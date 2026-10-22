Allied Universal: Kentucky's Castell Claims Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week Honors for Week 7

Castell had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, to complete comeback against Oklahoma

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Jordan Castell, a safety from University of Kentucky, has been named Player of the Week for Week 7 of the 2026 college football season.

The senior from Orlando, Fl. had two interceptions, returned one for a touchdown, broke up a pass and made nine tackles in Wildcats 21-13 win at Oklahoma

Castell transferred to Kentucky this offseason from University of Florida where he was a two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll member, and majors in criminal justice.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 7 include:

Koron Hayward, TCU, DE, SR - Tallied three sacks, among five total tackles, to go with a forced fumble in the Horned Frogs 17-6 victory over rival Baylor.

Elijah Melendez, Auburn, LB, SO - Had an interception with nine tackles, seven solo, including a sack in the Tigers 27-24 upset of #1 Georgia.

Tyree Weathersby, Tennessee, DE, SR - Had two sacks, a part of his four total tackles (2.5 for a loss), plus recovered a fumble in Volunteers 26-10 win over Alabama.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contacts:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kentuckys-castell-claims-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-the-week-h-1240083