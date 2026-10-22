Caprae Capital Expands Search as a Service Pro, Combining Industry-Specialized Callers With 24-Hour Seller Follow-Up

Operator-led tier uses a sequenced calling model where more sophisticated callers step in as seller interest increases, helping move qualified conversations toward LOI faster

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Caprae Capital today announced the expansion of Search as a Service Pro, its operator-led acquisition sourcing platform designed to help buyers generate more qualified seller conversations and move them toward letters of intent faster.

The platform combines proprietary target sourcing, human-dialed cold calling, multichannel outreach, appointment setting, and senior operator involvement once an owner begins to engage.

At the center of the model are three advantages: speed of response, industry specialization, and a calling sequence that becomes more sophisticated as the probability of a deal increases.

Response Time Matters Most

Caprae has spent significant time studying which factors most influence success across its searches.

Founder and operator experience mattered. Industry specialization mattered.

But response time stood out above everything else.

Across Caprae's internal observations, rapid follow-up after seller engagement was roughly twice as important as any other individual factor in determining whether an opportunity continued moving through the search process.

Caprae therefore targets follow-up within 24 hours of the first meaningful seller interaction.

Kevin Hong, Founder and Managing Partner of Caprae Capital, said:

"We expected operator experience and industry knowledge to be the biggest differentiators. They matter a lot. But speed mattered roughly twice as much as anything else we tracked. Once an owner engages, every hour matters. That changed how we built the entire Pro workflow."

A Calling Sequence That Gets Smarter as the Deal Gets Better

Many outsourced sourcing firms assign one caller to a campaign and leave that person on the account from first touch through follow-up.

In many cases, that caller has never run a company, bought a business, or sat across from an owner in a real acquisition process. Some firms also rely heavily on offshore calling teams without adding a more experienced layer as the opportunity develops.

Caprae takes a different approach.

The company runs a tiered calling sequence where the level of experience increases as seller interest and deal probability increase.

Early-stage outreach can be handled at scale. As an owner becomes more engaged, the opportunity moves to more experienced callers. The highest-probability conversations can then be escalated to Level 3 industry-specialized callers with founder, operator, search, and acquisition experience.

That means the quality of the caller rises with the value of the opportunity.

Hong said:

"We do not think the same person should necessarily make call one and call five. The deeper the deal goes, the more sophisticated the conversation becomes. So the caller should become more sophisticated too. That is where the model starts to compound."

Industry-Specialized Level 3 Callers

Caprae's current specialist bench includes:

Zackary Beckham: IT services, MSPs, ITAD, and data center services

Hereford Johnson: facilities services, janitorial services, healthcare services, and financial services

Kevin Hong: technology companies, IT services, financial services, and data center services

That specialization allows conversations to move quickly beyond generic acquisition questions.

Zackary Beckham, Founder at Caprae Capital, said:

"When I speak with an MSP or IT services owner, we can immediately get into recurring revenue, technicians, customer concentration, project work, and where the owner sits operationally. By the time a conversation gets to Level 3, the seller should feel like they are talking to someone who actually understands the business."

Hereford Johnson, Founder at Caprae Capital, said:

"A lot of firms keep the same caller on the process no matter how serious the opportunity becomes. We do the opposite. As the probability goes up, the experience level goes up. That gives the owner a better conversation exactly when the conversation matters most."

More Time on the Conversations That Matter

Caprae handles:

Target identification and list cleansing

Human-dialed cold calling

Sequenced follow-up

Direct mail and newsletters

Email and LinkedIn outreach

Seller qualification

Appointment setting

Level 3 escalation

Each Pro search receives approximately 1,000+ human-dialed calls per month, with approximately 5 to 10 seller meetings generated in a typical month through cold calling and hybrid outreach.

Across its platform, Caprae places more than 13,000 human-dialed cold calls every week.

The objective is to let buyers spend less time managing outbound execution and more time speaking with owners, evaluating businesses, structuring transactions, and getting to LOI.

"Volume gets you opportunities. Speed, sequencing, and caller quality determine what happens next," Hong said. "Our job is to make sure the best opportunities get the best people on the phone."

More information about Search as a Service Pro is available at capraecapital.com.

About Caprae Capital

Caprae Capital is an M&A platform helping buyers source and execute proprietary acquisitions.

Through its Search as a Service platform, tiered calling sequence, industry-specialized operators, and proprietary acquisition infrastructure, Caprae helps clients identify businesses, engage owners, build relationships, and move qualified opportunities toward transaction.

Contact Information

Zackary Beckham

Founder

Caprae Capital

partners@capraecapital.com

480-518-2592

SOURCE: Caprae Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caprae-capital-expands-search-as-a-service-pro-combining-industr-1236910