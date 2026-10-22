Action Behavior Centers BCBAs and ABA Therapy Teammates Return for Second Arizona Hands In Week

ABC teammates across the Phoenix area will volunteer with four local organizations Nov. 2-7, 2026; families can drop off donations for Jose's Closet at select ABC centers.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), will hold its second Arizona Hands In Week Nov. 2-7, 2026. ABC teammates across the Phoenix area will spend the week volunteering with local organizations, and ABC families can join in by donating to Jose's Closet, which supports foster, kinship, and adoptive families.

What is ABC's Hands In Week?

Hands In is grounded in Caring, one of ABC's core values. During Hands In Week, teammates come together across their market to take part in volunteer opportunities, with different ways to get involved each day. The goal is to create a meaningful, measurable impact in the communities ABC calls home while bringing teammates together around a shared purpose.

Arizona was the first ABC market to launch Hands In, in late 2025. Dallas-Fort Worth followed in early 2026, and San Antonio joins Arizona's November week this year.

The volunteer opportunities are existing community service events. ABC gathers them into one list so ABC teammates can find an event and sign up in one place. This year, ABC's Family Advocacy team is handling paperwork for partner organizations, tracking open spots, and sharing day-of details with each volunteer. Participation is optional, and teammates can volunteer at as many events as they choose.

"Arizona is where Hands In started, and our teammates here helped shape what it looks like today," said Rachel Overman, Culture Manager at Action Behavior Centers. "Caring is one of our core values. This year we've added new partners and made signing up easier, so more teammates can spend part of their week giving back to the communities our families call home."

Where teammates will volunteer

Arizona's 2026 Hands In Week adds three new partners and welcomes back one returning organization:

Arizona Foster and Adoptive Families: Teammates will sort donations and help maintain Jose's Closet, which gives foster, kinship, and adoptive families no-cost access to clothing, toys, baby gear, and other essentials.

Teammates will sort donations and help maintain Jose's Closet, which gives foster, kinship, and adoptive families no-cost access to clothing, toys, baby gear, and other essentials. Tempe Community Action Agency: Volunteers will support the agency's food pantry during two evening shifts.

Volunteers will support the agency's food pantry during two evening shifts. Arizona Disabled Sports: Teammates will help run an evening soccer event and an evening kayaking event for adaptive athletes.

Teammates will help run an evening soccer event and an evening kayaking event for adaptive athletes. Special Olympics Arizona: Returning for 2026, volunteers will support a golf skills competition at Encanto 18 Golf Course in Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Teammates at ABC's East Mesa, Arrowhead Ranch, and South Tempe Research Park centers are among the most involved in this year's events. To learn more about Action Behavior Centers or find an Arizona ABA therapy center, visit actionbehavior.com .

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-bcbas-and-aba-therapy-teammates-return-for-se-1240094