What started as a simple solution has grown into a global movement redefining how people interact with their devices.

Brick is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at www.getbrick.com or follow Brick on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022615550/en/

Contacts:

Jack Taylor PR

brick@jacktaylorpr.com